It's Finally Over!
Liverpool 0 - 2 Everton
This time it was different and it’s over. It’s finally bloody over. 21 years and five months since Everton last won at Anfield, the most depressing sequence of results in the club’s 143-year history was shattered as Carlo Ancelotti’s team beat Liverpool 2-0 this evening. For far too long, Kevin Campbell’s fourth-minute goal, scored way back in September 1999, had stood as the last time a Toffees player had scored the winner on the reds’ turf.
That accolade now, effectively, goes to the warrior-like Richarlison, a player whose rebirth this month coincided nicely with history’s beckon call and who fired home unerringly in the third minute to send Everton on their way to a cathartic, misery-ending victory. Gylfi Sigurdsson’s late second merely ensured that the points in a Derby would go the Blue side of Merseyside for the first time in over a decade.
To outsiders, the spontaneous outpouring of emotion at the final whistle, the jubilant hugs, clenched-fist bellows and boisterousness in the changing room may seem curiously excessive but they were a visceral illustration of how much this meant to Everton’s players and staff, and not just a local like Tom Davies or the long-haulers like Seamus Coleman and Duncan Ferguson. It was clear that newcomers like Ben Godfrey, James Rodriguez and even Ancelotti himself had also grasped the importance to the club and its supporters of banishing this rotten hoodoo.
In the end, it didn’t take a fantastic attacking performance — although the goal that would have proved to be the winner had Sigurdsson not stroked home a wonderfully composed penalty late on was a gorgeously simple but beautifully executed moment from two class players — but, as would be expected against the defending champions, a resolute defensive stand and some heroics from Jordan Pickford.
That last part in itself was gloriously poetic. Everton’s goalkeeper has been the subject of some shameful media scrutiny and criticism over what happened in the Goodison Derby last October, hysteria that continued right up to kick off this evening. But he responded with a man-of-the-match display, playing behind a defensive unit that could probably all have laid claim to that accolade, such was their individual and collective effort.
Mason Holgate has had an inconsistent season but was immense, as were Michael Keane, Godfrey, Coleman and Lucas Digne who left everything out on the pitch in terms of effort and desire. This was a towering display by Everton’s rearguard that began at the front but which was founded on discipline and shape throughout the team against a notoriously dangerous Liverpool attack.
At times it needed to be because the Blues often made it more difficult for themselves than need be with some poor ball retention and it was no surprise that in the final reckoning they had just 28% of the possession. It didn’t matter because they were more than good enough at the back.
After going ahead, this was largely about daring Liverpool to break them down, something Jürgen Klopp’s men had failed to do in three successive home games against Burnley, Brighton and Manchester City. Their only goal at Anfield in 2021 so far had come from the penalty spot and thanks to Pickford, that record extended to more than 500 minutes since Sadio Manés early goal against West Bromwich Albion almost two months ago.
With Ancelotti having indicated yesterday that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan were available having recovered from hamstring strains, the team sheet when it was announced an hour before kick-off was a little disappointing. No doubt over an abundance of caution, particularly in the case of the Brazilian, the manager named both players on the bench but he also eschewed the pace and directness of players like Josh King and Alex Iwobi, opting for a midfield of André Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucouré with James deployed ahead of them behind Richarlison.
Thanks to the impressively dogged Tom Davies, Allan wasn't needed and the bet on the Colombian’s quality, despite the risk of him being booted around Anfield in retribution by the likes of Andy Robertson — the Scot left one sly elbow in on Rodriguez but was otherwise pretty well behaved — proved to be a prescient one as James laid on the opening goal with a typical expression of his vision. It only took this most majestic of players 2½ minutes to have a decisive say in his first Anfield derby.
Doucouré seized on Thiago Alcantara’s wayward header and knocked the ball forward, Ozan Kabak nodded it back to where it had come from and Doucouré’s next header fell to James 30 yards from goal. The former Real Madrid man took a touch to bring it down before threading a pass between two defenders behind whom Richarlison had made a perfectly-timed run and he made no mistake with a driven finish across his compatriot Alisson Becker and into the far corner.
If it felt as though Everton had scored far too early, the 80 stress-inducing minutes that followed until Sigurdsson tucked home from the spot provided confirmation, not least because they never really established a prolonged foothold in the game.
It meant that Liverpool were left to mount pressure in waves that ebbed and flowed throughout much of the contest and which in combination with a swirling wind, demanded both tireless work and concentration from the Blues’ players, a challenge they accepted and consistently met. And, again, on the odd occasion they couldn’t, Pickford came to the rescue.
The keeper palmed away a dangerous cross after Doucouré had given the ball away in midfield while Keane got enough in the way of a Roberto Firmino shot after Liverpool had tried to force their way through the middle of the visitors’ defence in the 19th minute.
The resulting corner was cleared by Godfrey but only as far as Jordan Henderson who smacked a crisply-sweet volley that was searching out the inside of the post before Pickford leapt across his line and finger-tipped it brilliantly around the upright. It was a vital and absolutely top-drawer save.
Liverpool kept coming and Trent Alexander-Arnold demanded another save from the keeper which he proved equal to by palming it over his crossbar.
Klopp had come into the game with significant selection problems in defence which was why he had been forced to deploy Henderson as a makeshift centre-half but he, too, succumbed to injury with less than half an hour gone and had to be replaced by Nathaniel Phillips.
In truth, Everton didn’t test the novice defensive partnership of Phillips and Ozan Kabak nearly enough but in the 33rd minute they came very close to doubling their lead with what would have been a fantastic goal. Digne dug out a brilliant cross from near the touchline as only he can and it was met by a diving Coleman of all people from about six yards out but he could only plant the header too close to Alisson and the Brazilian parried the ball away to his left.
The Frenchman sliced wide of goal from the corner and at the other end Phillips got round the back to meet a free-kick but, thankfully, headed into the side-netting.
Halfway home, Everton found themselves under renewed pressure at the start of the second half. Sadio Mané had as good a chance as Liverpool would get just two minutes after the restart when he met Robertson's cross with a header but Pickford denied him.
A minute later, the Senegalese popped up in a similar position but planted Curtis Jones's cross over the bar and Keane made a vital last-ditch tackle to deny the same player in front of goal a few minutes later.
Just before an hour had elapsed, Carlo Ancelotti introduced Gylfi Sigurdsson for the slightly disappointing André Gomes who had been treading a tightrope on a yellow card since the 41st minute and then replaced James with Calvert-Lewin and it was the Icelandic international who would eventually kill the contest when the English striker was felled in the box.
