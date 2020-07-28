Skip to Main Content
Everton remain interested in Zaha

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 28 July 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are expected to revisit their attempts to sign Wilfried Zaha with Crystal Palace increasingly resigned to losing their prize asset this summer.

According to The Mirror, the Blues are "preparing a bid" for the 27-year-old whom they reportedly tried to sign a year ago. Palace held firm on an astronomical valuation of the winger and are said to be looking for £100m this time around.

Zaha has consistently been linked with Arsenal but Mikel Arteta is said to be eyeing a free-transfer swoop for Chelsea's Willian instead. If so, that would limit the number of suitors for Zaha who could potentially offer him a step up from Selhurst Park while also being interested in signing him.

Original Source: The Mirror  
Reliability rating:

