Leeds look to bring Delph back to Elland Road
The veteran midfielder was signed by Everton from Manchester City last year for a cut-price £8m and made 18 appearances in all competitions prior to the coronavirus lockdown.
He was sidelined for the remainder of the season by injury but returned to training last week.
Delph made his name at Leeds before moving on to Aston Villa and then City but now the The Daily Star claim he could be on the way back to Elland Road for around £5m.
Original Source: Daily Star
I always rated Delph and am not prepared to slag off a guy because he's been injured or playing half fit during his time with our club.
Having said that. As a club we have to cut the wage bill to enable us to bring players in that the manager wants. So if anyone is interested in taking a punt on whoever Carlo doesn't see as first team squad going forward I'd say good luck to both, take the money and move on. Simply no need to vent the spleen at every leaving player just because we've not lived up to the mid 80s for so long.