Sigurdsson had had a tame half-volley saved a few minutes after he came on and Pickford had done really well to make himself big and first block then gather from Mohamed Salah but Everton picked the hosts off on the counter attack.
Davies passed forward for Richarlison who spun his man expertly and raced ahead before playing in Calvert-Lewin whose initial shot was saved by Alisson. The striker was looking to tuck in the rebound when Alexander-Arnold felled him trying to make a saving challenge and referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty.
A quick check of the pitch-side monitor assured the referee that he had correctly applied the new rules whereby the defender’s intent is no longer a factor in these kinds of decisions and Sigurdsson placed the spot-kick away from the keeper’s reach to effectively guarantee Everton the win.
Firmino had another effort that the officials adjudged to have been deflected wide off Ben Godfrey's boot, Pickford had to palm a Giorginio Wijnaldum's fierce effort over and Sigurdsson lashed the last shot of the match wide before Kavanagh called time on a famous night for the Blue side of Merseyside.
Ultimately, none of the excuses around Liverpool’s injuries and the mitigating circumstances of empty stadia due to the pandemic matter. Everton have lost derbies they should have won, had almost no rub of the green in these games for years, been screwed over by match officials and shot themselves in the foot enough times that it didn’t matter how, when or why they finally won this fixture. The only thing that mattered was what they did and that they finally got this dreaded 21½-year-old monkey off their back.
The psychological hold this fixture has had on Everton Football Club has felt crippling in recent years; a self-perpetuating and destructive mental obstacle that seemed to grow stronger with each passing season. The inexplicable failings at home against the likes of West Ham, Newcastle and Fulham in recent weeks remain a vexing issue that Ancelotti will need to solve but in the wider context of Everton’s sense of self and its ambitions, results like this and the one against Tottenham in the FA Cup 10 days ago could prove to be important milestones.
The tragedy, of course, was that no fans were there at Anfield to see it. Two decades of Blues have gone across Stanley Park and suffered either valiant draws or painful defeat but the hope now is that with the hex gone, Evertonians will be able to savour victory at Anfield in person some day very soon. Until then, just drink this in, Blues!
Reader Comments (172)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 21/02/2021 at 00:40:51
3 Posted 21/02/2021 at 00:47:17
4 Posted 21/02/2021 at 00:50:00
Let’s Riot!
5 Posted 21/02/2021 at 01:05:11
6 Posted 21/02/2021 at 01:07:15
7 Posted 21/02/2021 at 01:16:25
8 Posted 21/02/2021 at 01:54:38
9 Posted 21/02/2021 at 02:42:40
10 Posted 21/02/2021 at 02:58:17
It was so much fun listening to 606, the pundits on Sky, on MoTD, all stunned! The Liverpool fans moaned about everything.. I haven't felt this pleased for such a long time I had forgotten!
11 Posted 21/02/2021 at 04:04:02
Brilliant.
The pics in this report are utterly brilliant.
My happiness for you, Michael, and all the TW born and bred Blues are off the charts.
12 Posted 21/02/2021 at 05:16:03
I read TW every day but don't often comment. I'm made up for Pickford and every born or chosen blue in the world...
Let's hope we use this historic win to be the start of a long overdue road to success.
13 Posted 21/02/2021 at 06:23:02
Like John Gorham @8, I'm an over 60 years Evertonian and it has been hard to swallow the results vs Liverpool, particularly during the past 20 years. But I will agree with John also about Pickford. He had a new 'presence' as John stated. Good way to put it. he made some excellent saves, too!
But my MotM was Keane followed very closely by Pickford and Godfrey. Great first goal through a fabulous pass from James and a cracking shot from Richarlison. Sigurdsson didn't disguise his penalty too well but it was pinpoint accurate.
I also liked the digital notification "Everton fans can play like it's 1999!". Good one, whoever wrote it.
Thanks Carlo. This will go a long way to truly making you an Everton favourite!
14 Posted 21/02/2021 at 06:29:48
This is a wonderful blue world tonight and that's in great part due to Carlo. Thank you, captain. NSNO.
15 Posted 21/02/2021 at 06:49:45
Excellent game plan by the manager that was executed professionally and comprehensively by the players. If they were missing at Fulham, not one of them hid last night.
We now have Liverpool, Leicester (both of whom we have taken 4 points from), as well as the Manchester clubs, out of the way. In the bigger scheme of things, the manager's season plan is working despite hitting the occasional speed bump or having to correct and wrong turn that is inevitable of a work in progress.
Very much in touch of where we want to be with what I would say is a favourable run in as we go into March and the business end of the season.
Good article by David Prentice on the BBC website, by the way.
16 Posted 21/02/2021 at 07:41:43
17 Posted 21/02/2021 at 07:48:15
18 Posted 21/02/2021 at 07:56:16
I've just read Phil McNulty's report as well on the BBC website, a fabulously positive and uplifting write-up, fully recommend all to read it.
This is the kind of result that could turbo-charge our season. We have players coming back, a near fully-fit squad, strength in depth up front, Richarlison is finding top form, King is on hand to keep us strong.
The midfield is looking way stronger with Tom Davies really stepping up, and defensively we often look as good as any team. We are strong, we will have gained a bucket load of confidence and everything is still to play for.
19 Posted 21/02/2021 at 07:57:17
He hasn't always got it right, but he gets it right a lot more than he gets it wrong. Hopefully, there will be no more silly comments about him not caring because he chose to celebrate the winner against Spurs by blowing his coffee.
He expects to win these games, given he has beaten Liverpool as manager of five different clubs. Another day at the office for him.
20 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:00:52
Losing with the same grace and elegance they apply to winning.
22 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:08:04
Jordan is a quirky fellow, prone to a bit of OCD or ADD and it is part of his make-up that he has lost concentration in some games. Nonetheless, he is capable of such gymnastic athleticism that he can make saves that the totem poles can only dream of.
He has suffered media scrutiny, death threats and has seen competition for his place. He has risen to the challenge and last night showed what a strong character he is.
Unforgettable performance from one and all.
23 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:08:25
An old skeptic like me sometimes believes these well-off footballers don't feel the same as we do. I suppose we can't complain about no boozers or proper celebrations because, let's be honest, we got of of jail last season in that we didn't have to look at them on a tour around the city and it was definitely diluted, even with Sky's phoney crowd noises.
