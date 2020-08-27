Seasons2020-21Everton News
Gareth Barry hangs up his boots
Popular ex-Everton midfielder Gareth Barry has announced his retirement from football at the age of 39.
Barry is the Premier League's record holder for the number of appearances, having played a total of 653 times in the top flight, including 131 out of a total of 155 senior appearances for Everton. He also played for Aston Villa, Manchester City, and West Brom during a distinguished career.
The England international joined the Toffees, initially on loan, on a busy transfer deadline day in September 2013. The move proved to be something of a masterstroke by then manager Roberto Martinez and, after impressing in his first season at Goodison Park, the Hastings-born player signed a three-year deal in July 2014.
Barry was capped 53 times for England, scoring three goals in total, and is regarded by Evertonians as one of the most accomplished players to wear the Royal Blue jersey over the past decade.
ToffeeWeb Player Profile: Gareth Barry
Reader Comments (51)
2 Posted 27/08/2020 at 12:31:48
Happy retirement, Gareth. I will always remember you as one of best footballers I have seen.
3 Posted 27/08/2020 at 12:39:30
4 Posted 27/08/2020 at 12:41:00
Best of luck.
5 Posted 27/08/2020 at 12:45:41
6 Posted 27/08/2020 at 12:49:27
7 Posted 27/08/2020 at 12:54:30
8 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:01:37
Compare their impact with the likes of Schneiderlin, Williams, Delph and Sigurdsson, who set the younger players in the squad such a diabolical example of what it means to be a top professional.
9 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:12:47
10 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:26:38
11 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:32:14
12 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:37:48
Definitely the glue that held us together for four years. Can't believe he was 32 when he signed for us, I'm sure that if you went back to the thread on here when he signed you would find people moaning about taking on an ageing City reject.
13 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:39:35
14 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:42:19
15 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:45:34
Also, that goal against norwich in 2014 with a run just past half way, the way he made the ball curve.
Absolute class act and professional, someone who we need back at the club to sort these wasters out.
Good Luck to him in the next chapter of his life!
16 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:50:19
Famously described as having deceptive pace... slower than he looked. But speed over the ground can be covered by speed of thought. His 2 PL records (appearances and bookings) show he wasn't scared to do play hard, yet he never had a reputation as a dirty player. It is telling that he is one, like Kevin Kilbane, of whom nobody has a bad word. Given the vitriol that appears on social media sometimes that in itself is an achievement.
I'd expect a player of his experience and intelligence will appear in management some time soon.
17 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:51:52
18 Posted 27/08/2020 at 13:58:22
An absolute credit to the profession
19 Posted 27/08/2020 at 14:01:21
20 Posted 27/08/2020 at 14:04:44
Gareth was a solid profession who enhanced the team just by being on the pitch, for whoever he was playing for, he certainly improved Everton when he joined and had two very good seasons before his lack of pace started to tell, still never let us down and was missed when he left.
Good luck and good health in your retirement Gareth.
21 Posted 27/08/2020 at 14:14:22
Sadly since he and and McCarthy left, our midfield asid3 from Gana, has been so ineffective, to the point it ceases to exist on the park, as a midfield.
Let’s hope soon for some incoming transfers to EFC.
22 Posted 27/08/2020 at 14:16:26
An excellent player and potential good manager in the future?
23 Posted 27/08/2020 at 14:16:57
I also recall people saying we could not keep playing him as a thirty six year old. So we signed Schneiderlin who looked twice his age and proved to be less than half the player.
24 Posted 27/08/2020 at 14:33:15
A fine player and a gentleman who will always be welcome at GP
25 Posted 27/08/2020 at 15:06:51
26 Posted 27/08/2020 at 15:20:44
The way he trained, the way he conducted himself and even though he was late in some of his tackles he was never dirty.
Enjoy your retirement Gareth it has been well earned.
27 Posted 27/08/2020 at 15:30:14
He was also streetwise and would "take one for the team" on occasion which is why he accrued a few yellows.
He could pass, tackle and even score the odd goal, but he was also a usefull extra defender, often with a deft interception or important headed clearance.
Would jump at the chance of getting him at 29, like the others above!
28 Posted 27/08/2020 at 15:41:45
29 Posted 27/08/2020 at 15:45:37
30 Posted 27/08/2020 at 15:46:37
We are still looking for a defensive midfielder.?
31 Posted 27/08/2020 at 16:12:12
Don’t know if it’s been mentioned on other threads but I see Thomsons been axed from Sky Sports, thank God!’now we can just hope the other 350 RS supporting pundits get theirs
32 Posted 27/08/2020 at 16:26:45
We are a bit obsessed with age and sell on fees etc for older players. Fact is most sports people are lasting longer in their profession due to sports science and fueling their bodies properly.
Barry never had pace but didn't need it as his speed of thought got him into the correct positions a lot of the time or his midfielder partners did his running for him.
As people have said above likening him to Gough, Martin and Power are great examples of proper professionals. Given the right players around him Gomes could fill a similar role.
33 Posted 27/08/2020 at 16:38:32
34 Posted 27/08/2020 at 16:42:38
I am sure he will have a successful career in other aspects of the game should he wish.
I am sure all Everton fans wish him only the ebst.
35 Posted 27/08/2020 at 16:46:43
Is that why he holds the record for the most booked player in PL History?
36 Posted 27/08/2020 at 16:51:40
Firstly - the player with the most appearances is also likely to get booked a lot.
Secondly - he was very good at tactical fouls (much like Fernandinho) where he would pick up a yellow to avoid the opposition from breaking quickly, thus preventing a goal scoring opportunity.
37 Posted 27/08/2020 at 17:11:02
Yes, I remember that 1st season under Martinez, still my best time as an Everton supporter (post-TV age). And Barry and James McCarthy absolutely bossed the midfield. The 3rd midfielder was a problem, I think Osman mainly played that role, but his legs were creaking by then and that was our weak link. The front 3 of Barkley, Deulofeu and Lukaku was absolutely fantastic.
38 Posted 27/08/2020 at 17:30:42
39 Posted 27/08/2020 at 17:36:29
Thomson was a disgrace and never should have been on the gig, however, Carragher has got away with murder and how he’s survived-so far- is a mystery?
Let the blood letting continue until they’ve all been devoured!!!!
40 Posted 27/08/2020 at 17:56:45
Never been replaced by Everton either. Good luck Gareth.
41 Posted 27/08/2020 at 18:13:24
42 Posted 27/08/2020 at 19:32:54
Apart from a few voices in the wilderness, Barry got unrelenting stick on here when he played for us.
43 Posted 27/08/2020 at 19:41:47
44 Posted 27/08/2020 at 20:11:29
45 Posted 27/08/2020 at 20:25:51
46 Posted 27/08/2020 at 20:35:44
47 Posted 27/08/2020 at 20:53:48
48 Posted 27/08/2020 at 21:03:31
I was like many who never realised how good he was until he actually played for us. He'll do well whatever he does.
49 Posted 27/08/2020 at 21:05:33
50 Posted 27/08/2020 at 21:10:25
52 Posted 27/08/2020 at 22:08:19
1 Posted 27/08/2020 at 12:29:15