Everton in for Reguilon

| Saturday, 01 August 2020



Baines announced his retirement after the last game of the season and it has left Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands with the need to add experienced competition for Lucas Digne.

Niels Nkounkou was signed earlier this month for the Under-23s set-up and is not expected to be part of the first-team picture for the foreseeable future.

Reguilon, 23, was voted as the best player in his position in La Liga for 2019-20 during his season-long spell with Sevilla and Sky suggest that Everton won't be the only Premier League club interested in his services.

Original Source: Sky Sports

Reliability rating:

