It's Finally Over!

Lyndon Lloyd 20/02/2021 172comments  |  Jump to last
Liverpool 0 - 2 Everton

This time it was different and it’s over. It’s finally bloody over. 21 years and five months since Everton last won at Anfield, the most depressing sequence of results in the club’s 143-year history was shattered as Carlo Ancelotti’s team beat Liverpool 2-0 this evening. For far too long, Kevin Campbell’s fourth-minute goal, scored way back in September 1999, had stood as the last time a Toffees player had scored the winner on the reds’ turf.

That accolade now, effectively, goes to the warrior-like Richarlison, a player whose rebirth this month coincided nicely with history’s beckon call and who fired home unerringly in the third minute to send Everton on their way to a cathartic, misery-ending victory. Gylfi Sigurdsson’s late second merely ensured that the points in a Derby would go the Blue side of Merseyside for the first time in over a decade.

To outsiders, the spontaneous outpouring of emotion at the final whistle, the jubilant hugs, clenched-fist bellows and boisterousness in the changing room may seem curiously excessive but they were a visceral illustration of how much this meant to Everton’s players and staff, and not just a local like Tom Davies or the long-haulers like Seamus Coleman and Duncan Ferguson. It was clear that newcomers like Ben Godfrey, James Rodriguez and even Ancelotti himself had also grasped the importance to the club and its supporters of banishing this rotten hoodoo.

In the end, it didn’t take a fantastic attacking performance — although the goal that would have proved to be the winner had Sigurdsson not stroked home a wonderfully composed penalty late on was a gorgeously simple but beautifully executed moment from two class players — but, as would be expected against the defending champions, a resolute defensive stand and some heroics from Jordan Pickford.

That last part in itself was gloriously poetic. Everton’s goalkeeper has been the subject of some shameful media scrutiny and criticism over what happened in the Goodison Derby last October, hysteria that continued right up to kick off this evening. But he responded with a man-of-the-match display, playing behind a defensive unit that could probably all have laid claim to that accolade, such was their individual and collective effort.

Mason Holgate has had an inconsistent season but was immense, as were Michael Keane, Godfrey, Coleman and Lucas Digne who left everything out on the pitch in terms of effort and desire. This was a towering display by Everton’s rearguard that began at the front but which was founded on discipline and shape throughout the team against a notoriously dangerous Liverpool attack.

At times it needed to be because the Blues often made it more difficult for themselves than need be with some poor ball retention and it was no surprise that in the final reckoning they had just 28% of the possession. It didn’t matter because they were more than good enough at the back.

After going ahead, this was largely about daring Liverpool to break them down, something Jürgen Klopp’s men had failed to do in three successive home games against Burnley, Brighton and Manchester City. Their only goal at Anfield in 2021 so far had come from the penalty spot and thanks to Pickford, that record extended to more than 500 minutes since Sadio Manés early goal against West Bromwich Albion almost two months ago.

With Ancelotti having indicated yesterday that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan were available having recovered from hamstring strains, the team sheet when it was announced an hour before kick-off was a little disappointing. No doubt over an abundance of caution, particularly in the case of the Brazilian, the manager named both players on the bench but he also eschewed the pace and directness of players like Josh King and Alex Iwobi, opting for a midfield of André Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucouré with James deployed ahead of them behind Richarlison.

Thanks to the impressively dogged Tom Davies, Allan wasn't needed and the bet on the Colombian’s quality, despite the risk of him being booted around Anfield in retribution by the likes of Andy Robertson — the Scot left one sly elbow in on Rodriguez but was otherwise pretty well behaved — proved to be a prescient one as James laid on the opening goal with a typical expression of his vision. It only took this most majestic of players 2½ minutes to have a decisive say in his first Anfield derby.

Doucouré seized on Thiago Alcantara’s wayward header and knocked the ball forward, Ozan Kabak nodded it back to where it had come from and Doucouré’s next header fell to James 30 yards from goal. The former Real Madrid man took a touch to bring it down before threading a pass between two defenders behind whom Richarlison had made a perfectly-timed run and he made no mistake with a driven finish across his compatriot Alisson Becker and into the far corner.

If it felt as though Everton had scored far too early, the 80 stress-inducing minutes that followed until Sigurdsson tucked home from the spot provided confirmation, not least because they never really established a prolonged foothold in the game.

It meant that Liverpool were left to mount pressure in waves that ebbed and flowed throughout much of the contest and which in combination with a swirling wind, demanded both tireless work and concentration from the Blues’ players, a challenge they accepted and consistently met. And, again, on the odd occasion they couldn’t, Pickford came to the rescue.

The keeper palmed away a dangerous cross after Doucouré had given the ball away in midfield while Keane got enough in the way of a Roberto Firmino shot after Liverpool had tried to force their way through the middle of the visitors’ defence in the 19th minute.

The resulting corner was cleared by Godfrey but only as far as Jordan Henderson who smacked a crisply-sweet volley that was searching out the inside of the post before Pickford leapt across his line and finger-tipped it brilliantly around the upright. It was a vital and absolutely top-drawer save.

Liverpool kept coming and Trent Alexander-Arnold demanded another save from the keeper which he proved equal to by palming it over his crossbar.

Klopp had come into the game with significant selection problems in defence which was why he had been forced to deploy Henderson as a makeshift centre-half but he, too, succumbed to injury with less than half an hour gone and had to be replaced by Nathaniel Phillips.

In truth, Everton didn’t test the novice defensive partnership of Phillips and Ozan Kabak nearly enough but in the 33rd minute they came very close to doubling their lead with what would have been a fantastic goal. Digne dug out a brilliant cross from near the touchline as only he can and it was met by a diving Coleman of all people from about six yards out but he could only plant the header too close to Alisson and the Brazilian parried the ball away to his left.

The Frenchman sliced wide of goal from the corner and at the other end Phillips got round the back to meet a free-kick but, thankfully, headed into the side-netting.

Halfway home, Everton found themselves under renewed pressure at the start of the second half. Sadio Mané had as good a chance as Liverpool would get just two minutes after the restart when he met Robertson's cross with a header but Pickford denied him.

A minute later, the Senegalese popped up in a similar position but planted Curtis Jones's cross over the bar and Keane made a vital last-ditch tackle to deny the same player in front of goal a few minutes later.

Just before an hour had elapsed, Carlo Ancelotti introduced Gylfi Sigurdsson for the slightly disappointing André Gomes who had been treading a tightrope on a yellow card since the 41st minute and then replaced James with Calvert-Lewin and it was the Icelandic international who would eventually kill the contest when the English striker was felled in the box.

Sigurdsson had had a tame half-volley saved a few minutes after he came on and Pickford had done really well to make himself big and first block then gather from Mohamed Salah but Everton picked the hosts off on the counter attack.

Davies passed forward for Richarlison who spun his man expertly and raced ahead before playing in Calvert-Lewin whose initial shot was saved by Alisson. The striker was looking to tuck in the rebound when Alexander-Arnold felled him trying to make a saving challenge and referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty.

A quick check of the pitch-side monitor assured the referee that he had correctly applied the new rules whereby the defender’s intent is no longer a factor in these kinds of decisions and Sigurdsson placed the spot-kick away from the keeper’s reach to effectively guarantee Everton the win.

Firmino had another effort that the officials adjudged to have been deflected wide off Ben Godfrey's boot, Pickford had to palm a Giorginio Wijnaldum's fierce effort over and Sigurdsson lashed the last shot of the match wide before Kavanagh called time on a famous night for the Blue side of Merseyside.

Ultimately, none of the excuses around Liverpool’s injuries and the mitigating circumstances of empty stadia due to the pandemic matter. Everton have lost derbies they should have won, had almost no rub of the green in these games for years, been screwed over by match officials and shot themselves in the foot enough times that it didn’t matter how, when or why they finally won this fixture. The only thing that mattered was what they did and that they finally got this dreaded 21½-year-old monkey off their back.

The psychological hold this fixture has had on Everton Football Club has felt crippling in recent years; a self-perpetuating and destructive mental obstacle that seemed to grow stronger with each passing season. The inexplicable failings at home against the likes of West Ham, Newcastle and Fulham in recent weeks remain a vexing issue that Ancelotti will need to solve but in the wider context of Everton’s sense of self and its ambitions, results like this and the one against Tottenham in the FA Cup 10 days ago could prove to be important milestones.

The tragedy, of course, was that no fans were there at Anfield to see it. Two decades of Blues have gone across Stanley Park and suffered either valiant draws or painful defeat but the hope now is that with the hex gone, Evertonians will be able to savour victory at Anfield in person some day very soon. Until then, just drink this in, Blues!

Paul Jennings
1 Posted 21/02/2021 at 00:32:55
It's about time we beat teams who we think are inferior to us COYB
Jack Convery
2 Posted 21/02/2021 at 00:40:51
Life can be so sweet. Well done Blues - every single one of you.
Paul Birmingham
3 Posted 21/02/2021 at 00:47:17
Deliverance.. and hopefully the start of the journey to a better place and times for Everton Football Club.
Mike Keating
4 Posted 21/02/2021 at 00:50:00
My son tells me that today is Tony Hibbert’s birthday
Let’s Riot!
Bill Hawker
5 Posted 21/02/2021 at 01:05:11
Very glad to see this for all Everton supporters everywhere around the world. For me, and my short time as an Everton supporter, all I had was the Andy Johnson 3-0 as my lone bright spot in the derby. Well no more. My MotM was Pickford. Brilliant.
Mick O'Malley
6 Posted 21/02/2021 at 01:07:15
I’ll have to admit I’ve been a bit critical of Carlo but I’ve got to say thank you and well done to Carlo, Big Dunc and the rest of the coaching team for a well deserved and brilliant win, it’s been a long time coming so thanks Carlo. Tom Davies was great, Keane was a colossus as was all the defence and as for that pass from James for Richarlisons goal, brilliant. Pickford was also fantastic, I am one happy blue tonight so thanks again Carlo
Hardip Singh
7 Posted 21/02/2021 at 01:16:25
Like many others today, the prime Whiskey opened up tnight, beautiful blue Macallan no. 6 to celebrate. Carlo first Everton manager to win at Anfield this century, despite winning it all, his emotion and passion was pure class, genuinely moved. COYB, CL has to be the target now with the renewed belief.
John Gorham
8 Posted 21/02/2021 at 01:54:38
As a blue for over sixty years today is a great day, my wife asked me who was the MOTM with two minutes to go and I said I don’t know, I as too nervous to think, then after going through the team I said Pickford, not for the saves but because of his presence, he looked confident from the first minute.
Phil Teece
9 Posted 21/02/2021 at 02:42:40
As an Evertonian for more than SEVENTY years, I feel just like you John [8]. A great day indeed. Well done and bless all the lads who were wearing the blue. A terrific result and a powerful rejoinder to those of little faith.
Christine Foster
10 Posted 21/02/2021 at 02:58:17
Brilliant report Lyndon, heartfelt joy comes through!
It was so much fun listening to 606, the pundits on Sky, on MoTD, all stunned! The Liverpool fans moaned about everything.. I haven't felt this pleased for such a long time I had forgotten!
Jamie Crowley
11 Posted 21/02/2021 at 04:04:02
Lyndon -

Brilliant.

