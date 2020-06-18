Skip to Main Content
Gabriel waiting on Lille

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 18 June 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
The agent of Gabriel Magalhaes says that he is waiting to hear if Lille are still willing to sell the player this summer before any decision is made over the defender's future.

Everton appeared at one stage to be very close to signing the Brazilian for next season around the time the Premier League was suspended but the move stalled amid uncertainty over what the financial landscape might look like for football in the midsts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the interim, Carlo Ancelotti's former club Napoli have emerged as suitors for Gabriel and it seems, for the moment based on his representative's comments, that it is a two-horse race for his signature if he is to leave France this summer, although Chelsea are also said to be interested.

Fernando Garcia is quoted by Area Napoli as saying: “Everton made a proposal to Lille at first, while Napoli made it later.

“We are waiting for Lille to let us know if they intend to continue [with Gabriel]. [The decision could come] in a few days, but in reality, I can't say when exactly."

Gabriel, 23, is expected to cost around €30m.

Original Source: Area Napoli via Sport Witness  

