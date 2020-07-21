Skip to Main Content
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Saints accept Højbjerg bid

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 21 July 2020 2comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have reportedly had an offer of £25m for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg accepted by Southampton.

MailSport claim that the Blues have so far outbid Tottenham for the Danish international midfielder who has signalled his intention to leave St Mary's this summer.

This follows a suggestion earlier in the day that Southampton had rejected a bid from Everton of £20m rising to £25m based on appearances.

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Derek Knox
1 Posted 21/07/2020 at 19:42:06
I hope I'm proved wrong, but I don't see what the urgency is to pay that sort of money for this guy, especially when he favours a move to Spurs anyway.

I think for that sort of money we could spend it more wisely, and possibly get a RB as well as a midfielder. Remembering the quotes of Le Tissier " he has never kicked on from Bayern Munich " and even their own fans reckon he was not as good as Schneiderlin.

Duncan McDine
2 Posted 21/07/2020 at 19:42:07
Just talking about this on Talksport