The pics in this report are utterly brilliant.

My happiness for you, Michael, and all the TW born and bred Blues are off the charts.

Mark Andersson
12 Posted 21/02/2021 at 05:16:03
Brilliant report thanks Lyndon...

I read TW every day but don't often comment. I'm made up for Pickford and every born or chosen blue in the world...

Let's hope we use this historic win to be the start of a long overdue road to success.

Bob Parrington
13 Posted 21/02/2021 at 06:23:02
Beglin was co-commentating on Optus for the game. What a Dick! Other than having to listen to him, it was elation all round.

Like John Gorham @8, I'm an over 60 years Evertonian and it has been hard to swallow the results vs Liverpool, particularly during the past 20 years. But I will agree with John also about Pickford. He had a new 'presence' as John stated. Good way to put it. he made some excellent saves, too!

But my MotM was Keane followed very closely by Pickford and Godfrey. Great first goal through a fabulous pass from James and a cracking shot from Richarlison. Sigurdsson didn't disguise his penalty too well but it was pinpoint accurate.

I also liked the digital notification "Everton fans can play like it's 1999!". Good one, whoever wrote it.

Thanks Carlo. This will go a long way to truly making you an Everton favourite!

Nicolas Piñon
14 Posted 21/02/2021 at 06:29:48
Tonight, I went out to see my mates with a great smile on my face and my blue Everton jacket, here in Argentina, I hardly use. Then I drank a good beer, something I hardly do neither.

This is a wonderful blue world tonight and that's in great part due to Carlo. Thank you, captain. NSNO.

Danny O’Neill
15 Posted 21/02/2021 at 06:49:45
Brilliant write-up, Lyndon. Captures the emotion and sentiment perfectly.

Excellent game plan by the manager that was executed professionally and comprehensively by the players. If they were missing at Fulham, not one of them hid last night.

We now have Liverpool, Leicester (both of whom we have taken 4 points from), as well as the Manchester clubs, out of the way. In the bigger scheme of things, the manager's season plan is working despite hitting the occasional speed bump or having to correct and wrong turn that is inevitable of a work in progress.

Very much in touch of where we want to be with what I would say is a favourable run in as we go into March and the business end of the season.

Good article by David Prentice on the BBC website, by the way.

Lenny Kingman
16 Posted 21/02/2021 at 07:41:43
Masterclass. A bona fida masterclass from Carlo Fantastico and his brave warriors in blue who carried out his orders to perfection. All hail the King.
Graham Mockford
17 Posted 21/02/2021 at 07:48:15
Link

Tony Everan
18 Posted 21/02/2021 at 07:56:16
Great write-up, Lyndon, it must be a revelation to report on a great win.

I've just read Phil McNulty's report as well on the BBC website, a fabulously positive and uplifting write-up, fully recommend all to read it.

This is the kind of result that could turbo-charge our season. We have players coming back, a near fully-fit squad, strength in depth up front, Richarlison is finding top form, King is on hand to keep us strong.

The midfield is looking way stronger with Tom Davies really stepping up, and defensively we often look as good as any team. We are strong, we will have gained a bucket load of confidence and everything is still to play for.

Steve Brown
19 Posted 21/02/2021 at 07:57:17
Masterclass is right, Lenny.

He hasn't always got it right, but he gets it right a lot more than he gets it wrong. Hopefully, there will be no more silly comments about him not caring because he chose to celebrate the winner against Spurs by blowing his coffee.

He expects to win these games, given he has beaten Liverpool as manager of five different clubs. Another day at the office for him.

Steve Brown
20 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:00:52
Ah Graham @ 17, bitter reds.

Losing with the same grace and elegance they apply to winning.

Eddie Dunn
22 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:08:04
Special mention for Pickford who made one world-class save off Henderson's rocket of a shot. The man who inadvertently has removed Van Dijk from their ranks and thus triggered the uncertainty that has seen Henderson (their best midfielder) withdrawn into the back four. The other injuries have also caused them problems, as have injuries for most teams, but their talisman has been out of the action.

Jordan is a quirky fellow, prone to a bit of OCD or ADD and it is part of his make-up that he has lost concentration in some games. Nonetheless, he is capable of such gymnastic athleticism that he can make saves that the totem poles can only dream of.

He has suffered media scrutiny, death threats and has seen competition for his place. He has risen to the challenge and last night showed what a strong character he is.

Unforgettable performance from one and all.

Brian Murray
23 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:08:25
Not sure what to add to the obvious great feeling today to hear the joy and what tipped me over the edge emotionally was the delirium in the dressing room after.

An old skeptic like me sometimes believes these well-off footballers don't feel the same as we do. I suppose we can't complain about no boozers or proper celebrations because, let's be honest, we got of of jail last season in that we didn't have to look at them on a tour around the city and it was definitely diluted, even with Sky's phoney crowd noises.

So proud of the way we executed everything the manager asked them to do. Now more of the same week in week out no 90 pec cent foot off the gas games. We shall not be moved.

Kase Chow
24 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:19:59
https://twitter.com/evertonnewsfeed/status/1363223691132305414?s=24

Above is a link of the players celebrating in the changing room

Great report Lyndon: as always

My goodness - it’s been such a long and painful journey. The inferiority complex we’ve had for so many years has been tough to take.

Next step is to try to make Europe and ideally top 4...and ideally pushing THEM out of the reckoning!

The players played with belief and grit and determination - it made me proud to see

Carlo is moving us in the right direction. 3 pivotal stand out moments so far this season: win in extra time v Spurs, last min goal at Old Trafford to sneak the 3-3 and now going to Anfield to win

Carlo has tightened us up defensively, he improved the midfield (albeit there’s still work to do there) and the next step is to get the attack purring that’s what’s needed to beat the likes of Newcastle/West Ham/Fulham etc. You win games by scoring goals and early part of the season we scored lots but conceded too many. Recently we’ve done okayish defensively but the lack of proper attacking play led to too much pressure on the defence and they couldn’t resist

I think Carlo can get the balance right BUT whatever else happens I will always thank him for this moment

C’mon the Blues. Made us very very proud yesterday. Thank you!

Martin Mason
25 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:26:08
The RS will say it was our cup final, it was. Some of our individual performances were off the planet. Liverpool are in an amazingly bad spot just now.
Darren Lindsay
26 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:35:12
Just watching the full game again, more relaxed that’s for sure. Godfrey s tackle in the 64th min, makes me smile more, every time I see see it. In fact I haven’t stopped smiling and chuckling to myself since the final whistle. A great team performance.
Mal van Schaick
27 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:36:08
Waited a long time for this. Can’t fault the attitude and commitment of all involved. I did say on an earlier article, stop Mane and Salah playing and we could win. That’s exactly what we did.

Let’s see the season out with more wins in the league to get us into the top four and beating city to reach the semi finals.

Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
28 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:49:49
Martin #25 - the way their season is going, it was their Cup Final as well.
Martin Mason
29 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:54:02
I can only congratulate Everton on a very good performance.
Alex Winstanley
30 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:56:45
I haven't woken up this happy for years. I'm not ashamed to admit that I was in tears at the final whistle.. I don't know whether it was the relief following the immense tension of 90 mins or the 22 year wait. All blues in our family had a virtual pub meet on zoom before the match. I said if Everton win I'll run down the street in my pants and an Everton hat. If any of my neighbours are on this site sorry about the slightly out of shape very pale skinned vision in a blue hat seen running down the road waving a scarf! Happy days!
Jim Harrison
31 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:57:49
Not checked this, but haven’t we now taken points off last seasons top 7?

Got to cut out the Off days against FulhM and Newcastle now!

Jerome Shields
32 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:01:20
Watched match again. Great performance defensively, great final third play and finish for the first goal and great counter attacking football. Credit to Ancelotti for Coaching and Tactics.

Will give the players great confidence, something that was lacking a bit against City.

The supporters deserved this result.

James Byrne
33 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:14:07
I know before the game most of us were a bit puzzled by the team selection and shape! It truly was a Carlo masterclass in tactics.

I don't think the lack of wins at Anfield since 1999 has ever been down to the teams or managers we have had, it was always down to mentality! We've always been too fucking nice.

Liverpool have had this type of mentality in buckets for years. We now need to take this massive uprise in mentality and finish the season with it. Stop dropping stupid points at home and see where it takes us.

COYBs .

Jon Bentley
34 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:24:29
Just watched it again.

Pickfords save from Salah in the 2nd half was great. It was mentioned by Carra about being "great " and "making himself big". The funny thing is that it was exactly the same motion as against Sir Van Dijk OBE etc etc? Shame how the media continue to mention it (it was in the 1st minute of this game!) but fail to talk through every other accidental collision ever made that resulted in an injury!!

