Rumour Mill

PSG enter the running for Gabriel

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 18 July 2020 3comments  |  Jump to last
Everton will have to wait for a decision by Gabriel Magalhaes amid repors Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as an additional suitor for his signature.

The Brazilian defender is expected to leave Lille this summer and the balance of reporting suggested that he would have a straight choice between the Toffees and Napoli.

Everton appeared close to agreeing a deal with Lille for Gabriel prior to the Coronavirus shutdown and were even said have settled personal terms with him on a five-year contract but the move stalled amid uncertainty over the financial implications of the pandemic.

Paul Joyce of The Times says that Gabriel visited Finch Farm in February as part of the efforts to finalise the transfer but that Everton are hoping to renegotiate a fee more reflective of his post-Covid-19 value.

Perhaps as a result, there are now reports, including from Sky Sports, that PSG have expressed an interest.

As such, the player has been given additional time to make a decision over where he wants to play his football.

Reader Comments (3)

Reader Comments (3)


Bill Gienapp
1 Posted 17/07/2020 at 23:10:30
Honestly, with Branthwaite already looking like the real deal, and Lewis Gibson just as highly regarded, I'm wondering if we really do need to prioritize another CB right now. Keane and Mina have their issues, but it's not like they're week-in/week-out liabilities - both of them can put in a strong shift.
Jay Harris
2 Posted 17/07/2020 at 23:27:30
The CBs would look much better with a decent MF in front of them. Concentrate all resources on a couple of MF warriors who can score goals. That McKennie lad from Shalke fits the bill.

Swap him for JJK and bobs your uncle. Then we can splash out on Allan to run the show.

John Graham
3 Posted 17/07/2020 at 23:35:33
if PSG are interested then it's not worth getting into a price war.
think it's time we realised that paying over the odds for players is whats got us into this mess.
there are lots of players over the world and still some good deals as has been proven by some teams outside the top six.
its more important to create a great team than to have a bunch of over priced players who can't string more than two passes together and don't have the heart for a fight.
hopefully lessons have been learnt.
COYB