So proud of the way we executed everything the manager asked them to do. Now more of the same week in week out no 90 pec cent foot off the gas games. We shall not be moved.
24 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:19:59
Above is a link of the players celebrating in the changing room
Great report Lyndon: as always
My goodness - it’s been such a long and painful journey. The inferiority complex we’ve had for so many years has been tough to take.
Next step is to try to make Europe and ideally top 4...and ideally pushing THEM out of the reckoning!
The players played with belief and grit and determination - it made me proud to see
Carlo is moving us in the right direction. 3 pivotal stand out moments so far this season: win in extra time v Spurs, last min goal at Old Trafford to sneak the 3-3 and now going to Anfield to win
Carlo has tightened us up defensively, he improved the midfield (albeit there’s still work to do there) and the next step is to get the attack purring that’s what’s needed to beat the likes of Newcastle/West Ham/Fulham etc. You win games by scoring goals and early part of the season we scored lots but conceded too many. Recently we’ve done okayish defensively but the lack of proper attacking play led to too much pressure on the defence and they couldn’t resist
I think Carlo can get the balance right BUT whatever else happens I will always thank him for this moment
C’mon the Blues. Made us very very proud yesterday. Thank you!
25 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:26:08
26 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:35:12
27 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:36:08
Let’s see the season out with more wins in the league to get us into the top four and beating city to reach the semi finals.
28 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:49:49
29 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:54:02
30 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:56:45
31 Posted 21/02/2021 at 08:57:49
Got to cut out the Off days against FulhM and Newcastle now!
32 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:01:20
Will give the players great confidence, something that was lacking a bit against City.
The supporters deserved this result.
33 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:14:07
I don't think the lack of wins at Anfield since 1999 has ever been down to the teams or managers we have had, it was always down to mentality! We've always been too fucking nice.
Liverpool have had this type of mentality in buckets for years. We now need to take this massive uprise in mentality and finish the season with it. Stop dropping stupid points at home and see where it takes us.
COYBs .
34 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:24:29
Pickfords save from Salah in the 2nd half was great. It was mentioned by Carra about being "great " and "making himself big". The funny thing is that it was exactly the same motion as against Sir Van Dijk OBE etc etc? Shame how the media continue to mention it (it was in the 1st minute of this game!) but fail to talk through every other accidental collision ever made that resulted in an injury!!
35 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:31:14
36 Posted 21/02/2021 at 09:38:38
DCL has done so well this season, but Richy makes those runs and is such a good finisher.
37 Posted 21/02/2021 at 10:24:41
Special mentions for Davies who is (some people forget) one of our own and you can never see him doing a Barkley and becoming a Billy Big Bollocks thinking he's the bomb and asking for a whopping pay rise or forcing a move (please don't let me down Tom!). He seems to be joining DCL in becoming such a better player under Carlo. He not only broke things up but every time he got or won the ball he looked to transition into forward play rather than play the easy 5-yarder to the CB's.
Also Holgate, who I questioned on form and attitude recently, but he was excellent last night alongside the immense Keane.
I'm pleased they've got a break until the next game though, I think if had a midweek game they'd be shot after the effort and concentration they put in yesterday.
Same again, let's not get carried away, we need to make sure we finish above that shower. If that happens, I'll be ripping it for months.
38 Posted 21/02/2021 at 10:47:59
Watched the highlights on MOTD and apart from the Salah chance which Pickford made a smashing save it didn't look like they caused us to many problems. Although I am sure there were anxious moments that the highlights didn't show. They said that it was mid November when Everton last lost an away game, just a pity our home form of late has been so poor therwise would be right up there with City.
39 Posted 21/02/2021 at 10:55:01
I am ecstatic with what I saw before, during and after the game.
We are on the brink of something here.
A squad fully committed behind the coaching staff, fully committed to the badge.
Playing with pride and passion.
Grown men in my family crying last night with joy and in memory of family Blues no longer with us.
We are on the move
40 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:15:38
41 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:20:14
As you say, mad I know!!
42 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:22:51
43 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:28:19
I know it's academic, but If that had been given against us, say, to give them a draw, would we be screaming bias/favouritism/conspiracy etc etc? Every rs seem to be totally victimised this morning. Hilarious.
44 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:28:58
45 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:37:58
But it's not that, it's winning a fifty fifty penalty at Anfield, so proud of my joke yesterday, I'll repeat it. With Liverpool having a 51% controlling interest in VAR, usually manslaughter by Liverpool defenders only results in an indirect free kick, so a fifty fifty penalty is great.
Similarly to see Klopp reacting so gracelessly and if you want a fight with an Everton staffer, Ferguson is not the one I'd choose.
Just ecstatic, not been this pleased about a result at Anfield since 64-5 when we won 0-4 and Colin Harvey ran the show.
46 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:54:56
We cannot be the best team in the land until we are the best team in the city, and our path to success must go straight through the front door of Anfield and smash their arrogance into pieces. Every time.
The biggest battle we have had is overcoming the brainwashing of the media, which has been especially visible in the aftermath of the last derby and the build up to this one. Not happy with spotlighting Pickford, there was some spurious story about James being unsettled. And before anyone accuses me of being paranoid I suggest that you read the posts on the BBC forum for yesterday's game and the opinions of fans from many other teams and neutrals. Each of them bemoaning the red tinted reporting from...well, everywhere. Particular focus was on the diving of their players and the fact that it is well known and never punished - those dives were also absent from the MOTD highlights. Funny that.
We have shown that we are capable of going toe-to-toe with just about anyone. Carlo's next jobs include repeating the derby win, steamrolling teams that are our 'inferiors' and ensuring that we face Man City - perform and win.
This morning it suddenly feels like being an Evertonian who has been truly represented by the team for the first time in many years ( 21 1/2) and the mentality that brought it about has to be harnessed in perpetuity.
And to paraphrase Douglas Jardine when Harold Larwood 'bodylined' Don Bradman 'Well played, Jordan'.
47 Posted 21/02/2021 at 11:57:17
You would think seeing I will be 73 in a couple of weeks I could adopt a more rational approach to watching a derby game, the crazy thing it seems to be getting worse the older I get.
48 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:15:46
49 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:17:55
Wading through various social media sites the graceless RS fans are still bleating on about the VVD injury!
Contrast that with Everton (and many other teams for that matter). All suffer injuries (some serious) to key players and just get on with it. That's what a big squad is for after all!
