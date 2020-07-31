Skip to Main Content
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Everton in for Reguilon

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 01 August 2020
Everton have reportedly lodged a bid of £18m for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon following the departure of Leighton Baines.

Baines announced his retirement after the last game of the season and it has left Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands with the need to add experienced competition for Lucas Digne.

Niels Nkounkou was signed earlier this month for the Under-23s set-up and is not expected to be part of the first-team picture for the foreseeable future.

Reguilon, 23, was voted as the best player in his position in La Liga for 2019-20 during his season-long spell with Sevilla and Sky suggest that Everton won't be the only Premier League club interested in his services.

Original Source: Sky Sports  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (12)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Joey Brown
1 Posted 31/07/2020 at 23:45:13
I would certainly take him, though I don’t see LB as a primary need unless Digne is to be sold
Gavin Johnson
2 Posted 31/07/2020 at 23:48:00
This is a curious one. If we have bid and we want him I'd interpret it in 2 ways. Either we're gonna sell Digne to City of Chelsea for £60m and we can buy a couple of more players with the £40m+ profit. Or, Moshiri, Usmanov are really backing Ancelotti and we're going to spend big on 4-5 positions and to hell with FPP, and we'll just pay the fine.

I'm not buying it that we'll go after a player who would want 1st team football just to keep Digne on his toes.

Mike Gaynes
3 Posted 31/07/2020 at 23:50:41
Wow, just wow. Yes please. This kid is absolutely explosive down the left side, the essence of a modern attacking fullback. The goal he scored last week against Valencia was brilliant. Hard to imagine we could get him for £18m, but who knows.

I haven't seen enough of him to comment on his defensive skills, but his Transfermarkt record says he collects lots of yellow cards, so he may need to spend some time in Defense 101 at Ancelotti University. But if he can defend his position, Digne has a problem. He cannot compete with this kid in attack.

Madrid is only selling him because they already consider Mendy the best left back in the world, and he's only 25.

Rob Young
4 Posted 31/07/2020 at 00:01:08
If anything I hope he also better at defending then Digne

Kieran Kinsella
5 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:08:28
Never heard of him but surely LB is the least of our priorities?
Jay Harris
6 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:12:35
I just wonder if he is seen as a left sided mF player who can cover LB if Digne is injured or leaves.

Good that we are looking at this level of quality rather than some of the no marks we have been associated with previously.

Fran Mitchell
7 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:17:50
Interesting one. Possibly just agent stirring up interest.

Full back is an important position these days, and Digne does need real competition.

Or as some mention, Digne could be sold for a decent fee meaning more to invest (we need a right back and 2 midfielders, and a winger plus maybe a striker and a central defender).

We're gonna be linked with all and sundry over the next 5 weeks or so. Hopefully we have the players targetted already and Brands is in deep negotiations - I just pray that come Transfer Deadline Day Everton are not one of the club's running round to.close last minute deals.

Gavin Johnson
8 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:34:30
Fran
Ancelotti has stated that he wants to do business early so providing we can get our first choice targets such as Gabriel I wouldn't be surprised if we brought in 3 first teamers in the next 2-3 weeks.
Kase Chow
9 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:34:52
Why are we prioritising LB?
Derek Knox
10 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:46:18
Slightly off topic, but I see from various sources, (no quotes) that we may be seriously considering Cebolinha again, (Everton Soares) please, please, let this be true. He is only small and similar in stature to Bernard, but what a centre of gravity he has, in comparison with his Brazilian compatriot.

This guy is like a Deulofeu, but better! I think he would thrive and prosper in the Premiership alongside his fellow Countrymen, are we going totally Brazilian?

I hope so !

Just ask Jay Woods (BRZ) about this guy, we have exchanged many a message on TW about the 'Spring Onion' !

Gavin Johnson
11 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:47:27
Kase - cos we're probably going to flog Digne if this story is at all true.

Derek - I'd love us to buy Everton. A great player who would also do a great job selling shirts in the commercial department. Not sure he's the player we need for the RW but he'd be a vast improvement on Bernard and Iwobi. It's feasible that he'd play on the LW cos I don't see Bernard being with us next season.

John Pierce
12 Posted 01/08/2020 at 00:59:09
A lot of transfer talk as you’d expect and a lot of talk about strategy, especially on the Richarlison thread. I’m not wedded to any of the our players. I’m all for finding a player’s replacement and selling the asset for more money.

It could be all of the above that posters have mentioned. However if it was Digne’s replacement because we can accept a big bid then be my guest. It’s smart and I would be against it, even selling Richarlison.

