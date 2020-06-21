Skip to Main Content
Everton in the frame for Salisu

Lyndon Lloyd | Monday, 22 June 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
Everton have joined Manchester United and Southampton by registering an interest in defender Mohammed Salisu according to reports.

The Real Valladolid man has a £10.8m release clause and Marcel Brands could turn his attentions there if the oft-reported move for Gabriel doesn't come off according to FootMercato's Rablat Cedric.

Everton face stiff competition from Napoli for Gabriel, with one Italian outlet claiming that a fee and terms have now been agreed between the Serie A side and Lille.

The Toffees are also being credited with serious interest in Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo.

Reader Comments (1)

Gavin Johnson
1 Posted 21/06/2020 at 23:23:45
A move for Salisu was mooted in the last window. He looks like the kind of player Moyes would have bought and while he wouldn't be a big signing like Gabriel, Tobido or Silva, I think he'd be a very good signing.

A part-exchange involving Sandro who's out on loan there would make a lot of sense.