Heard Michael Owen comment that "Liverpool have had injuries to two central defensive positions. The other nine players are all fit and well. Their problem is in midfield and up front where they can't score"!
50 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:19:37
I know it’s daft I’m 68 next week!
51 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:21:33
One person I'd like to praise is the ref, Chris Kavanagh. He was conned a few times, but got all the crucial decisions right including waving away their shameful claims for penalties and standing firm on ours. It wouldn't have been unjust to have booked both Mane and Salah for diving, but that might be asking too much at Anfield.
Re your comment about the 'spontaneous outpouring of emotion ' this shouldn't be curiously excessive to outsiders, remember Klopp's outpouring of emotion to their last minute winner after Pickford's error. The RS might like to give the illusion that this is our cup final, it's very much theirs too and beating the enemy is brilliant if it's one year or 22.
52 Posted 21/02/2021 at 12:58:32
The sub headline to the article suggests the Shite's defeat was not ONLY due to their injuries ( suggesting he thinks it played a part though!) but then he goes on to drag VVD and Pickford's tackle into it, suggesting how galling it must have been for an elite player like VVD to sit in the stands and watch Pickford make great saves which ensured Liverpool got beaten.
Do these biased bastards really believe that Liverpool players have a God given right never to be injured. Should it really be the role of a sports journalist to always seek to explain why their Sky sweeties got beaten while totally ignoring that the non sweeties have injuries too? While totally ignoring the fact that Everton totally deserved to win the game in any case?
Maybe I shouldn't let it get to me because why should I care anyway but this arse licking of the Shite really gets on my fucking nerves!
53 Posted 21/02/2021 at 13:02:09
But can't help but comme back to comment on what was a remarkable game yesterday.
I, like all blues, was bricking it all day. We knew we had a chance, but we are all too accostomed to the same old story repeating itself.
I too thought, we've scored too early. And in previous regimes, I feel that would have been proven correct, but when you look at how our players responded - how they put themselves accross, you could see there was a mentality shift.
We soaked up a lot of pressure, we never managed a true spell of possession, but on the whole, after the initial seige of the 20 minutes that followed the goal, we were in control.
A defensive masterclass. Keane sitting deeper, tasked with winning the headers and marshalling, reading the game, and organising. To his left Godfrey, fast becoming a legend, pace, aggression, energy. To his right, Holgate, recently our great hope, now seen as the weak link. Pace, composure and excellent anticipation. Anything Salah, Mane and Firmino could muster, these 3 could could match and more.
Then when something did break through, Pickford was quick, decisive and focussed. This limited Liverpool to longe range shots - Henderson, Wijnaldum, and Alexander-Arnold all made attempts that required top draw saves and Pickford was unbeatable.
Coleman, part full back, part right winger - our shape changed continously through the game, had a great performance and he and Holgate double-teamed to limit Robertson to a mere bystander for much of the game. Forcing Liverpool to focus their game down the right through Arnold, and making them more predictable in doing so.
Special mention to Davies in the middle. His best performance yet. This is the 3rd or 4th time we've said this recently, and it's testement to his continued development. His positioning was intelligent, he picked up loosed balls and made simple passes, he held the ball at moments we struggled to hold on to possession. And when needed, he had the necessary quality. Much overlooked, but for me the pass of the game was not James' pass that set up Richy, nor Richy's pass to DCL, it was Davies' pass that set Richy free. In seconds, the ball went from being in the box to Davies picking up the ball, turning and passing in one movement, inch perfect pass that set Richarlison free. It was a wonderful play from the lad and he's getting better and better. I look back and remember Pirlo coming up as an attacking mid/no10 and Ancelotti, to the surprise of everyone, converted him to a deep lying playmaker. The rest is history. Pirlo and Davies are poles apart, but there is a real similarity in how Ancelotti is managing him, how he is asking him to play. If he continues in this vein, then he'll become a very, very good player indeed.
Finally special word to Richarlison and DCL. Richarlison was excellent, his running and pace, his workrate, and excellent finishing when needed at the start. His run upon receiving Davies pass was excellent, and followed with a quality pass. An in form Richarlison, 4 in 4 now, gives us a real boost towards the end of the season. And when DCL came on, he was immense. His energy and pace gave us an outlet that we lacked, he's the best chester of a ball since Fellaini, his control and strength mean he can hold up the ball, he's got teh skill and movement too. He's much more than a goal poacher.
We need to build on this and not revel in it. But a corner has been turned.
But what a day, what a day.
54 Posted 21/02/2021 at 14:03:47
Nice to read something on here written by someone who has watched the same game I did. Too often posters let their stringent views of individual players cloud their judgement.
You are right, this could, and should, be a stepping stone not just a one off.
We can win across the park, we must be able to win at home. We can beat them after all this time, we should be able to give Citeh a game in the cup.
If we continue to underachieve against the likes of Fulham and the barcodes then this is just a side show in an ultimately disappointing season. If we kick on, it will be the launchpad to success.
With Allan coming back to fitness to give the increasingly tired looking Duke a chance for a rest, King ready to step in when needed and in general a squad that has real depth, I am looking forward to it being the latter.
One thing to note from last night. When was the last time our subs bench had more quality and match winners on it than Liverpool? I don't think any of their subs, except maybe a fully fit Oxlade-Chamberlain would have got in our squad last night. That speaks volumes about the direction we are going.
55 Posted 21/02/2021 at 14:08:03
56 Posted 21/02/2021 at 14:54:07
57 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:01:17
The curse has lifted and that bogeyman has been firmly been laid to rest. Of course I'm elated, ecstatic, over the moon etc, but I'm also relieved, relived that the gobshites can take 99 out of their songsheet. Just need to win a trophy now. Easy after winning over at the khazi eh? 😉
58 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:17:06
Couple of things, Jimmy Carragher was very fair in his overall assessment of both teams and Graeme Souness (not really my cup of tea) climbed back into my good books by describing the "same" match as I watched for a change - Well that is what a pundit should do.
Loved the fact that Sky employ a "Klopp Cam" now. That man will have a heart attack the way he carries on, but good viewing though!! Finally, didn't realise that Tom Davies uncle is Alan Whittle, a favourite of mine in the early seventies and who I saw score a winning Derby goal at the Anfield Road end when I was with around a couple of thousand Evertonians perched around the Kop as that was the only ticket I could blag - Happy days, like yesterday and may they continue.
59 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:17:11
"If we continue to underachieve against the likes of Fulham and the barcodes then this is just a side show in an ultimately disappointing season."