Micky Norman
35 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:31:14
Keeping DCL on the bench was a Carlo masterstroke. Maybe enforced, but no matter. Klopp and everyone else thought if he’s fit he starts and set up to stop him and the supply which got us the draw at Goodison. Then touches of brilliance from James and Richy go right through their heart. But when Dom came on that gut busting chase through the middle to get the penalty was a thing of beauty. Best win at Mordor since Sharpie’s goal. Ecstatic!
Jim Harrison
36 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:38:38
Micky 35

DCL has done so well this season, but Richy makes those runs and is such a good finisher.

Rennie Smith
37 Posted 21/02/2021 at 10:24:41
A momentous win and credit to every player and member of coaching staff, even bitter Souness had to admit we deserved it. I haven't stopped ripping it to the numerous GS's since the final whistle, and why not, we've had it for years.

Special mentions for Davies who is (some people forget) one of our own and you can never see him doing a Barkley and becoming a Billy Big Bollocks thinking he's the bomb and asking for a whopping pay rise or forcing a move (please don't let me down Tom!). He seems to be joining DCL in becoming such a better player under Carlo. He not only broke things up but every time he got or won the ball he looked to transition into forward play rather than play the easy 5-yarder to the CB's.

Also Holgate, who I questioned on form and attitude recently, but he was excellent last night alongside the immense Keane.

I'm pleased they've got a break until the next game though, I think if had a midweek game they'd be shot after the effort and concentration they put in yesterday.

Same again, let's not get carried away, we need to make sure we finish above that shower. If that happens, I'll be ripping it for months.

Brian Harrison
38 Posted 21/02/2021 at 10:47:59
I am just so pleased we have finally got the monkey off our back, we have had to endure a horrible 22 years but its finally over. I have to be honest I watched all the first half but 10 minutes into the 2nd half I had to switch and watch something else, my nerves just got the better of me. I resisted the temptation of turning back but admit I looked at the Sky Sports app on my phone when I knew there would only be a few minutes left. I will be honest I fully expected to see they had equalised or even worse had gone ahead, but the headline at the time was Everton double their lead, this was the 88th minute but I still refused to switch back to the game, just shows the state they have got us in when I wasnt confident even with only minutes left to turn over and watch the last few minutes. I thought what if I switch over and they score 2 quick goals, mad I know.

Watched the highlights on MOTD and apart from the Salah chance which Pickford made a smashing save it didn't look like they caused us to many problems. Although I am sure there were anxious moments that the highlights didn't show. They said that it was mid November when Everton last lost an away game, just a pity our home form of late has been so poor therwise would be right up there with City.

Thomas Richards
39 Posted 21/02/2021 at 10:55:01
Feels even better this morning.

I am ecstatic with what I saw before, during and after the game.
We are on the brink of something here.
A squad fully committed behind the coaching staff, fully committed to the badge.
Playing with pride and passion.

Grown men in my family crying last night with joy and in memory of family Blues no longer with us.

We are on the move

Johnny Rainford
40 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:15:38
Seamus nailed it I think. The psychology of the entire club has changed. You can feel it happening. A combination of world class manager, new players and new stadium, things are finally beginning to move for us.
Rob Halligan
41 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:20:14
Brian # 38. I know exactly what you mean with regards to not watching a match, for fear of influencing the result. It’s daft as you say. I didn’t watch the champions league final in 2018 when the RS got beat by Real Madrid. I got hammered watching Papillon. I didn’t want to turn the telly over or look at my phone for the fear of seeing they were ahead. I knew at roughly what stage the game would be at, when suddenly the missus came down and said “do you know the score”? Straight away I knew they were losing otherwise she wouldn’t have asked me. It’s 3-1 and there’s only six minutes left. I resisted the temptation to turn over for fear of seeing them score two quick goals. I had to wait a good 10-15 minutes before finding the courage to turn over, hoping to god the game wasn’t still in progress, which would have meant extra time.

As you say, mad I know!!

Robert Tressell
42 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:22:51
Johnny #40. Psychology is right. The new stadium is such a big deal. Not just to keep Moshiri invested, but because it'll help drag the club into a confident new era. Goodison, sadly, just reinforces our underdog status.
Kim Vivian
43 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:28:19
For me, it was nailed on and I screamed at the tv as soon as DCL went down as he looked sure to knock that loose ball in to the goal, and I was surprised it even went to VAR tbh. Accidental foul it seemed to me so not a red card but def a pen.

I know it's academic, but If that had been given against us, say, to give them a draw, would we be screaming bias/favouritism/conspiracy etc etc? Every rs seem to be totally victimised this morning. Hilarious.

Ajay Gopal
44 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:28:58
Brian (38), all Blues understand why you behaved so peculiarly during the game! :-). Myself, I decided that I would not peek into and participate in the pre-match threads on TW, I would not predict the starting line-up, I wouldn’t see the pre-game show, nothing. Just switched on the TV for the game in a calm zen state, saying to myself - it is just another match. Remarkably, it worked!
Rick Tarleton
45 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:37:58
Pickford, Keane, Davies, Richarlison all heroes, players who we've all maligned on here played out of their skins and enabled Everton to win fairly comfortably.
But it's not that, it's winning a fifty fifty penalty at Anfield, so proud of my joke yesterday, I'll repeat it. With Liverpool having a 51% controlling interest in VAR, usually manslaughter by Liverpool defenders only results in an indirect free kick, so a fifty fifty penalty is great.
Similarly to see Klopp reacting so gracelessly and if you want a fight with an Everton staffer, Ferguson is not the one I'd choose.
Just ecstatic, not been this pleased about a result at Anfield since 64-5 when we won 0-4 and Colin Harvey ran the show.
Tim Welsh
46 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:54:56
For too long The RS have gone into derbies knowing they will win, and we have gone into those fixtures knowing that a defeat is the most likely option.
We cannot be the best team in the land until we are the best team in the city, and our path to success must go straight through the front door of Anfield and smash their arrogance into pieces. Every time.
The biggest battle we have had is overcoming the brainwashing of the media, which has been especially visible in the aftermath of the last derby and the build up to this one. Not happy with spotlighting Pickford, there was some spurious story about James being unsettled. And before anyone accuses me of being paranoid I suggest that you read the posts on the BBC forum for yesterday's game and the opinions of fans from many other teams and neutrals. Each of them bemoaning the red tinted reporting from...well, everywhere. Particular focus was on the diving of their players and the fact that it is well known and never punished - those dives were also absent from the MOTD highlights. Funny that.
We have shown that we are capable of going toe-to-toe with just about anyone. Carlo's next jobs include repeating the derby win, steamrolling teams that are our 'inferiors' and ensuring that we face Man City - perform and win.
This morning it suddenly feels like being an Evertonian who has been truly represented by the team for the first time in many years ( 21 1/2) and the mentality that brought it about has to be harnessed in perpetuity.

And to paraphrase Douglas Jardine when Harold Larwood 'bodylined' Don Bradman 'Well played, Jordan'.

Brian Harrison
47 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:57:17
Rob 41

You would think seeing I will be 73 in a couple of weeks I could adopt a more rational approach to watching a derby game, the crazy thing it seems to be getting worse the older I get.

John Cartwright
48 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:15:46
It is almost exactly 50 years ago, that Everton suffered a crushing semi final defeat at the hands of the RS, and the baton of city footballing supremacy - though not realised at the time - crossed the park to Analfield. Could this victory, which ends 21 years of disappointment signal at last a change in our fortunes?
Steve Barr
49 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:17:55
Watched the game again last night and really appreciated how well the team played and in particular Pickford, Keane, Godfrey and Davies. Much easier to actually watch and appreciate the game after the event. Too wrapped up in the live event to appreciate it properly.

Wading through various social media sites the graceless RS fans are still bleating on about the VVD injury!

Contrast that with Everton (and many other teams for that matter). All suffer injuries (some serious) to key players and just get on with it. That's what a big squad is for after all!

Heard Michael Owen comment that "Liverpool have had injuries to two central defensive positions. The other nine players are all fit and well. Their problem is in midfield and up front where they can't score"!

Andrew Clare
50 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:19:37
I couldn’t watch the game. I told my son to not message me with any updates on the game as I just wanted to check the score at the end. He said that if anything fantastic happened he would message me and I said no because if I didn’t hear from him I would again put two and two together. Anyway needless to say we had a great chat at the end of the game and all was great. I did the same in ‘67 when we played Forest in the cup. My mate was pleading with me to go but I refused because I thought I would jinx it. Unfortunately we lost that one.
I know it’s daft I’m 68 next week!
Mark Stanley
51 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:21:33
Great write up Lyndon, as usual. For me it was difficult to pick out a motm because they were all towering heroes. I was very anxious to see Gomes come out for the 2nd half as he's prone to rash tackles and he was very close once or twice of sticking a boot in.

One person I'd like to praise is the ref, Chris Kavanagh. He was conned a few times, but got all the crucial decisions right including waving away their shameful claims for penalties and standing firm on ours. It wouldn't have been unjust to have booked both Mane and Salah for diving, but that might be asking too much at Anfield.

Re your comment about the 'spontaneous outpouring of emotion ' this shouldn't be curiously excessive to outsiders, remember Klopp's outpouring of emotion to their last minute winner after Pickford's error. The RS might like to give the illusion that this is our cup final, it's very much theirs too and beating the enemy is brilliant if it's one year or 22.
Dave Roberts
52 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:58:32
Bought my usual Sunday Mirror this morning. Andy Dunn, the chief sports columnist wrote an article on the game aside from the match report itself which was produced by another correspondent.

The sub headline to the article suggests the Shite's defeat was not ONLY due to their injuries ( suggesting he thinks it played a part though!) but then he goes on to drag VVD and Pickford's tackle into it, suggesting how galling it must have been for an elite player like VVD to sit in the stands and watch Pickford make great saves which ensured Liverpool got beaten.

Do these biased bastards really believe that Liverpool players have a God given right never to be injured. Should it really be the role of a sports journalist to always seek to explain why their Sky sweeties got beaten while totally ignoring that the non sweeties have injuries too? While totally ignoring the fact that Everton totally deserved to win the game in any case?

