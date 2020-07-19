Skip to Main Content
Everton interested in Dalot on loan

Lyndon Lloyd | Sunday, 19 July 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
Everton are unlikely to take up any opportunity to sign Djibril Sidibé on a permanent basis this summer and could turn to Diogo Dalot instead according to a report.

The Blues' official option to purchase Sidibé from Monaco expired last month but both the player and his parent club agreed to extend his loan to bridge the extended timeframe of the 2019-20 season.

The French club could yet accept an offer in the region of the £12m previously agreed for the fullback but the speculation appears now to be that Everton would prefer another loan instead. That same desire might mean that a move for Lyon's Kenny Tete won't come to fruition.

Even though Carlo Ancelotti is said to be keen on retaining Sidibé, Monaco aren't thought to be amenable to another loan and, according to FootMercato, that could lead Marcel Brands to going for Dalot who has been under-utilised at Manchester United.

The 21-year-old Portuguese has only made four appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Original Source: FootMercato  

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Sam Hoare
1 Posted 19/07/2020 at 18:30:36
Dalot is a very interesting prospect still, with little prospect of displacing Wan-Bissaka.

Personally I’d only want a loan from a PL club if there was a purchase option included.

Kenny Tete is a really good option too I’d say. Would be cheapish but he is very solid both attacking and defending and could even play CB in a pinch.

