Leeds look to bring Delph back to Elland Road

| Thursday, 30 July 2020



The veteran midfielder was signed by Everton from Manchester City last year for a cut-price £8m and made 18 appearances in all competitions prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

He was sidelined for the remainder of the season by injury but returned to training last week.

Delph made his name at Leeds before moving on to Aston Villa and then City but now the The Daily Star claim he could be on the way back to Elland Road for around £5m.

Original Source: Daily Star