To me, yesterday was the culmination (so far) of a thoroughly satisfying season which has included the extraordinary drama of the Spurs tie, the spectacular OT equalizer, the league wins at Spurs and Wolves and even the previous 2-2 derby.
To me, it's the Fulham/Barcodes/Saints failures that are the sideshow... the inevitable flops that come with having a team that is still too thin in talent, too inconsistent and too liable to play down to weaker competition.
Like you, I get immensely frustrated with those failures -- but I expected them, and they haven't at all reduced my enjoyment of this season. I see so much improvement in some areas and some players, and I've been so ecstatic so many times, that it makes those inevitable flops tolerable for me. Maybe not the day of, or the day after, but in retrospect.
This is the most excited I've been about our club in years. We're still a few players shy of being Top 4 contenders, but we are sure as hell on an upward swing.
60 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:29:05
61 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:30:42
https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21
ESPN did an analysis of which clubs have benefitted from VAR and which have suffered. We're right at the top at +4. Guess who's at the bottom with a -6.
Love VAR. Love it.
62 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:33:52
Even the supposedly balanced articles, have those little sly undertones, words jumping out that make you see their hatred, or maybe I’m just paranoid and biased!
63 Posted 21/02/2021 at 15:44:53
64 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:17:17
Reminds me of that other momentous and very windy night in 1967 when Alan Ball's goal knocked them out of the FA Cup 1-0 6th round at Goodison
Can still see the Golden Vision Alex Young immaculately controlling the ball chest height with his foot - a bit like James yesterday -
65 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:26:39
66 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:28:55
Memory playing tricks again !
67 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:33:38
I can remember MOTD a few seasons ago when Jeffers and Andy Johnson apparent dives were discussed at length.
The comments on BBC from fans of other clubs is not really a surprise but what sticks in the throat is the abject cowardice of the likes of the BBC and Sky to say as it really is.
68 Posted 21/02/2021 at 16:36:51
69 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:12:23
Liverpool prior to Xmas had a unbeaten run. So they have had a bad start to the year, so what, it happens in football. They did play well against Everton, but where tactically and technically out matched. In other words beaten by a better team on the day.
It is typical of the Prancing Clown that he would not acknowledge that, and say that he doesn't know what the problem is with Liverpool, . adding to the a Crisis thread. He hasn't the guts to admit that Everton where the better team and Ancelotti tactically outmanovered him. Ancelotti or Guadiola would have never come out with such crap, or have Liverpool players out in social media getting involved in the Crisis thread.
I hope we stuff them from now on and Everton keep building a team to be at the Top Table to get rid of some of the scum who think they have a right to be there. There really is a campaign against Teams that challenge the cosy top four arrangement, with Media bias, that has exists for too long in the Premiership.
'Stick with it' : The Toffees.
70 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:26:15
71 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:37:46
Sky and BBC where fair enough, though there was a slight play on Crisis. It was more the Newspaper coverage I have seen and reports of Facebook and Twitter , as you say.
72 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:40:27
73 Posted 21/02/2021 at 19:43:42
74 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:04:38
75 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:13:10
Doucoure can be very clumsy and I agree he was so at times during the match, but worst player with a ball you've ever seen ?
It was header to Rodriquez that led to our first goal - right.
Even though he and Gomes were not great, I dis agree they were passengers - Doucoure never ever stops - I'd love some of whatever it is he takes to keep that engine going.
He will get better under Ancelotti, already you can see he has changed his game from Watford days.
76 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:17:07
Not the best passer of a ball agreed, but imo its only when he has time on the ball.
When its 100 mph and he doesnt have time to think he doesnt miss.
Overall I think his contribution has been massive.
77 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:17:55
78 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:18:59
79 Posted 21/02/2021 at 20:20:59
Let's just celebrate the good news for once. What a result!
80 Posted 21/02/2021 at 21:35:43
Great gag. But the pedant in me has to point out that the east side of Hadrian's wall starts 65 miles south of Berwick. The name Wallsend is a bit of a giveaway!
81 Posted 21/02/2021 at 21:45:27
Still can't understand how we have performed in some games this season – especially dropping 6 points against the awful Barcodes who could easily go down if Fulham keep up their revival.
It's really tightening up in the top echelon and, whilst Man City will win the title, teams like West Ham Utd and Leicester City are doing well and so Everton need to get on a good run to force their way into the mix.
Hopefully these Jekyll-and-Hyde performances are done with and we can finish the season well.
82 Posted 21/02/2021 at 21:51:41
In the first 30 minutes, Doucouré was indeed awful. He was giving the ball away far too easily with poor passing. We were very much under siege from the 4th minute to the 30th, and both Doucouré and Gomes struggled.
However, after that initial struggle, I felt Doucouré grew into the game. His energy is amazing. One minute he'll be winning the ball in our area, the next he'll be making a lung-busting run on the counter and will be the furthest man forward.
His energy is something we've missed greatly, and he played the full set of games in our recent heavy schedule. He's clearly due a break and hopefully Allan's return will provide it.
Personally, I feel Doucouré has been an excellent acquisition.
And also, while Gomes was poor, he was tasked with essentially tracking Liverpool's prime attacking outlet in Alexander-Arnold. We all know Gomes's weakness is tackling. In the right team and set up he can be a good player. However, in saying that, he's the one midfielder I'd see replaced in the long term.
83 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:07:17
84 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:10:53
85 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:33:48
The worst player with a ball at his feet you have ever seen? When did you start watching football, Paul, let alone Everton?
John Senior, to put some perspective on this, Doucouré didn't have his best game for Everton. I called this on Michael's report. Particularly first half, he gave away silly possession that, had it been Tom Davies, many would have vilified in the past (myself included). As my brother tongue-in-cheek called it at half-time, Doucouré was arguably Liverpool's most creative midfielder at that point.
But that doesn't distract from a typically powerhouse performance from a player who has been one of our best this season. He was still a significant team contributor to a fantastic team performance. He just had an erratic period in the first half in particular. Maybe he has set such high standards that errors are now unexpected and stand out. That's how I saw it.
86 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:42:22
Doucouré also makes runs into the opposition penalty area, drawing away defenders and making space. He is prepared to mix it and put in the effort, Walcott always shied away from that.
87 Posted 21/02/2021 at 22:48:47
He has been fantastic this season and was great again last night.
Now looking forward to him, Allan and Davies playing together – and I don't think I'd have said that at the beginning of the season.