Maybe I shouldn't let it get to me because why should I care anyway but this arse licking of the Shite really gets on my fucking nerves!

Fran Mitchell
53 Posted 21/02/2021 at 13:02:09
Been off here recently - too much negativity in a time where things are crap enough without compounding it.

But can't help but comme back to comment on what was a remarkable game yesterday.

I, like all blues, was bricking it all day. We knew we had a chance, but we are all too accostomed to the same old story repeating itself.

I too thought, we've scored too early. And in previous regimes, I feel that would have been proven correct, but when you look at how our players responded - how they put themselves accross, you could see there was a mentality shift.

We soaked up a lot of pressure, we never managed a true spell of possession, but on the whole, after the initial seige of the 20 minutes that followed the goal, we were in control.

A defensive masterclass. Keane sitting deeper, tasked with winning the headers and marshalling, reading the game, and organising. To his left Godfrey, fast becoming a legend, pace, aggression, energy. To his right, Holgate, recently our great hope, now seen as the weak link. Pace, composure and excellent anticipation. Anything Salah, Mane and Firmino could muster, these 3 could could match and more.

Then when something did break through, Pickford was quick, decisive and focussed. This limited Liverpool to longe range shots - Henderson, Wijnaldum, and Alexander-Arnold all made attempts that required top draw saves and Pickford was unbeatable.

Coleman, part full back, part right winger - our shape changed continously through the game, had a great performance and he and Holgate double-teamed to limit Robertson to a mere bystander for much of the game. Forcing Liverpool to focus their game down the right through Arnold, and making them more predictable in doing so.

Special mention to Davies in the middle. His best performance yet. This is the 3rd or 4th time we've said this recently, and it's testement to his continued development. His positioning was intelligent, he picked up loosed balls and made simple passes, he held the ball at moments we struggled to hold on to possession. And when needed, he had the necessary quality. Much overlooked, but for me the pass of the game was not James' pass that set up Richy, nor Richy's pass to DCL, it was Davies' pass that set Richy free. In seconds, the ball went from being in the box to Davies picking up the ball, turning and passing in one movement, inch perfect pass that set Richarlison free. It was a wonderful play from the lad and he's getting better and better. I look back and remember Pirlo coming up as an attacking mid/no10 and Ancelotti, to the surprise of everyone, converted him to a deep lying playmaker. The rest is history. Pirlo and Davies are poles apart, but there is a real similarity in how Ancelotti is managing him, how he is asking him to play. If he continues in this vein, then he'll become a very, very good player indeed.

Finally special word to Richarlison and DCL. Richarlison was excellent, his running and pace, his workrate, and excellent finishing when needed at the start. His run upon receiving Davies pass was excellent, and followed with a quality pass. An in form Richarlison, 4 in 4 now, gives us a real boost towards the end of the season. And when DCL came on, he was immense. His energy and pace gave us an outlet that we lacked, he's the best chester of a ball since Fellaini, his control and strength mean he can hold up the ball, he's got teh skill and movement too. He's much more than a goal poacher.

We need to build on this and not revel in it. But a corner has been turned.

But what a day, what a day.

Martin Reppion
54 Posted 21/02/2021 at 14:03:47
Well put Fran.
Nice to read something on here written by someone who has watched the same game I did. Too often posters let their stringent views of individual players cloud their judgement.
You are right, this could, and should, be a stepping stone not just a one off.
We can win across the park, we must be able to win at home. We can beat them after all this time, we should be able to give Citeh a game in the cup.
If we continue to underachieve against the likes of Fulham and the barcodes then this is just a side show in an ultimately disappointing season. If we kick on, it will be the launchpad to success.
With Allan coming back to fitness to give the increasingly tired looking Duke a chance for a rest, King ready to step in when needed and in general a squad that has real depth, I am looking forward to it being the latter.
One thing to note from last night. When was the last time our subs bench had more quality and match winners on it than Liverpool? I don't think any of their subs, except maybe a fully fit Oxlade-Chamberlain would have got in our squad last night. That speaks volumes about the direction we are going.
Chris Jones (Burton on Trent)
55 Posted 21/02/2021 at 14:08:03
As well as Carlo having coaxed and coached a distinct improvement in DCL's finishing, the lad himself has made himself into a hybrid of Sharp and Lineker, combining the former's majestic ability to receive, control, hold, and lay off the ball, and the latter's speed and lethal finishing. Let's hope we can keep hold of him for as long as we had the former, and not lose him so soon as we did the latter.
Paul Niklas
56 Posted 21/02/2021 at 14:54:07
Great win at last amd well done to them all, however with our game in hand we are still effectively 7th because our goal difference is consistent still with the last ten years hovering around zero. This is and always has been our problem and moreso this season as goal difference will be a key factor. The summer has to focus on pacey wide and creative midfielders and a striker of top quality. A run is needed of at least 5 games winning to get back in touch with the top 4 now. Fulham,Newcastle and Leeds will haunt us for a long time if we don't recover.
Dave Ganley
57 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:01:17
I think the headline says it all really, "its finally over"

The curse has lifted and that bogeyman has been firmly been laid to rest. Of course I'm elated, ecstatic, over the moon etc, but I'm also relieved, relived that the gobshites can take 99 out of their songsheet. Just need to win a trophy now. Easy after winning over at the khazi eh? 😉

Ian Nulty
58 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:17:06
Brian #47 - From another 72 year old (Surrey Evertonian). Terrific display from each player in a Blue shirt but I single out Lucas Digne who has so much energy and considering he took an accidental kick in the groin, was my stand out player if given the choice. Canny way of taking the heat out of things when he went down in the goalmouth during added on time, was he injured or not - a good ploy to run down the seconds methinks. Watching Mane who can be a clever player in the box, but negatively he is quite cynical in trying to influence the referee with his falls to the floor.

Couple of things, Jimmy Carragher was very fair in his overall assessment of both teams and Graeme Souness (not really my cup of tea) climbed back into my good books by describing the "same" match as I watched for a change - Well that is what a pundit should do.

Loved the fact that Sky employ a "Klopp Cam" now. That man will have a heart attack the way he carries on, but good viewing though!! Finally, didn't realise that Tom Davies uncle is Alan Whittle, a favourite of mine in the early seventies and who I saw score a winning Derby goal at the Anfield Road end when I was with around a couple of thousand Evertonians perched around the Kop as that was the only ticket I could blag - Happy days, like yesterday and may they continue.

Mike Gaynes
59 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:17:11
Martin #54... I take precisely the opposite view to this comment from you:

"If we continue to underachieve against the likes of Fulham and the barcodes then this is just a side show in an ultimately disappointing season."

To me, yesterday was the culmination (so far) of a thoroughly satisfying season which has included the extraordinary drama of the Spurs tie, the spectacular OT equalizer, the league wins at Spurs and Wolves and even the previous 2-2 derby.

To me, it's the Fulham/Barcodes/Saints failures that are the sideshow... the inevitable flops that come with having a team that is still too thin in talent, too inconsistent and too liable to play down to weaker competition.

Like you, I get immensely frustrated with those failures -- but I expected them, and they haven't at all reduced my enjoyment of this season. I see so much improvement in some areas and some players, and I've been so ecstatic so many times, that it makes those inevitable flops tolerable for me. Maybe not the day of, or the day after, but in retrospect.

This is the most excited I've been about our club in years. We're still a few players shy of being Top 4 contenders, but we are sure as hell on an upward swing.

Tony Orme
60 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:29:05
I had to wait 7 years in the 1970's to see my first ever Derby GOAL, thank you Andy King. The joy I felt on that day has reappeared very infrequently since but the pain has been an ever present. My support has never diminished as much through heredity as anything else. Enjoy this Blues, better times lie ahead and our support as part of "The Peoples Club" will never be as fickle as those Glory Hunting Reds
Mike Gaynes
61 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:30:42
Rick #45, not sure what you mean about Liverpool owning 51% of VAR, but you might be interested in this:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21

ESPN did an analysis of which clubs have benefitted from VAR and which have suffered. We're right at the top at +4. Guess who's at the bottom with a -6.

Love VAR. Love it.

Tony Abrahams
62 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:33:52
I’m not telling anyone to suck eggs Dave@52, but I genuinely would not bother with any match reports whilst there are so many funny WattsApps, like the one Graham linked into this thread mate.

Even the supposedly balanced articles, have those little sly undertones, words jumping out that make you see their hatred, or maybe I’m just paranoid and biased!

Kieran Kinsella
63 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:44:53
Last time we beat them I was working on a building project near Berwick. Big wall we were building for an Italian named Hadrian
Paul Reeves
64 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:17:17
A memorable win in fine style a well drilled defence with classy attacking in difficult stormy conditions
Reminds me of that other momentous and very windy night in 1967 when Alan Ball's goal knocked them out of the FA Cup 1-0 6th round at Goodison
Can still see the Golden Vision Alex Young immaculately controlling the ball chest height with his foot - a bit like James yesterday -
Graham Mockford
65 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:26:39
For the first time in the three years since I retired I wish I was going to work tomorrow.
Paul Reeves
66 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:28:55
Whoops before any other oldies correct me twas Alan Ball in the 5th round !! 1967
Memory playing tricks again !
Graham Coldron
67 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:33:38
Tim@46 has summed up the media angle perfectly regarding diving ( i.e.cheating).

I can remember MOTD a few seasons ago when Jeffers and Andy Johnson apparent dives were discussed at length.

The comments on BBC from fans of other clubs is not really a surprise but what sticks in the throat is the abject cowardice of the likes of the BBC and Sky to say as it really is.

Mike Gaynes
68 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:36:51
Graham #65, that made me laugh out loud.
Jerome Shields
69 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:12:23
The Media spin is the same as after the last Derby match. Something wrong or a excuse why Everton where able to put in a performance against Liverpool. This time they can't blame Pickford, because he was outstanding.

Liverpool prior to Xmas had a unbeaten run. So they have had a bad start to the year, so what, it happens in football. They did play well against Everton, but where tactically and technically out matched. In other words beaten by a better team on the day.

