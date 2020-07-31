Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Everton in for Reguilon
Baines announced his retirement after the last game of the season and it has left Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands with the need to add experienced competition for Lucas Digne.
Niels Nkounkou was signed earlier this month for the Under-23s set-up and is not expected to be part of the first-team picture for the foreseeable future.
Reguilon, 23, was voted as the best player in his position in La Liga for 2019-20 during his season-long spell with Sevilla and Sky suggest that Everton won't be the only Premier League club interested in his services.
Original Source: Sky Sports
2 Posted 31/07/2020 at 23:48:00
I'm not buying it that we'll go after a player who would want 1st team football just to keep Digne on his toes.
3 Posted 31/07/2020 at 23:50:41
I haven't seen enough of him to comment on his defensive skills, but his Transfermarkt record says he collects lots of yellow cards, so he may need to spend some time in Defense 101 at Ancelotti University. But if he can defend his position, Digne has a problem. He cannot compete with this kid in attack.
Madrid is only selling him because they already consider Mendy the best left back in the world, and he's only 25.
4 Posted 31/07/2020 at 00:01:08
5 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:08:28
6 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:12:35
Good that we are looking at this level of quality rather than some of the no marks we have been associated with previously.
7 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:17:50
Full back is an important position these days, and Digne does need real competition.
Or as some mention, Digne could be sold for a decent fee meaning more to invest (we need a right back and 2 midfielders, and a winger plus maybe a striker and a central defender).
We're gonna be linked with all and sundry over the next 5 weeks or so. Hopefully we have the players targetted already and Brands is in deep negotiations - I just pray that come Transfer Deadline Day Everton are not one of the club's running round to.close last minute deals.
8 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:34:30
Ancelotti has stated that he wants to do business early so providing we can get our first choice targets such as Gabriel I wouldn't be surprised if we brought in 3 first teamers in the next 2-3 weeks.
9 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:34:52
10 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:46:18
This guy is like a Deulofeu, but better! I think he would thrive and prosper in the Premiership alongside his fellow Countrymen, are we going totally Brazilian?
I hope so !
Just ask Jay Woods (BRZ) about this guy, we have exchanged many a message on TW about the 'Spring Onion' !
11 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:47:27
Derek - I'd love us to buy Everton. A great player who would also do a great job selling shirts in the commercial department. Not sure he's the player we need for the RW but he'd be a vast improvement on Bernard and Iwobi. It's feasible that he'd play on the LW cos I don't see Bernard being with us next season.
12 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:59:09
It could be all of the above that posters have mentioned. However if it was Digne’s replacement because we can accept a big bid then be my guest. It’s smart and I would be against it, even selling Richarlison.
1 Posted 31/07/2020 at 23:45:13