88 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:03:24
Yesterday was wonderful, brilliant and I still haven't stopped smiling and totally agree with Graham, wish I had a job to go to in the morning. But I have seen more than one abject, totally unacceptable performance this season.
Fulham at home actually made me feel like giving up, the lack of effort, imagination, pride, ability to change tactics and unwillingness to change the team to take into account opposition's formation was inexplicable.
I know there were ghosts that needed to be laid to rest yesterday, and I rejoice as much as any long-standing blue, but the fact remains that had we lost yesterday but beaten Fulham, Barcodes, Leeds and West Ham all at home, as we should do, we would comfortably be in the top 4.
So, whilst I enjoyed yesterday so much, this season still leaves a lot to be desired. Ancelotti seems to put so much more planning into the 'big' teams than the lowly ones. Perhaps we need Moycelotti – someone who competes with and gets points from the teams we should but who takes a gun to a gunfight against the Sky 6.
89 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:10:23
90 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:32:31
Stephen, we all felt the same over Newcastle and when we thought that was as bad as it could get, we got Fulham.
It's a football season. We win games we didn't expect to, we lose ones we thought were a banker. Even when we've won titles that is the case.
Where we end up at the end of the season is what matters. We are nicely placed for a good run in. It's in our hands.
91 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:44:03
The performance was okay but the workrate was 100%. Some not-so-good performances but, overall, 3 points deserved. I think the early goal may have unnerved some players. Not in the script to score early perhaps.
Carlo knows March is a pivotal month for European aspirations for Everton. One thing is true: supporting Everton is never dull!
92 Posted 21/02/2021 at 23:55:17
Testimony to the manager and the players he has brought in and also the effect and impact that is having on those who were already there that are still included in the team and squad.
The mentality has changed.
93 Posted 22/02/2021 at 02:11:12
94 Posted 22/02/2021 at 02:42:31
He's really poor on the ball and he has been all season. And he typically gets away with it on here, which mystifies me. In almost every game he plays a blind pass backwards. He'll cost us goals (actually he already has).
That doesn't mean I don't see the benefits he brings. He can really drive from midfield. He covers a lot of ground. He's very accountable in his positioning. He's the type of midfielder we need so, at present, he's in my selection every week.
But I'd replace him in a heartbeat if the right player was available without his significant passing frailties. That's football.
95 Posted 22/02/2021 at 03:18:01
Allan has the same characteristics. Godfrey too, in spades. And now we see Holgate and Davies regularly showing the same qualities after years of comparative inertia.
Our squad might just have at last realised the power of team-work, all for one and one for all, that epitomises teams that win trophies. Top four is a valid ambition if we can continue our new-found endeavour.
96 Posted 22/02/2021 at 03:52:50
I noticed in one press release that Klopp said that we were aided by a wind sent down by God. Well, of course we were as had it come up from down there then it would just have confirmed, as he seems to have, with whom they have a pact!
We all live in a blue and white palace, all together now, a blue and white...
97 Posted 22/02/2021 at 04:08:39
I'm with Don. The thing about Doucouré is he runs around at 100 miles an hour, covering every blade of grass. Consequently, he gets balls no one else does but, at frenetic speed, it's harder to control.
So it's a bit like the Andy Cole conundrum. Andy has say six shots and one goal. Some focus on the goals-to-shots ratio and say he's shit. Others point out how he got himself into goalscoring positions more frequently than others and say he's good.
I'm in the pro camp for Doucoure. Case in point: he won a second ball header in minute two and lost possession. 30 seconds later, in an almost identical move, he won it again and knocked it on to James for the assist to the goal. No-one else would've had got either of those balls; one was pointless, one invaluable... so overall he's an asset IMHO
98 Posted 22/02/2021 at 04:10:37
Damn good point. The best I've see Pickford play for us.
99 Posted 22/02/2021 at 06:39:27
100 Posted 22/02/2021 at 07:00:48
Now let’s finish the season in style in the league and cup.
101 Posted 22/02/2021 at 07:39:43
The top 4 is in our own hands; we need to win the game in hand then better the Liverpool and West Ham results. 5 points behind 4th with a game in hand and the hammers still to play, similarly with Chelsea.
102 Posted 22/02/2021 at 08:04:43
But he's not a world beater - he's got a significant failing on the ball. He plays blind passes backwards. It wasn't just the first half against Liverpool, it's in practically every game.
If we could find a similar midfielder who didn't brainlessly pass the ball backwards without looking then I'd have them instead! For now, we don't.
103 Posted 22/02/2021 at 08:22:22
Gomes rubbish? Only in fantasy fan land. He had a difficult job to do Saturday and did it well. He also has a great engine. The game has changed dramatically and sill changes, good players aren't those who can dribble past opponents. Good players now deny opponents space to play and don't give possession away. Losing possession anywhere is the number one sin.
104 Posted 22/02/2021 at 08:54:44
Digne on the other hand, and Mina to a slightly lesser degree, have proved that Barca don't always get things right when allowing squad members to move, or they are more skint than they would have us believe. Still wish we had kept Geri!
105 Posted 22/02/2021 at 09:19:59
The dimwits a few doors down who are all “fanaticial” “die hard” RS supporters, not one, a single one, have ever stepped inside Analfield. Every time they win something their bloody windows are full of rag flags and the usual shit
Anyway as soon as they saw my smug face yesterday started off
It was a conspiracy! Did I see the ref smiling at Ancelotti at the end? Obviously he was on a kick back. Play acting by our players to get their mob sent off. Definite pens for Salah and Mane. Dive by DCL etc etc
One of their 30 odd year old son’s came out with the best one
Last derby Hendersons goal was chalked off because they “put lines on the telly”
Why didn’t they “put lines on the telly” for the Richie goal? Because it was an obvious offside and the PL don’t want “us” to win it again
No, it will never be over for these half wits
106 Posted 22/02/2021 at 09:33:27
107 Posted 22/02/2021 at 09:55:00
What was really pleasing on Saturday was the performances of Pickford, Holgate and Davis, guys who have had their ups and downs over the past year but just like DCL they have shown character and hopefully they will now have an extended run of good form until the end of the season.
This day week we entertain the Southampton at Goodison and if we are to truly make a breakthrough this season then this is the kind of game we have to start winning.
With an almost fully fit squad and the confidence gained from Saturday night there is no reason why we can't have a strong finish to the season.
I have no doubt that the manager has identified what is needed to move things forward again next season and more recruits can be expected in the summer.
