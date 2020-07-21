Saints accept Højbjerg bid

| Tuesday, 21 July 2020



Everton have reportedly had an offer of £25m for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg accepted by Southampton.

MailSport claim that the Blues have so far outbid Tottenham for the Danish international midfielder who has signalled his intention to leave St Mary's this summer.

This follows a suggestion earlier in the day that Southampton had rejected a bid from Everton of £20m rising to £25m based on appearances.

