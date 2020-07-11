Skip to Main Content
Everton mentioned as potential suitors for Schalke midfielder

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 11 July 2020 7comments  |  Jump to last
Weston McKennie has emerged as a potential transfer target for Everton this summer.

The Texas-born midfielder is reportedly available for around £25m and the Blues are one of a few sides being mentioned as being interested.

Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands are known to be looking at central midfield reinforcements so this type of transfer talk is to be expected but thus far there hasn't been much corroboration of the stories linking 21-year-old McKennie to Goodison Park.

Original Source: The Telegraph  

Reader Comments (7)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Robert Tressell
1 Posted 11/07/2020 at 22:21:05
He's quick and aggressive and good in the air. Certainly has something we're missing in centre midfield but he's not (yet) a class act.

A swap with Kenny perhaps, with us paying a chunk of money on top?

Neil Copeland
2 Posted 11/07/2020 at 22:29:16
I think our American blues will be very happy if we sign him.
Sam Hoare
3 Posted 11/07/2020 at 22:37:03
Interesting player. He’s still got a lot of developing to do and for me I think there could be better options at that price. But any midfielder with energy and athleticism will be an improvement currently!
Gavin Johnson
4 Posted 11/07/2020 at 22:37:39
Jonjoe and £5-7m and then everyone will be happy. In fact, if there's any truth in this rumour I can only see it being a part-exchange type deal.
Tony Twist
5 Posted 11/07/2020 at 22:49:45
The new Tim Cahill perhaps, God I hope so. Respect to Tim and we have faired pretty well with American players.
Robert Tressell
6 Posted 11/07/2020 at 22:50:36
Maybe we can get Leon Bailey, Jonathan David and Sergino Dest to complete a north American look to the side. Lot more pace, energy and goals than the current shabby lot.
Brian Wilkinson
7 Posted 11/07/2020 at 22:55:46
Not done too bad with Australian players as well Tony :-)