We are a work in progress and there will still be bumps along the way but we are moving in the right direction.
108 Posted 22/02/2021 at 09:58:01
Who are these people?!
109 Posted 22/02/2021 at 10:01:25
He also goes on to yet again mention VVD despite saying that apparently "Football moves on very quickly"...the irony is strong.
110 Posted 22/02/2021 at 10:20:49
Then, elow Crooks takes to task a dive/simulation by a Northampton Town player who was penalised. The lad apologised to the club and supporters.
Hmmmmm, never see Crooks taking inSANE or no SALAH for their constant antics in any game seemingly!
Crooks Sucks!
111 Posted 22/02/2021 at 10:22:59
112 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:04:41
I think firstly Ancelotti is a bit like Hannibal in the A-Team, the brains who has a solution with the tools at hand during each episode to work with what he has against what they are up against
Gomes is very intelligent, and I think the plan as mentioned on TW before was for Gomes to disrupt rhythm with some "dark arts" fouls higher up the pitch, which means more fouls but less likely to result in 2 yellow cards - not quite Heitinga sliding challenges but enough to stop a man, and we get to stop the game when they are looking dangerous. That stops the switch to Robinson and that rapid transition Liverpool can do. The second part of this plan was for Siggy to arrive in the 2nd half when the game slows down and his record at Anfield.
Thirdly, I think no Liverpool player mentioned VD or victims because we had DCL on the bench. A bit like two chess players sacraficing their queens. Ancelotti did not need to risk DCL early, and missing our top goal scorer is as bad a loss as your best defender who stops most goals. We were winning one nil based on a fair match in this respects in the first half, no VD vs DCL. As for Gomez, he's not their main defender but is a good complementary partner to the main defender, like Holgate is to Keane currently.
I'm guessing that's why Klopp says they already lost at one-nil in the first half, without fully admitting we are now a better squad. DCL coming on in the second half just destroyed everything they had.
If our percieved easier run-in puts us fourth above Chelsea, and Ancelotti gets in 2 or 3 top players this summer, we can wave bye-bye to Liverpool into the distance next year as well. Why? Because they need a rebuild of half their ageing team, and we are nearly built.
113 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:25:25
But he will back. I think half of the issue on Saturday was that he was knackered so constantly half a yard short. He's got 9 days without a game now so should get some energy back in the legs for Southampton.
114 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:26:20
115 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:28:03
116 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:55:19
Go ahead Gary!
117 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:00:39
Seriously, there is no good (legal ?) reason for this. He is basically off work on the sick. He is not part of the match day squad is he ? In fact he’s not even close actually as I’m sure you may have heard he is injured.
A very strange and antagonistic move by the devil’s club to inspire god’s lesser breed of men which, I’m glad to say, failed spectacularly.
In much more important news, how good were we ? The whole spine of our team in particular but a special mention for our much - maligned keeper.
I see that idiot manager of theirs failed to give us any credit either. Mind you, what does he know.
We were absolutely wonderful.
118 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:05:11
But on Saturday, he demonstrated a master class both in the selection of player's and match tactics. When I looked at the line-up before the game, I thought we would be in for a torrid afternoon to be honest.
The stifling of Robertson by Coleman was key, so much of Liverpool's goal threat come from down that side, similarly Holgate's 'man marking' of Mane, was genius. He was and is Liverpool's 'dangerman', but he was effectively nullified the whole game.
With 20 minutes left, our previous manager 'dour Davie' would have packed the team with another three centre back's and hoped to nick a win. Not Carlo, he went for the jugular against a makeshift centre half pairing and it paid off handsomely.
It's taken us 21 years to win there, partly down to some bad luck, inferior team etc, but a manager who has real player and game management skills in his portfolio.
We now have that.
119 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:18:58
For my own confirmation bias, I just checked the team sheets and the ages, and see half our team are less than 28. I've posted in case it's of interest to anyone else.
120 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:20:25
Of course, I’m sure their fans (RS) are now saying you’d think they’d won the CL the way they’re acting and it has some merit but let’s not downplay what it means, it is a huge barrier that we have surmounted and there is no doubt, we have and are improving under Carlo, the first real and sustained progress since Mosh arrived, just maybe the Iranian is learning and gets Everton.
121 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:31:46
122 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:45:49
I ignored the build up, discussions, chats. Everytime previously against the RS I was giddy all week, thinking of the what ifs, the might be's. Thinking it has to happen this time. I want 4 nil. Then 1 nil will do, then a draw will do. I am sick to my teeth at seeing that picture of super Kev celebrating. As great as it was, it has been a chain around our ample neck.
I didn't even want to see or hear the word Everton after the Fulham result. The likes of those results just kill me. Then Man City were just too strong, fair enough. But I thought to myself, and I'm sure every Toffee did, that if from the last three games we only got three points, we know where we wanted them from. I took the kids for a walk knowing I might miss the start, but as 5.30 came around I had to start hunting them home. Before we got there it was 1-0 - wow - but I tried not to get silly. Anyway, the rest is history. I enjoyed the game. It felt like we had control, even when they had the ball. The pathetic calls against Doucoure and the penalty make it sweeter. The eternal moaning about Pickford and Van Dijk make it sweeter.
I've said nothing to any RS friends. And they have said nothing. Very quiet. I know we won. We deserved it. That's good enough for me. Now that it's over we need to regard them as nothing and this was just another game. That is fiercer than any "banter". And that is what we have to do to be at the top again.
Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last.
UTFT
123 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:54:25
124 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:54:32
The 'guilt' was wearing me down!
At last they know this brilliant feeling.
And now the hoodoo is broken, the mental barrier smashed, the inferiority complex crushed - we can kick on and make this a normal feeling.
Thank you Carlo, well done to all the lads.
Cloud 9 is Blue and I'm sat on it.
125 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:55:24
Talk about our celebration, I recall not too long ago Herr Klopp running the full length of the pitch before the game had finished to celebrate a goal they scored against us. I also recall their goalkeeper doing the same. Bit of kettles and pots I believe. I am still bitter over Emlyn Hughes in 1977!!!
Anyway, I cant watch the derby as for some reason I have a bizzare belief that if I watch then it will negatively impact the result!!
Saturday evening, wife told me the result at 7.30. Nett result a few beers in the house, MOTD, she went to bed, I opened the Jack Daniels, 3am crawled up the stairs as I couldnt stand, and fell over getting into bed.
