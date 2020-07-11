Everton mentioned as potential suitors for Schalke midfielder

The Texas-born midfielder is reportedly available for around £25m and the Blues are one of a few sides being mentioned as being interested.

Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands are known to be looking at central midfield reinforcements so this type of transfer talk is to be expected but thus far there hasn't been much corroboration of the stories linking 21-year-old McKennie to Goodison Park.

Original Source: The Telegraph

