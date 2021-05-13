Report

Europe Slipping from Everton's Grasp

“Is there an opposite to ‘The School of Science’?”

If anything sums up the baffling deficiencies in the way this Everton side plays football, that tweet that crossed the timeline midway through the second half of what would end up being a second goalless draw away from home in four for the Blues more or less did. Once more, the task of reconciling what was on display from those in amber shirts at Villa Park with the decorated manager standing in the touchline was a mind-bending one: how can a side overseen by Carlo Ancelotti look so dreadful with the ball at their feet at times?

From the now-familiar inconsistency in being able to effectively move the ball through the lines — there were times in this match where Everton were pretty good with their distribution — to poor service from the flanks and a frustrating reluctance or lack of confidence to test the goalkeeper in promising areas, this was another difficult watch for Evertonians who were, no doubt, tearing their hair out as an opportunity to move into the European places slipped through the club’s fingers.

Those attacking limitations and the passivity of Everton’s play in general were unlikely to have changed in the few days since they reignited their European hopes with a hugely important win at West Ham and, once again, the Ancelotti game plan that has been deployed for the past few months away from home was employed.

The Blues set out to contain and stifle what their hosts could muster in the absence of the suspended Ollie Watkins and, from the starting XI at least, the unfit Jack Grealish. The relatively untried Keenan Davis led the line for Villa with Bertrand Traoré roaming off the right flank and Ross Barkley charged with being the creative presence in midfield.

The former Everton midfielder was poor on the day and was hooked midway through the second half and Traoré was largely kept subdued by Everton’s dogged back line but with their hosts effectively nullified, the Toffees found the going tough when the onus was on them to be on the front foot. With the score goalless heading into the closing stages, the urgency of the situation was finally reflected to a degree in their play but in the end they didn’t trouble Emiliano Martinez enough in the Villa goal.

Nevertheless, the Argentine was probably the difference on the day thanks to a reflex save at his near post that denied Ben Godfrey his first Everton goal early in the second half after an opening 45 minutes that had been short on goalmouth incident.

Carlo Ancelotti had been able to welcome Abdoulaye Doucouré back to the starting XI following a two-month absence through injury and he came in at the expense to Tom Davies while Mason Holgate replaced the injured Yerry Mina in a three-man central defensive unit.

The visitors followed an established pattern of safety and containment for much of a first half that was short on entertainment and goalmouth incident. Seamus Coleman clipped a ball in for Calvert-Lewin but there wasn't enough pace on the delivery for him to get enough power with his header and Martinez made a comfortable save with a quarter of an hour gone.

Two minutes later, Villa should have taken the lead when Douglas Luiz evaded Godfrey in the box following a corner and centred for Tyrone Mings but the defender planted his header wide of the goal with Jordan Pickford gambling in the other direction.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had a direct free-kick easily caught, Richarlison dug out a shot 10 minutes before the break that flew off target from 18 yards out and Lucas Digne caused momentary panic in the home defence when his deep cross almost grazed the bar.

As they needed to, Everton showed more intent in the second half, particularly as the game wore on and remained goalless but they struggled to get things right in attacking areas.

Doucouré miscued as the Toffees over-elaborated on the edge of the box and the ball deflected away in the 46th minute and Calvert-Lewin forced a save from Martinez before being flagged offside by the slenderest of margins.

It was Godfrey who came closest to winning the match, however, when Coleman was shoved over by John McGinn midway inside the Villa half and Sigurdsson whipped a free-kick to the back post that Godfrey met on the volley but Martinez palmed it behind to prevent it flying inside his near post.

Pickford fisted an Anwar El Ghazi free-kick away to safety at one end before Gomes came on for Sigurdsson and almost immediately had a chance to break the deadlock but smashed a rising, 20-yard shot over the bar, although a simple pass to the wide-open Richarlison would have been a far better option.

Then, after Alex Iwobi had replaced Coleman, Gomes had an even better chance when Richarlison cut the ball back to him after charging down the channel but the Portuguese's side-foot finish was blocked. Ironically, the player Everton probably would have preferred in that situation was Sigurdsson, the man Gomes had replaced.

Calvert-Lewin almost got in as he tried to round Martinez but he couldn't stop the ball crossing the byline while the goalkeeper did well to cover his goal as the England striker rose with a trademark back-post header to meet another Digne cross which proved to be the last real chance for Everton to grab the precious points.

From a footballing perspective, Everton have been a lot worse this season, particularly at home, but there were just too many instances where Ancelotti’s players either didn’t seem capable of turning possession into chances, either because they lacked confidence or simply because they were so poor where it mattered in the final third.

Deliveries from the flanks missed their mark or lacked pace, risk/reward was too often eschewed in favour of safety particularly when it came to committing enough players forward and the lack of chemistry or common wavelength between Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin is a mounting concern. Finally, with so much riding on a victory, it was curious that the manager left Josh King on the bench given how close he came to opening his Blues account last week at West Ham.

So whereas the Toffees could have put themselves in the driving seat where the Europa Conference League is concerned at least, they will now need to get as many points as they can from the final three games while waiting in help from results elsewhere if they are to participate in Continental football next season.

The debate over whether European football is a help (in terms of attracting players and gaining experience) or a hindrance (in terms of the scheduling and extra load on the squad) will run but there is no question which outcome Ancelotti will prefer. His ability to finally solve the conundrum of his team’s form in an empty Goodison Park may well be the deciding factor.

