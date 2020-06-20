Skip to Main Content
Coutinho 'offered' to Everton on loan

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 20 June 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
Everton have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho on a one-year loan.

Barcelona are apparently willing to let the former Liverpool player leave on a temporary basis next season and, according to journalist Duncan Castles, Goodison Park is a possible destination.

Barça are supposedly prepared to pay around a third of Coutinho's wages to make the deal "more affordable" to Everton.

It's not the first time Coutinho has been linked with the Blues in recent weeks. The player's agent, Kia Joorabchian, is close friends with Farhad Moshiri and that could be fuelling the speculation.

Dan Nulty
1 Posted 20/06/2020 at 01:54:40
Hmmmm.