It is typical of the Prancing Clown that he would not acknowledge that, and say that he doesn't know what the problem is with Liverpool, . adding to the a Crisis thread. He hasn't the guts to admit that Everton where the better team and Ancelotti tactically outmanovered him. Ancelotti or Guadiola would have never come out with such crap, or have Liverpool players out in social media getting involved in the Crisis thread.

I hope we stuff them from now on and Everton keep building a team to be at the Top Table to get rid of some of the scum who think they have a right to be there. There really is a campaign against Teams that challenge the cosy top four arrangement, with Media bias, that has exists for too long in the Premiership.

'Stick with it' : The Toffees.

Michael Barrett
70 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:26:15
Jerome. I have only read positive things from all the ex players...and sky and the bbc praised are victory mate...I suppose you mean face book and twitter?
Jerome Shields
71 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:37:46
Michael #70

Sky and BBC where fair enough, though there was a slight play on Crisis. It was more the Newspaper coverage I have seen and reports of Facebook and Twitter , as you say.

Paul Niklas
72 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:40:27
Fran agree with all you say, but nobody could ignore the abject performance of Gomez and the continuous performance of the worst player with a ball at his feet I have ever seen Doucouré. Total passengers yesterday. Our midfield on a whole is extremely poor. Work in abundance required to change that.
Kev Jones
73 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:43:42
Having persevered all these years it’s good to return from the red planet with signs of life. After floating in blue heaven I’m just touching down to earth.
John McFarlane Snr
74 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:04:38
Hi Paul [72] I listened to the game and there was no mention of Doucoure being poor when in possession of the ball, and no one else as far as I know has hinted that he was. My guess is that there is always someone willing to spoil the party, and either Doucoure was as bad as you suggest, or you haven't seen many players running with the ball, lighten up Paul we won.
Oliver Molloy
75 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:13:10
Paul,
Doucoure can be very clumsy and I agree he was so at times during the match, but worst player with a ball you've ever seen ?
It was header to Rodriquez that led to our first goal - right.
Even though he and Gomes were not great, I dis agree they were passengers - Doucoure never ever stops - I'd love some of whatever it is he takes to keep that engine going.
He will get better under Ancelotti, already you can see he has changed his game from Watford days.
Thomas Richards
76 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:17:07
A monster of a player Doucoure.
Not the best passer of a ball agreed, but imo its only when he has time on the ball.
When its 100 mph and he doesnt have time to think he doesnt miss.
Overall I think his contribution has been massive.
Graham Hammond
77 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:17:55
Paul #72, I thought both Gomes and Doucoure were relatively poor yesterday in what was not the easiest of games. Gomes is clearly the better footballer of the two, Doucoure can look like a donkey at times but he is by far the more important player (of the two) for Everton given what we have been lacking for so long. We need to work long and hard on our movement off the ball particularly to help players like Doucoure who are relatively uncomfortable when in possession. Taken as a whole though, Doucoure has been excellent for us this season, puts in a real shift and I am really pleased he was brought into the club.
Liam Mogan
78 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:18:59
The worst player ever with a ball at his feet? Bit extreme that. Not the best admitedly and can only play in the direction he faces. But the worst ever? Hyperbole
Arthur Westhead
79 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:20:59
Gomes was poor all the time he was on the pitch. Lucky not to get a second booking. Doucoure started badly giving the ball away 3 times in the first few minutes. But then settled down and got better. Never stopped running and covering, a good second half performance. At times he has held our midfield together recently - him and Tom Davies were absolutely terrific in the cup against spurs. He makes loads of runs with the ball through our midfield, and helps us get up the field. Plays lots of great one/two's moving the ball from defence to attack. To say he is a bad player is ridiculous.
Let's just celebrate the good news for once. What a result!
Martin Reppion
80 Posted 21/02/2021 at 21:35:43
Kieran #63,

Great gag. But the pedant in me has to point out that the east side of Hadrian's wall starts 65 miles south of Berwick. The name Wallsend is a bit of a giveaway!

Tom Bowers
81 Posted 21/02/2021 at 21:45:27
The euphoria of the last 24 hours is still with us and rightly so. It more than makes up for that miserable game against Fulham.

Still can't understand how we have performed in some games this season – especially dropping 6 points against the awful Barcodes who could easily go down if Fulham keep up their revival.

It's really tightening up in the top echelon and, whilst Man City will win the title, teams like West Ham Utd and Leicester City are doing well and so Everton need to get on a good run to force their way into the mix.

Hopefully these Jekyll-and-Hyde performances are done with and we can finish the season well.

Fran Mitchell
82 Posted 21/02/2021 at 21:51:41
Paul.

In the first 30 minutes, Doucouré was indeed awful. He was giving the ball away far too easily with poor passing. We were very much under siege from the 4th minute to the 30th, and both Doucouré and Gomes struggled.

However, after that initial struggle, I felt Doucouré grew into the game. His energy is amazing. One minute he'll be winning the ball in our area, the next he'll be making a lung-busting run on the counter and will be the furthest man forward.

His energy is something we've missed greatly, and he played the full set of games in our recent heavy schedule. He's clearly due a break and hopefully Allan's return will provide it.

Personally, I feel Doucouré has been an excellent acquisition.

And also, while Gomes was poor, he was tasked with essentially tracking Liverpool's prime attacking outlet in Alexander-Arnold. We all know Gomes's weakness is tackling. In the right team and set up he can be a good player. However, in saying that, he's the one midfielder I'd see replaced in the long term.

Bill Gienapp
83 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:07:17
I was going to call out Paul's bizarrely hyperbolic statement re: Doucouré, but I'm glad to see at least a half-dozen people have already beaten me to it.
Shane Corcoran
84 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:10:53
Doucouré was truly dreadful in the first half yesterday but the energy he brings to the team generally is priceless considering he usually has Gomes to cover for in there.
Danny O’Neill
85 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:33:48
I have to comment Bill!!

The worst player with a ball at his feet you have ever seen? When did you start watching football, Paul, let alone Everton?

John Senior, to put some perspective on this, Doucouré didn't have his best game for Everton. I called this on Michael's report. Particularly first half, he gave away silly possession that, had it been Tom Davies, many would have vilified in the past (myself included). As my brother tongue-in-cheek called it at half-time, Doucouré was arguably Liverpool's most creative midfielder at that point.

But that doesn't distract from a typically powerhouse performance from a player who has been one of our best this season. He was still a significant team contributor to a fantastic team performance. He just had an erratic period in the first half in particular. Maybe he has set such high standards that errors are now unexpected and stand out. That's how I saw it.

Jerome Shields
86 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:42:22
I agree, Doucouré lost possession too often, but he helped Everton keep their shape. Walcott was often useless, but he did help Everton keep their shape and was selected by successive managers as a result.

Doucouré also makes runs into the opposition penalty area, drawing away defenders and making space. He is prepared to mix it and put in the effort, Walcott always shied away from that.

Danny O’Neill
87 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:48:47
And even in that first half, it was his directed headed pass to James that led to the goal. An assist to an assist!

He has been fantastic this season and was great again last night.

Now looking forward to him, Allan and Davies playing together – and I don't think I'd have said that at the beginning of the season.

Stephen Vincent
88 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:03:24
Mike #59, I usually agree and nod my head with approval, however, you are so far off the mark it is untrue. How you can possibly think that the season so far has been 'satisfying' is beyond me.

Yesterday was wonderful, brilliant and I still haven't stopped smiling and totally agree with Graham, wish I had a job to go to in the morning. But I have seen more than one abject, totally unacceptable performance this season.

Fulham at home actually made me feel like giving up, the lack of effort, imagination, pride, ability to change tactics and unwillingness to change the team to take into account opposition's formation was inexplicable.

I know there were ghosts that needed to be laid to rest yesterday, and I rejoice as much as any long-standing blue, but the fact remains that had we lost yesterday but beaten Fulham, Barcodes, Leeds and West Ham all at home, as we should do, we would comfortably be in the top 4.

So, whilst I enjoyed yesterday so much, this season still leaves a lot to be desired. Ancelotti seems to put so much more planning into the 'big' teams than the lowly ones. Perhaps we need Moycelotti – someone who competes with and gets points from the teams we should but who takes a gun to a gunfight against the Sky 6.

John McFarlane Snr
89 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:10:23
Hi Danny [85], you put the same question to Paul that I was tempted to ask him, but I thought that it may have been a bit provocative. I view the "Worst squad we've ever had" comments in the same light.
Danny O’Neill
90 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:32:31
I don't think it's provocative John Senior, it's a valid question to a strong shout on one of our best players this season.

Stephen, we all felt the same over Newcastle and when we thought that was as bad as it could get, we got Fulham.

It's a football season. We win games we didn't expect to, we lose ones we thought were a banker. Even when we've won titles that is the case.

Where we end up at the end of the season is what matters. We are nicely placed for a good run in. It's in our hands.

Ian Riley
91 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:44:03
Carlo knew what the result meant but was not distracted by the bigger picture. He wants European football but knows the ups and down this squad has brought. Woeful beyond words against Fulham... then this.

The performance was okay but the workrate was 100%. Some not-so-good performances but, overall, 3 points deserved. I think the early goal may have unnerved some players. Not in the script to score early perhaps.

Carlo knows March is a pivotal month for European aspirations for Everton. One thing is true: supporting Everton is never dull!

Danny O’Neill
92 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:55:17
Looking back, what was interesting was Coleman's interview. Talking about how we now have players in the dressing room who don't have the baggage. In other words, don't have the fear. They get Everton but they don't fear playing teams like Liverpool.

Testimony to the manager and the players he has brought in and also the effect and impact that is having on those who were already there that are still included in the team and squad.

The mentality has changed.

Nicholas Ryan
93 Posted 22/02/2021 at 02:11:12
If the signing of Robin Olsen brings performances like this out of Pickford, then it was one very shrewd piece of business!
Ernie Baywood
94 Posted 22/02/2021 at 02:42:31
I've been provoking on here about Doucouré for a few weeks now.

