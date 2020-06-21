Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Everton in the frame for Salisu
The Real Valladolid man has a £10.8m release clause and Marcel Brands could turn his attentions there if the oft-reported move for Gabriel doesn't come off according to FootMercato's Rablat Cedric.
Everton face stiff competition from Napoli for Gabriel, with one Italian outlet claiming that a fee and terms have now been agreed between the Serie A side and Lille.
The Toffees are also being credited with serious interest in Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo.
Original Source: MailSport
1 Posted 21/06/2020 at 23:23:45
A part-exchange involving Sandro who's out on loan there would make a lot of sense.