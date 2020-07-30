Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Leeds look to bring Delph back to Elland Road

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 30 July 2020 15comments  |  Jump to last
Fabian Delph has emerged as a potential transfer target of his former club Leeds United who are supposedly interested in re-signing him following their promotion back to the Premier League.

The veteran midfielder was signed by Everton from Manchester City last year for a cut-price £8m and made 18 appearances in all competitions prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

He was sidelined for the remainder of the season by injury but returned to training last week.

Delph made his name at Leeds before moving on to Aston Villa and then City but now the The Daily Star claim he could be on the way back to Elland Road for around £5m.

Original Source: Daily Star  

Reader Comments (15)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Peter Gorman
1 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:20:09
Go!
Bill Gienapp
2 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:21:47
Oh hell yes!
John Pickles
3 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:26:17
There's only one club stupid enough to pay £5M with his injury record and he's already at it.
Colin Glassar
4 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:27:01
I doubt he could play the Bielsa way. Far too slow
Clive Rogers
5 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:27:29
Must be for medical research.
Gavin Johnson
6 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:27:58
Next to Sigurdsson he's the player I want to move on the most.
Patrick McFarlane
7 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:31:07
I'm confused is Everton paying Leeds to take him or is Leeds paying Everton to keep him? Only joking!
Paul Whittaker
8 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:37:38
Would be a great result if we could get Delph of the books.
Richard Farrington
9 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:38:09
His behaviour will suit Leeds. He's a scumbag and so are most of Leeds' fans. Hope its true, good riddance.
Rob Young
10 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:38:41
Bye bye
Steve Ferns
11 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:51:36
He’s destined to score a screamer against us and have an injury free season! You know how it goes.
Martin Reppion
12 Posted 30/07/2020 at 22:54:04
I can't be thinking of the same player as everyone else.
I always rated Delph and am not prepared to slag off a guy because he's been injured or playing half fit during his time with our club.
Having said that. As a club we have to cut the wage bill to enable us to bring players in that the manager wants. So if anyone is interested in taking a punt on whoever Carlo doesn't see as first team squad going forward I'd say good luck to both, take the money and move on. Simply no need to vent the spleen at every leaving player just because we've not lived up to the mid 80s for so long.
Darren Hind
13 Posted 30/07/2020 at 23:01:53
Simply hasnt worked out for him. Never got going in a royal blue shirt
Paul Smith
14 Posted 30/07/2020 at 23:04:38
Allways rated Delph. Good enough for City. Shame really, maybe its a short stay with us.
Paul Birmingham
15 Posted 30/07/2020 at 23:09:29
Who knows, but with his fitness record, I don’t see him going far as he’s a sick note and can’t play, as too slow, and not good enough, as much as he said he would be when he arrived, and not unexpected it’s not happened at EFC.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.