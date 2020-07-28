Everton remain interested in Zaha

| Tuesday, 28 July 2020



According to The Mirror, the Blues are "preparing a bid" for the 27-year-old whom they reportedly tried to sign a year ago. Palace held firm on an astronomical valuation of the winger and are said to be looking for £100m this time around.

Zaha has consistently been linked with Arsenal but Mikel Arteta is said to be eyeing a free-transfer swoop for Chelsea's Willian instead. If so, that would limit the number of suitors for Zaha who could potentially offer him a step up from Selhurst Park while also being interested in signing him.

Original Source: The Mirror

Reliability rating:

