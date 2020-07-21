Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Saints accept Højbjerg bid
Everton have reportedly had an offer of £25m for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg accepted by Southampton.
MailSport claim that the Blues have so far outbid Tottenham for the Danish international midfielder who has signalled his intention to leave St Mary's this summer.
This follows a suggestion earlier in the day that Southampton had rejected a bid from Everton of £20m rising to £25m based on appearances.
I think for that sort of money we could spend it more wisely, and possibly get a RB as well as a midfielder. Remembering the quotes of Le Tissier " he has never kicked on from Bayern Munich " and even their own fans reckon he was not as good as Schneiderlin.