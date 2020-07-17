Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
PSG enter the running for Gabriel
The Brazilian defender is expected to leave Lille this summer and the balance of reporting suggested that he would have a straight choice between the Toffees and Napoli.
Everton appeared close to agreeing a deal with Lille for Gabriel prior to the Coronavirus shutdown and were even said have settled personal terms with him on a five-year contract but the move stalled amid uncertainty over the financial implications of the pandemic.
Paul Joyce of The Times says that Gabriel visited Finch Farm in February as part of the efforts to finalise the transfer but that Everton are hoping to renegotiate a fee more reflective of his post-Covid-19 value.
Perhaps as a result, there are now reports, including from Sky Sports, that PSG have expressed an interest.
As such, the player has been given additional time to make a decision over where he wants to play his football.
2 Posted 17/07/2020 at 23:27:30
Swap him for JJK and bobs your uncle. Then we can splash out on Allan to run the show.
3 Posted 17/07/2020 at 23:35:33
think it's time we realised that paying over the odds for players is whats got us into this mess.
there are lots of players over the world and still some good deals as has been proven by some teams outside the top six.
its more important to create a great team than to have a bunch of over priced players who can't string more than two passes together and don't have the heart for a fight.
hopefully lessons have been learnt.
COYB
1 Posted 17/07/2020 at 23:10:30