Everton in the frame for Salisu

| Monday, 22 June 2020



The Real Valladolid man has a £10.8m release clause and Marcel Brands could turn his attentions there if the oft-reported move for Gabriel doesn't come off according to FootMercato's Rablat Cedric.

Everton face stiff competition from Napoli for Gabriel, with one Italian outlet claiming that a fee and terms have now been agreed between the Serie A side and Lille.

The Toffees are also being credited with serious interest in Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo.

Original Source: MailSport