He's really poor on the ball and he has been all season. And he typically gets away with it on here, which mystifies me. In almost every game he plays a blind pass backwards. He'll cost us goals (actually he already has).

That doesn't mean I don't see the benefits he brings. He can really drive from midfield. He covers a lot of ground. He's very accountable in his positioning. He's the type of midfielder we need so, at present, he's in my selection every week.

But I'd replace him in a heartbeat if the right player was available without his significant passing frailties. That's football.

Don Alexander
95 Posted 22/02/2021 at 03:18:01
Doucouré to me exemplifies the change in dressing room attitude Seamus talked about post-match. When you have a team-mate like him, pulling his tripe out every time regardless of the moment, it inspires others to replicate, and about time too.

Allan has the same characteristics. Godfrey too, in spades. And now we see Holgate and Davies regularly showing the same qualities after years of comparative inertia.

Our squad might just have at last realised the power of team-work, all for one and one for all, that epitomises teams that win trophies. Top four is a valid ambition if we can continue our new-found endeavour.

Alan J Thompson
96 Posted 22/02/2021 at 03:52:50
They say that out of the mouths of babes.

I noticed in one press release that Klopp said that we were aided by a wind sent down by God. Well, of course we were as had it come up from down there then it would just have confirmed, as he seems to have, with whom they have a pact!

We all live in a blue and white palace, all together now, a blue and white...

Kieran Kinsella
97 Posted 22/02/2021 at 04:08:39
Ernie

I'm with Don. The thing about Doucouré is he runs around at 100 miles an hour, covering every blade of grass. Consequently, he gets balls no one else does but, at frenetic speed, it's harder to control.

So it's a bit like the Andy Cole conundrum. Andy has say six shots and one goal. Some focus on the goals-to-shots ratio and say he's shit. Others point out how he got himself into goalscoring positions more frequently than others and say he's good.

I'm in the pro camp for Doucoure. Case in point: he won a second ball header in minute two and lost possession. 30 seconds later, in an almost identical move, he won it again and knocked it on to James for the assist to the goal. No-one else would've had got either of those balls; one was pointless, one invaluable... so overall he's an asset IMHO

Kieran Kinsella
98 Posted 22/02/2021 at 04:10:37
Nicholas Ryan,

Damn good point. The best I've see Pickford play for us.

Steve Carter
99 Posted 22/02/2021 at 06:39:27
Mike Keating [4], regrettably we can't and won't ever be able to: he didn't score, and, sadly, is now more unlikely than ever, of course.
Mal van Schaick
100 Posted 22/02/2021 at 07:00:48
When I saw the team sheet, I was a bit puzzled, mentioning no names, but credit where it is due, the team selection and formation, combined with commitment by the players finally put paid to the curse of Anfield. Well done.

Now let’s finish the season in style in the league and cup.

Ian Horan
101 Posted 22/02/2021 at 07:39:43
I find the criticism of Doucouré strange, he isn't the best technically; however, he brings height power and work rate. I think we need to take a step back, myself included, and appreciate we are a side becoming the sum of its parts as opposed to individual deficiencies. I was a critic of Tom Davies but this last 6 weeks or so he has opened my eyes to what he can do and does for the team as opposed to what I thought he wasn't offering the team.

The top 4 is in our own hands; we need to win the game in hand then better the Liverpool and West Ham results. 5 points behind 4th with a game in hand and the hammers still to play, similarly with Chelsea.

Ernie Baywood
102 Posted 22/02/2021 at 08:04:43
Kieran, to be clear, I'm pleased with Doucoure's impact on the team. As I said, he's on the teamsheet every time for me. He's providing drive from midfield, boundless energy, and he holds the midfield together with his positioning.

But he's not a world beater - he's got a significant failing on the ball. He plays blind passes backwards. It wasn't just the first half against Liverpool, it's in practically every game.

If we could find a similar midfielder who didn't brainlessly pass the ball backwards without looking then I'd have them instead! For now, we don't.

Martin Mason
103 Posted 22/02/2021 at 08:22:22
I see Doucoure's weaknesses such as being slow on the turn, his disturbing ability to lose the ball in 50/50s and bad passes but I believe that overall his contribution is very positive. Worse player ever with the ball at his feet? Oh dear.
Gomes rubbish? Only in fantasy fan land. He had a difficult job to do Saturday and did it well. He also has a great engine. The game has changed dramatically and sill changes, good players aren't those who can dribble past opponents. Good players now deny opponents space to play and don't give possession away. Losing possession anywhere is the number one sin.
Derek Knox
104 Posted 22/02/2021 at 08:54:44
I too am surprised to see Doucoure being ' singled out ', okay he had a few errors early doors but picked up as the game went on. Whereas, Gormless Gomes was a Yellow/Red Card waiting to happen, and has been basically crap, apart from one game since his injury. I do hope he improves but somehow, the " Why did Barca let him go? " question keeps coming back to haunt.

Digne on the other hand, and Mina to a slightly lesser degree, have proved that Barca don't always get things right when allowing squad members to move, or they are more skint than they would have us believe. Still wish we had kept Geri!

John Keating
105 Posted 22/02/2021 at 09:19:59
Not for some it isn’t
The dimwits a few doors down who are all “fanaticial” “die hard” RS supporters, not one, a single one, have ever stepped inside Analfield. Every time they win something their bloody windows are full of rag flags and the usual shit
Anyway as soon as they saw my smug face yesterday started off
It was a conspiracy! Did I see the ref smiling at Ancelotti at the end? Obviously he was on a kick back. Play acting by our players to get their mob sent off. Definite pens for Salah and Mane. Dive by DCL etc etc
One of their 30 odd year old son’s came out with the best one
Last derby Hendersons goal was chalked off because they “put lines on the telly”
Why didn’t they “put lines on the telly” for the Richie goal? Because it was an obvious offside and the PL don’t want “us” to win it again
No, it will never be over for these half wits
Derek Knox
106 Posted 22/02/2021 at 09:33:27
John, totally with you on that one, have come across these ' so called supporters ' many times, over the years. Thing is, that is just next to you! How many of these similar f***wits are there, all over the World?
Christopher Timmins
107 Posted 22/02/2021 at 09:55:00
I hope all contributors to the forum are still in high spirits after yet another away win on Saturday evening. We certainly have found a way of being very effective on our travels.

What was really pleasing on Saturday was the performances of Pickford, Holgate and Davis, guys who have had their ups and downs over the past year but just like DCL they have shown character and hopefully they will now have an extended run of good form until the end of the season.

This day week we entertain the Southampton at Goodison and if we are to truly make a breakthrough this season then this is the kind of game we have to start winning.

With an almost fully fit squad and the confidence gained from Saturday night there is no reason why we can't have a strong finish to the season.

I have no doubt that the manager has identified what is needed to move things forward again next season and more recruits can be expected in the summer.

We are a work in progress and there will still be bumps along the way but we are moving in the right direction.

Danny O’Neill
108 Posted 22/02/2021 at 09:58:01
I didn't listen myself, but a United supporting friend of mine posted elsewhere that on 5-live 606 on Saturday, some Liverpool callers were actually calling for Klopp to be removed and replaced by Dalglish until the end of the season.

Who are these people?!

James Fletcher
109 Posted 22/02/2021 at 10:01:25
I see Pickford makes Garth Crooks "Team of the Week" - fully deserved.

He also goes on to yet again mention VVD despite saying that apparently "Football moves on very quickly"...the irony is strong.

Trevor Powell
110 Posted 22/02/2021 at 10:20:49
I noticed that dig about VVP [Virgil Van Prijk] but how about the comments about Richarlison which hardly mentioned his performance but sobbed about Jordan Benderson's injury!

Then, elow Crooks takes to task a dive/simulation by a Northampton Town player who was penalised. The lad apologised to the club and supporters.

Hmmmmm, never see Crooks taking inSANE or no SALAH for their constant antics in any game seemingly!

Crooks Sucks!

Laurie Hartley
111 Posted 22/02/2021 at 10:22:59
A Jay # 44 - “ Just switched on the TV for the game in a calm zen state,”. Can you teach me how to do that please.
Jason Li
112 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:04:41
Fran @ 82 and Martin @ 83, I agree with your thoughts on the Gomes debate..

I think firstly Ancelotti is a bit like Hannibal in the A-Team, the brains who has a solution with the tools at hand during each episode to work with what he has against what they are up against

Gomes is very intelligent, and I think the plan as mentioned on TW before was for Gomes to disrupt rhythm with some "dark arts" fouls higher up the pitch, which means more fouls but less likely to result in 2 yellow cards - not quite Heitinga sliding challenges but enough to stop a man, and we get to stop the game when they are looking dangerous. That stops the switch to Robinson and that rapid transition Liverpool can do. The second part of this plan was for Siggy to arrive in the 2nd half when the game slows down and his record at Anfield.

Thirdly, I think no Liverpool player mentioned VD or victims because we had DCL on the bench. A bit like two chess players sacraficing their queens. Ancelotti did not need to risk DCL early, and missing our top goal scorer is as bad a loss as your best defender who stops most goals. We were winning one nil based on a fair match in this respects in the first half, no VD vs DCL. As for Gomez, he's not their main defender but is a good complementary partner to the main defender, like Holgate is to Keane currently.

I'm guessing that's why Klopp says they already lost at one-nil in the first half, without fully admitting we are now a better squad. DCL coming on in the second half just destroyed everything they had.

If our percieved easier run-in puts us fourth above Chelsea, and Ancelotti gets in 2 or 3 top players this summer, we can wave bye-bye to Liverpool into the distance next year as well. Why? Because they need a rebuild of half their ageing team, and we are nearly built.

Andrew Ellams
113 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:25:25
Derek @ 104, Doucoure had a shocker. One of those days when the left foot and right foot weren't being controlled by the same brain.

But he will back. I think half of the issue on Saturday was that he was knackered so constantly half a yard short. He's got 9 days without a game now so should get some energy back in the legs for Southampton.