What a night!!! At 57 yrs of age I should know better.
COYB
126 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:10:55
It shuts them up good and proper for a while and puts us in a great position to finish above them.
I was shocked when Richie scored after two minutes and thought we may have scored too early but then the whole team defended magnificently and I have to wonder why we haven't done this too often against lesser teams this season.
All too often they have failed to show this determination and intensity so let's hope it continues.
127 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:17:39
Don't know if anyone has seen that photo/screenshot from Saturday, of Godfrey and Digne chasing back, Salah is in between but a good distance apart, and he is going down (surprise, surprise Chuck). Would post it on here but don't know how to. Someone suggested he was praying, which I agree with.
Allah!
Its Salah!
Make it look like a Penno Allah?
Ta, Lah !
128 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:33:36
129 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:41:03
Jay I was made up St.Virgil was there to witness his team getting beat at home -again
In fact I wish he ground would have been full!
Can you imagine 12000 kopites watching Richie put it in their net! Fantastic. The flags would have been shredded, there would have been 12000 sheets of paper with the words to YNWA flying in the wind! Brilliant
Then Gylfi sticking the pen away in front of our mob!
The lads would have been hearing their lot shouting for Klippety’s head the last 10 minutes.
By injury time, apart from our lot, the ground would have been as empty as it actually was
130 Posted 22/02/2021 at 13:41:06
131 Posted 22/02/2021 at 14:19:41
132 Posted 22/02/2021 at 14:37:48
Just Googled "salah dive"; returned 7,250,000 "hits"
Case duly rested
133 Posted 22/02/2021 at 14:42:00
https://theathletic.co.uk/2401485/2021/02/21/evertons-anfield-win-1am-hotel-alarm-and-the-player-who-slept-in-his-shirt/
134 Posted 22/02/2021 at 14:45:28
That didn't go down well did it ? :-)
135 Posted 22/02/2021 at 15:07:23
136 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:15:34
Some of the shit coming out from these dimwits is priceless. Some of the reaction to a defeat is totally out the park. Conspiracy theories are up there with JFK and the Twin Towers.
Since the game finished it was never about how we won more them losing.
The victims, yet again
137 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:16:34
"Jordan Pickford: It is with some hesitation that I find myself selecting Jordan Pickford for my team of the week.
It was Pickford who put Virgil van Dijk out of the previous Merseyside derby with an awful challenge that went unpunished.
However, football moves on very quickly (But not the BBC or red biased Journos) and Pickford seemed intent on inflicting even more pain on Liverpool, this time, on his return to Anfield. The England goalkeeper made a number of first-class saves, not least from Jordan Henderson's volley.
I can't imagine the reception Pickford would have received had Liverpool fans been in the ground. Like on so many occasions, the absence of supporters has made such a huge difference"
Cock.
138 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:28:18
139 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:35:25
140 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:44:42
With regards to the penalty itself, every time I see it I still think the goalie is going to save it, as there just seemed to be no power at all in the shot. The look on Siggy's face tells us he thinks he got away with it!
141 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:51:59
Guess it's Wembley when those fortunate enough will be able to see the blues in person in May!
[BRZ]
142 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:04:55
Liverpool 0 Everton 2 - Alternative Commentary
Scroll down the Twitter page to see this one:
"Shaquiri on the edge of the box, and here comes Ben Godfrey"
143 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:09:30
The notion that "Worst squad we've ever had" beat Liverpool 2-0 is true but not perhaps as the posters meant it. It was 1997, and at Goodison, a Ruddock own goal and one for Cadamarteri saw the likes of Earl Barrett, Danny Williamson and John Oster get the win. Granted, I say "worst ever" based on my lifetime but I should imagine there were perhaps even weaker squads back in the relegation eras of the 30s and 50s.
144 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:15:00
I think that is ridiculous and unfair. Looking at the present table and the fixtures on that day, one stands out: Fulham v Newcastle. They can't have 10,000 but can have 25 percent capacity so about 5,000 fans cheering them on in what could be a relegation decider. Leicester, WHU, Liverpool and Villa also will gave crowds to cheer them on in what could be key games for Europe. We benefited from have 2,000 a couple of times, I think it helped us and I didn't think it was fair at the time. I feel even more so about having larger crowds on the last day of the season.
145 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:17:38
146 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:24:09
147 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:37:06
148 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:16:37
149 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:17:12
150 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:17:12
151 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:32:48
152 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:44:34
153 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:01:47
154 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:03:42
155 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:19:28
if the lamb goes missing my missus is available
156 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:33:25
I always look forward to reading your posts.
157 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:39:16
158 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:44:27
the Ben Godfrey one was great! Dead funny
159 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:47:04
161 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:58:37
162 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:08:31
missed Granada reports tonight and for whatever reason can't get that link you gave. Any idea if there's another way to get it?
163 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:10:31
danmeis
"@Meisarch
Feb 21
Everton beats Liverpool at Anfield...handily...and the sun finally comes out in NY. Coincidence??? I think not..."
164 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:13:31
165 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:20:44
I'll go to Dark House...well I wish I could!!
166 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:26:15
167 Posted 22/02/2021 at 22:00:59
From the Twitter feed:
"Speed Cameras set up on Childwall Valley Road. Hopefully Ben Godfrey isn't out for a light jog coz he might get another 3 points"
Got to love Scouse humour!
[BRZ]
168 Posted 22/02/2021 at 22:12:59
Cracker!
169 Posted 22/02/2021 at 22:14:40
170 Posted 22/02/2021 at 22:51:33
The problem as we all know is getting the right blend and the right consistency as well as the right frame of mind from the kick-off.
In some games Everton have just been so lethargic from the beginning culminating in that awful game against Fulham.
After this game on Sunday one hopes that getting at the opposition early will be uppermost in their minds more often instead of playing a robotic possession game in their own half.
171 Posted 22/02/2021 at 23:21:04
172 Posted 23/02/2021 at 00:43:48
I was unable to reply on the other thread because our WiFi was down for 2 days. Still buzzing after the derby win though!
173 Posted 23/02/2021 at 04:18:02
I believe he is the leader of the group and that we will benefit a lot from his comeback. I also think the players have really missed him.
Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Coleman, Doucouré, Allan, Richarlison; James and Calvert-Lewin.
I believe merit-wise that is the best team we can play actually. Difficult selection anyway.
174 Posted 23/02/2021 at 05:45:28
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 21/02/2021 at 00:32:55