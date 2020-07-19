Everton interested in Dalot on loan

The Blues' official option to purchase Sidibé from Monaco expired last month but both the player and his parent club agreed to extend his loan to bridge the extended timeframe of the 2019-20 season.

The French club could yet accept an offer in the region of the £12m previously agreed for the fullback but the speculation appears now to be that Everton would prefer another loan instead. That same desire might mean that a move for Lyon's Kenny Tete won't come to fruition.

Even though Carlo Ancelotti is said to be keen on retaining Sidibé, Monaco aren't thought to be amenable to another loan and, according to FootMercato, that could lead Marcel Brands to going for Dalot who has been under-utilised at Manchester United.

The 21-year-old Portuguese has only made four appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Original Source: FootMercato