Robert Tressell
114 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:26:20
Jason, as ever, we're never as good or bad as our last game. There's lots of 6 pointers and banana skins for every club till the end of the season - and even Arsenal in 10th could conceivably have a late run. This season more than any other it is v difficult to predict the outcome of games or the final table. The RS still have a v good squad and lots of money, but they certainly need to freshen up. If we get the reputed £70m asking price for Kean this summer then we've got a good chance of recruiting the reinforcements required for the first 11 and squad. But we have a fair bit of rebuilding still to do
Andy Crooks
115 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:28:03
Trevor, # 110 I think your last sentence is unfair!!
Thomas Richards
116 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:55:19
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-9285639/Gary-Neville-claims-Liverpool-look-like-beaten-ZOMBIES-depressing-season.html

Go ahead Gary!

Jay Evans
117 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:00:39
Only just sobered up/got my head together so apologies if this has already been mentioned but can someone tell me why was Van Dyk there ?

Seriously, there is no good (legal ?) reason for this. He is basically off work on the sick. He is not part of the match day squad is he ? In fact he’s not even close actually as I’m sure you may have heard he is injured.

A very strange and antagonistic move by the devil’s club to inspire god’s lesser breed of men which, I’m glad to say, failed spectacularly.

In much more important news, how good were we ? The whole spine of our team in particular but a special mention for our much - maligned keeper.

I see that idiot manager of theirs failed to give us any credit either. Mind you, what does he know.

We were absolutely wonderful.

Steve Hogan
118 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:05:11
In the past 5/6 games, Carlo has made some decisions which I and others have not agreed with. I could never understand the continuing selection of Sigurdsson for one, simply because I feel he is past it. Once his goal contribution to the team dried up, there was not an awful lot left he could add to the side really.

But on Saturday, he demonstrated a master class both in the selection of player's and match tactics. When I looked at the line-up before the game, I thought we would be in for a torrid afternoon to be honest.

The stifling of Robertson by Coleman was key, so much of Liverpool's goal threat come from down that side, similarly Holgate's 'man marking' of Mane, was genius. He was and is Liverpool's 'dangerman', but he was effectively nullified the whole game.

With 20 minutes left, our previous manager 'dour Davie' would have packed the team with another three centre back's and hoped to nick a win. Not Carlo, he went for the jugular against a makeshift centre half pairing and it paid off handsomely.

It's taken us 21 years to win there, partly down to some bad luck, inferior team etc, but a manager who has real player and game management skills in his portfolio.

We now have that.

Jason Li
119 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:18:58
Robert @ 114, yes, some good points.

For my own confirmation bias, I just checked the team sheets and the ages, and see half our team are less than 28. I've posted in case it's of interest to anyone else.

Everton squad ages

Liverpool squad ages

Paul Smith
120 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:20:25
When I heard we were in for Carlo my first thought was didn’t he beat the RS at Anfield with Napoli when they (RS) were at the height of their powers - that’ll do for me then.

Of course, I’m sure their fans (RS) are now saying you’d think they’d won the CL the way they’re acting and it has some merit but let’s not downplay what it means, it is a huge barrier that we have surmounted and there is no doubt, we have and are improving under Carlo, the first real and sustained progress since Mosh arrived, just maybe the Iranian is learning and gets Everton.

George McKane
121 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:31:46
Cannot stand talking about "them" but in The Times Match report yesterday The Pickford Incident ( the name that they are giving to The Hollywood Movie of the incident) was mentioned 4 times - - for goodness sake - - by the way - - I am on Granada TV tonight talking about our Great Win - - Up The Blues.
Dermot O'Brien
122 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:45:49
Well done everyone. Players, management, fans.
I ignored the build up, discussions, chats. Everytime previously against the RS I was giddy all week, thinking of the what ifs, the might be's. Thinking it has to happen this time. I want 4 nil. Then 1 nil will do, then a draw will do. I am sick to my teeth at seeing that picture of super Kev celebrating. As great as it was, it has been a chain around our ample neck.
I didn't even want to see or hear the word Everton after the Fulham result. The likes of those results just kill me. Then Man City were just too strong, fair enough. But I thought to myself, and I'm sure every Toffee did, that if from the last three games we only got three points, we know where we wanted them from. I took the kids for a walk knowing I might miss the start, but as 5.30 came around I had to start hunting them home. Before we got there it was 1-0 - wow - but I tried not to get silly. Anyway, the rest is history. I enjoyed the game. It felt like we had control, even when they had the ball. The pathetic calls against Doucoure and the penalty make it sweeter. The eternal moaning about Pickford and Van Dijk make it sweeter.
I've said nothing to any RS friends. And they have said nothing. Very quiet. I know we won. We deserved it. That's good enough for me. Now that it's over we need to regard them as nothing and this was just another game. That is fiercer than any "banter". And that is what we have to do to be at the top again.

Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last.

UTFT

Danny O’Neill
123 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:54:25
You going to post a link afterwards George (providing it will be available online)?
Jim Potter
124 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:54:32
As ecstatic as this made me, I am happier for all those young 'uns I have persuaded over the years to follow the Blues.

The 'guilt' was wearing me down!

At last they know this brilliant feeling.

And now the hoodoo is broken, the mental barrier smashed, the inferiority complex crushed - we can kick on and make this a normal feeling.

Thank you Carlo, well done to all the lads.

Cloud 9 is Blue and I'm sat on it.

Ray Jacques
125 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:55:24
I didnt know Van Diijk was injured, when did that happen, I must have missed it??

Talk about our celebration, I recall not too long ago Herr Klopp running the full length of the pitch before the game had finished to celebrate a goal they scored against us. I also recall their goalkeeper doing the same. Bit of kettles and pots I believe. I am still bitter over Emlyn Hughes in 1977!!!

Anyway, I cant watch the derby as for some reason I have a bizzare belief that if I watch then it will negatively impact the result!!

Saturday evening, wife told me the result at 7.30. Nett result a few beers in the house, MOTD, she went to bed, I opened the Jack Daniels, 3am crawled up the stairs as I couldnt stand, and fell over getting into bed.
What a night!!! At 57 yrs of age I should know better.
COYB

Tom Bowers
126 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:10:55
I have experienced Derby matches for 60 years now and have had many many disappointments with bad refereeing decisions, last minute goals and key players getting injured etc.etc. but this victory is especially sweet coming after that cup-tie last season and the game at Goodison this season not to mention Origi's 96th. minute fluke winner.

It shuts them up good and proper for a while and puts us in a great position to finish above them.

I was shocked when Richie scored after two minutes and thought we may have scored too early but then the whole team defended magnificently and I have to wonder why we haven't done this too often against lesser teams this season.


All too often they have failed to show this determination and intensity so let's hope it continues.

Derek Knox
127 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:17:39
Thanks George, I'll make a point of tuning in for that!

Don't know if anyone has seen that photo/screenshot from Saturday, of Godfrey and Digne chasing back, Salah is in between but a good distance apart, and he is going down (surprise, surprise Chuck). Would post it on here but don't know how to. Someone suggested he was praying, which I agree with.

Allah!

Its Salah!

Make it look like a Penno Allah?

Ta, Lah !

John McFarlane Snr
128 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:33:36
Hi George [121] I didn't have the time to respond fully to your post the other day, I hope that you are doing well, and I think that the result will lift the spirits of us all. It's been an albatross around our necks for far too long, I believe that with a bit of luck over the years, we could have banished the curse. I find it ironic that we triumphed with the squad that some consider the "Worst squad we've ever had" Best wishes and keep safe.
John Keating
129 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:41:03
Jay 117
Jay I was made up St.Virgil was there to witness his team getting beat at home -again
In fact I wish he ground would have been full!
Can you imagine 12000 kopites watching Richie put it in their net! Fantastic. The flags would have been shredded, there would have been 12000 sheets of paper with the words to YNWA flying in the wind! Brilliant
Then Gylfi sticking the pen away in front of our mob!
The lads would have been hearing their lot shouting for Klippety’s head the last 10 minutes.
By injury time, apart from our lot, the ground would have been as empty as it actually was
Rob Halligan
130 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:41:06
I said before the game that two unwanted premier league records would be smashed in the space of a week. Fulham, not so much as getting a point from Goodison finally managed to beat us, and that our winless run at mordor would finally end! I suppose it was a nap we would win what with no fans being allowed to see it. I was there in 1999 for the Super Kev winner, and every game since, including cup games, so a total of twenty three games (I think!). As someone said on Saturday night, the RS fans will no doubt say Everton fans still haven't seen us win at mordor since 1999. My response to that will be "They still haven't seen the RS lift the league trophy since 1990. So Fucking suck on it Red Shite!!!
Kevin Molloy
131 Posted 22/02/2021 at 14:19:41
my god, those goals, I couldn't really enjoy them as much at the time, I was too worried about equalizers etc, but I may have seen the finest five yard pass issued by an Everton player at the weekend. In a derby, with a swirling wind, to hit that ball, first time, to arrive five yards ahead of Richi when he first hit it, if it was anyone else you could say, maybe he got lucky. Not James. And then the finish, Rich's first touch, which meant that the second touch came onto his boot just as he was stepping into the ball (thereby giving the keeper no chance). Right along the deck, and then once it had hit the net it spun up into the roof of the goal. Beatiful.. Ruthless. Everything you'd want in a goal against Liverpool. As was the second, the turn, the footrace the first time shot. And also Siggy's look of relief not j oy when he scored (he really didn't want to miss that one).whilst behind him Doucoure looked like he was on cloud nine, Just magic.
Phil Bellis
132 Posted 22/02/2021 at 14:37:48
Derek (127)
Just Googled "salah dive"; returned 7,250,000 "hits"

Case duly rested

Rob Halligan
133 Posted 22/02/2021 at 14:42:00
See some gobshite deliberately set off an alarm clock at 1am on Saturday morning, at the hotel where the team were staying. I think it was the Titanic hotel. Must have been one hell of a sized alarm clock!!

https://theathletic.co.uk/2401485/2021/02/21/evertons-anfield-win-1am-hotel-alarm-and-the-player-who-slept-in-his-shirt/

Derek Knox
134 Posted 22/02/2021 at 14:45:28
Rob, The ' Titanic ' Hotel ?

