PSG enter the running for Gabriel

| Saturday, 18 July 2020



The Brazilian defender is expected to leave Lille this summer and the balance of reporting suggested that he would have a straight choice between the Toffees and Napoli.

Everton appeared close to agreeing a deal with Lille for Gabriel prior to the Coronavirus shutdown and were even said have settled personal terms with him on a five-year contract but the move stalled amid uncertainty over the financial implications of the pandemic.

Paul Joyce of The Times says that Gabriel visited Finch Farm in February as part of the efforts to finalise the transfer but that Everton are hoping to renegotiate a fee more reflective of his post-Covid-19 value.

Perhaps as a result, there are now reports, including from Sky Sports, that PSG have expressed an interest.

As such, the player has been given additional time to make a decision over where he wants to play his football.

