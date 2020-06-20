Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Coutinho 'offered' to Everton on loan
Barcelona are apparently willing to let the former Liverpool player leave on a temporary basis next season and, according to journalist Duncan Castles, Goodison Park is a possible destination.
Barça are supposedly prepared to pay around a third of Coutinho's wages to make the deal "more affordable" to Everton.
It's not the first time Coutinho has been linked with the Blues in recent weeks. The player's agent, Kia Joorabchian, is close friends with Farhad Moshiri and that could be fuelling the speculation.
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 20/06/2020 at 01:54:40