That didn't go down well did it ? :-)

Brian Williams
135 Posted 22/02/2021 at 15:07:23
Derek, Oooooooooooh behaaaaaaave!!!
John Keating
136 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:15:34
Quite rightly the last couple of days have been heaven for us, however, for our neighbours I think this result is going to go on longer than the Pickford take out on St.Virgil
Some of the shit coming out from these dimwits is priceless. Some of the reaction to a defeat is totally out the park. Conspiracy theories are up there with JFK and the Twin Towers.
Since the game finished it was never about how we won more them losing.
The victims, yet again
Ian Linn
137 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:16:34
Just reading the BBC team of the week, they (Garth Crooks in this case) still can't get over the last game.

"Jordan Pickford: It is with some hesitation that I find myself selecting Jordan Pickford for my team of the week.

It was Pickford who put Virgil van Dijk out of the previous Merseyside derby with an awful challenge that went unpunished.

However, football moves on very quickly (But not the BBC or red biased Journos) and Pickford seemed intent on inflicting even more pain on Liverpool, this time, on his return to Anfield. The England goalkeeper made a number of first-class saves, not least from Jordan Henderson's volley.

I can't imagine the reception Pickford would have received had Liverpool fans been in the ground. Like on so many occasions, the absence of supporters has made such a huge difference"

Cock.

Dave Abrahams
138 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:28:18
Kevin (131), yes that was a real look of relief from Sigurdsson when he scored from the penalty, and give him his due, how long did he have to wait before he took the penalty, first the brief arguments and protests, then the VAR followed by the referee going to the pitch side monitor, then coming back on reaffirming his original penalty award, Allison doing his off putting jumping up and down, before Sigurdsson finally took the penalty and placed too far away from the right guessing Liverpool goalkeeper, a long wait, but he kept his nerve and released our nerves, slightly until the final whistle finally blew, Imagine being Siggy waiting to take that penalty, hence that look of pure relief!
Derek Knox
139 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:35:25
Brian @ 135, you know me mate, it was too tempting to resist! :-)
Rob Halligan
140 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:44:42
Dave # 138. According to Clattenburg, the penalty was never in doubt. He said Kavanagh was advised to look at the VAR monitor to decide whether it should have been a red card or not for Trent Arnold. It was very similar to the David Luiz sending off at wolves, although there was no intention by David Luiz he was still sent off. Trent Arnold knew what he was doing and fully intended to bring DCL down. The look on his face was all we needed to know he intended it. All day long should have been a red card.

With regards to the penalty itself, every time I see it I still think the goalie is going to save it, as there just seemed to be no power at all in the shot. The look on Siggy's face tells us he thinks he got away with it!

Danny O’Neill
141 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:51:59
Don't know where to put this one, but 10,000 allowed back in Stadia of more than 40,000 from 17th May and our last home fixture is 15th May. Typical - how much of a difference did 2,000 make?

Guess it's Wembley when those fortunate enough will be able to see the blues in person in May!

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
142 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:04:55
A couple more of the great videos/GIFS/memes doing the rounds since Saturday.

Liverpool 0 Everton 2 - Alternative Commentary

Scroll down the Twitter page to see this one:

"Shaquiri on the edge of the box, and here comes Ben Godfrey"

Kieran Kinsella
143 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:09:30
John McFarlane 128

The notion that "Worst squad we've ever had" beat Liverpool 2-0 is true but not perhaps as the posters meant it. It was 1997, and at Goodison, a Ruddock own goal and one for Cadamarteri saw the likes of Earl Barrett, Danny Williamson and John Oster get the win. Granted, I say "worst ever" based on my lifetime but I should imagine there were perhaps even weaker squads back in the relegation eras of the 30s and 50s.

Kieran Kinsella
144 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:15:00
Danny 141

I think that is ridiculous and unfair. Looking at the present table and the fixtures on that day, one stands out: Fulham v Newcastle. They can't have 10,000 but can have 25 percent capacity so about 5,000 fans cheering them on in what could be a relegation decider. Leicester, WHU, Liverpool and Villa also will gave crowds to cheer them on in what could be key games for Europe. We benefited from have 2,000 a couple of times, I think it helped us and I didn't think it was fair at the time. I feel even more so about having larger crowds on the last day of the season.

Danny O’Neill
145 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:17:38
Agree Kieran, at that stage of the season, they should just sack it and maybe just use the Cup Final as a welcome back to the fans.
Jamal Paktongko
146 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:24:09
I am planning to slaughter a lamb and feed some poor and needy folks with the yield of the slaughter in celebration of the historical win
Mike Doyle
147 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:37:06
Rob 130] any chance you could put your Nostradamus-like abilities to more good use and predict the numbers for tomorrow’s Euromillions draw?
Rob Halligan
148 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:16:37
Mike # 147. If I could I would definitely keep them to myself. 😁😁😁😁
Mick O'Malley
149 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:17:12
I reckon Doucoure has been a really good signing, Carlo picks him every game so he must be doing something right, he has got boundless energy and an eye for a goal, which we definitely needed from our usually goal shy midfield, he was loose with his passing but he is a player every team needs, I watched Chelsea on Saturday and Kante gave the ball away umpteen times, when you think of some of the shite we’ve signed in the past for what Doucouré cost us I think he has been a great signing
Mick O'Malley
150 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:17:12
I reckon Doucoure has been a really good signing, Carlo picks him every game so he must be doing something right, he has got boundless energy and an eye for a goal, which we definitely needed from our usually goal shy midfield, he was loose with his passing but he is a player every team needs, I watched Chelsea on Saturday and Kante gave the ball away umpteen times, when you think of some of the shite we’ve signed in the past for what Doucouré cost us I think he has been a great signing
Mike Gaynes
151 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:32:48
Jamal #146, I can bring over some mint jelly or cumin spices if you need them.
George McKane
152 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:44:34
Just did an interview on NW TV Granada Celebrating our wonderful Victory - - gave ToffeeWeb a mention - - and they showed ToffeeWeb on Screen - - some free advertising for you Lyndon and Michael - - https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?Link- - Up The Blues.
Dale Self
153 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:01:47
Nice move George! I can't imagine a better public liaison. Keep those Blue Astral waves going my man.
George McKane
154 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:03:42
Cheeers Dale - - Its Celebration time - - Up The Blues.
John Keating
155 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:19:28
Jamal
if the lamb goes missing my missus is available
Lynn Maher
156 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:33:25
Well done George. Watched the segment with you in. Brilliant, and it’s lovely to put a face to the name.
I always look forward to reading your posts.
George McKane
157 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:39:16
Thank you for nice words Lynn.
John Keating
158 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:44:27
Jay
the Ben Godfrey one was great! Dead funny
Brent Stephens
159 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:47:04
Carragher saying MotM was Carlo!
John McFarlane Snr
161 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:58:37
Hi Kieran [143] I was referring to comments posted earlier in the season, and I don't think that they were of a light hearted nature. I believe that a couple of poor results/performances and the knockers will be back in force, who needs Liverpudlian's when we can manage to slate our team without them? Regarding the 50s, we didn't have squads as such, team selection was made from first team and reserves team players.
John Keating
162 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:08:31
George
missed Granada reports tonight and for whatever reason can't get that link you gave. Any idea if there's another way to get it?
Soren Moyer
163 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:10:31
Anyone else has seen Dan Meis' tweet? Priceless!
danmeis
"@Meisarch
Feb 21
Everton beats Liverpool at Anfield...handily...and the sun finally comes out in NY. Coincidence??? I think not..."
George McKane
164 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:13:31
You can go on “replay” I think John - sorry about the Link - others have got it -?go to FB - The Dark House Blues or my FB Page.
John Keating
165 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:20:44
Thanks George
I'll go to Dark House...well I wish I could!!
George McKane
166 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:26:15
Nice one John.
Peter Roberts
167 Posted 22/02/2021 at 22:00:59
Jay Wood

From the Twitter feed:

"Speed Cameras set up on Childwall Valley Road. Hopefully Ben Godfrey isn't out for a light jog coz he might get another 3 points"

Got to love Scouse humour!

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
168 Posted 22/02/2021 at 22:12:59
Hadn't seen that one Peter!

Cracker!

Peter Mills
169 Posted 22/02/2021 at 22:14:40
George#152, I only just caught the last few words of your interview, so switched over to BBC where, to my joy, there was a clip of a baby in an Everton top dancing on a settee - my great niece!
Tom Bowers
170 Posted 22/02/2021 at 22:51:33
Everton have made a lot of good signings over the years and more recently they have been more selective thanks to the influx of available finances.

The problem as we all know is getting the right blend and the right consistency as well as the right frame of mind from the kick-off.

In some games Everton have just been so lethargic from the beginning culminating in that awful game against Fulham.

After this game on Sunday one hopes that getting at the opposition early will be uppermost in their minds more often instead of playing a robotic possession game in their own half.

Danny O’Neill
171 Posted 22/02/2021 at 23:21:04
Anyone got a link or URL for George's interview? Just seeing stills on the FB page and don't wish to FB stalk!!
Annika Herbert
172 Posted 23/02/2021 at 00:43:48
Derek Knox, in reply to your question on a different thread, I work for Fisher Shipping on a vessel called the Raleigh Fisher. We have an MOD contract which includes a regular supply of fuel to the UK forces in the Falklands.

I was unable to reply on the other thread because our WiFi was down for 2 days. Still buzzing after the derby win though!

Nicolas Piñon
173 Posted 23/02/2021 at 04:18:02
I hope Allan starts the next game.

I believe he is the leader of the group and that we will benefit a lot from his comeback. I also think the players have really missed him.

Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Coleman, Doucouré, Allan, Richarlison; James and Calvert-Lewin.

I believe merit-wise that is the best team we can play actually. Difficult selection anyway.

Derek Knox
174 Posted 23/02/2021 at 05:45:28
Annika, thanks had often wondered. Take care and hope the Wi-Fi picks up for you.

