Doucouré signs on to bolster Everton's midfield

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 8 September, 2020

Abdoulaye Doucouré officially became Everton's third signing of the close season today when his £20m move from Watford was confirmed by the club.

The Frenchman, who had a successful medical on Thursday but had to wait for ratification of his move while the final details were ironed out, follows James Rodriguez and Allan through the doors at Finch Farm, pushing the summer's outlay past the £60m mark.

At one stage reportedly valued by the Hornets at £50m, Doucouré's price was negotiated down to more than half, although a further £5m in appearance-related add-ons could eventually bring the transfer up to £25m.

"I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy," Doucoure told evertonfc.com. “I had some interest from other clubs but from the beginning when Everton showed an interest in me I told my agent to focus on Everton.

"It was the only club I wanted to join. Everton has a big history in English football and it is a good club for me to have a step up in my career. I am very happy now to be an Everton player and very excited for the future."

"I can bring my energy - I am a powerful player, I can run a lot, all the game. I can add goals as well. I will try my best to score goals and help the team.

"It is an ambitious project here and it was a big part of my decision, having Marcel and the coach Carlo Ancelotti wanting me. When you come to a club you want the manager and, of course, the Board to support you.

"It was the case with Everton and I was very eager to come here.”

Born in Meulan-en-Yvelines in Île de France, Doucuoré began his career at Rennes where he played 75 Ligue 1 games and scored 12 goals before the Hornets picked him up for an undisclosed fee in 2016.

He spent a year on loan at Granada before breaking into the first team at Vicarage Road and played 129 Premier League matches there, notching 17 goals.

At one time a target for his former boss, Marco Silva, when he was Everton manager, he leaves Watford after four seasons after that club's relegation back to the Championship prompted Doucouré to seek a path back to the Premier League.

Identified by Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti as the kind of powerful, energetic presence the Blues' midfield needs, he has signed a three-year contract (with an option to add a fourth) and will wear the Number 16 jersey.

The three new additions represent a significant overhaul of Everton's midfield, an area of the team that was of grave concern over the run-in to the disappointing 2019-20 season.

Ancelotti's frustration was evident as the Blues won just one of their final six fixtures, finishing in their lowest position for 16 years and falling well short of European qualification.

 

Reader Comments (41)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster.


Joe McMahon
1 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:35:30
Brilliant, pace and power!
Geoff Williams
2 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:36:51
The midfield is bound to be better this season with the buys made.
Danny O’Neill
3 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:36:59
Combined with skill, grace and aggression alongside Rodriquez and Allan. Ingredients we have been missing for way too long.
John O'Neill
4 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:37:12
Beat me to it joe. Well done Everton
Soren Moyer
5 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:37:28
That's what I'm talking about!
James Lauwervine
6 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:37:32
Excellent stuff. Our new midfield is looking awesome now.
Andrew Ellams
7 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:38:00
The thing with this transfer lark is it becomes a buzz so as soon as one is done you're looking for your next fix.

Colin Quinney
8 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:39:12
Could be the best signing we've made. IMO a better choice than Hojberg. We will have cover with Gbamin. If we can get rid of Sigurdson, Davies and one of Walcott, Bernard or Iwobi it will have been a fantastic transfer window. COYB
Bill Watson
9 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:39:21
I've just come off the Everton website, to see if he'd signed, and must have missed the announcement by seconds!!
David Cash
10 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:39:36
And then there were three...


Fair play to Moshiri. He hasn't just brought Carlo in to look good. He's backing him to the hilt.

This is getting interesting, or as Barry Davies once said "VERY" interesting.

Cant wait for the curtain to go up

Brent Stephens
11 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:39:37
Next transfer window can we avoid slagging off “typical Everton” when they haven’t signed anybody 10 minutes into the window.

We’ve got signings. Of quality. At good fees. With limited length contracts. With much improved PR. Well in Carlo and Brands.

Eric Smith
12 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:39:39
OMG! OMG! OMG!
James Marshall
13 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:39:39
Excellent buy. We have some very exciting midfield options now.
Alan Johnson
14 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:39:42
Brilliant. A proper combative midfield at last...
Mike Gaynes
15 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:39:55
After my lengthy review on James, here's my commentary on Doucoure:

YAY!

Okay, who's next? Gimme another hit, Marcel!

Tony Everan
16 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:40:42
Welcome Abdoulaye

Relieved and absolutely delighted. He has a touch of class and will give his peak years as a footballer to Everton. He will be integral to transforming our midfield and give us a good few formation options.

Every bit as good news as Allan and James Rodriguez.

Brent Stephens
17 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:41:10
They think it’s all over...
Mike Gaynes
18 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:41:22
Andrew #7, spot on. Marcel and Carlo have become transfer crack dealers, and we're all their eager addicts now.
Rob Halligan
19 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:41:41
Wow, a whole new midfield in four days!
John Raftery
20 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:41:51
I like the way the Club’s Communications and Media team have managed these announcements. Rather than three announcements in one day, we have had a good news story on three successive working days, thereby keeping the club in the national headlines for those three days. It has also allowed the three players to share the attention on an equal footing.
Danny Baily
21 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:42:39
Bit less glamour than the previous two signings but by far the most important!
Frank Sheppard
22 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:42:45
What a great week 😊
Brent Stephens
23 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:43:03
John #20 spot on.
Ian Bennett
24 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:45:03
Brent 11 - agree with all that. Another goal scoring midfielder with pace and power.

Good fees, sensible contracts and little fuss. A welcome change.

David Hallwood
25 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:46:35
Brilliant or potentially brilliant signings, all's we need is a right back, probably on loan and that would be one helluva window.
Tony Hill
26 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:46:50
Delighted.
Brian Williams
27 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:47:16
Rob#19.
Rob, when's the announcement for the fourth transfer mate?
Lev Vellene
28 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:48:04
Oh, my! Very happy with all these three additions!
Benn Chambers
29 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:48:49
Faaaaaaaaccccckin ell !!!!

This is one serious midfield now!

Can’t remember a more exciting time to be a blue.

Unbelievable.

Albert Perkins
30 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:49:11
Great news. Now I really have to go with a fire evacuation coming to my town Eugene, Oregon, USA. No locusts yet, but a crowd of right wing, gun totin crazies comin thru the smoke. COYB.
Tony Twist
31 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:50:40
This is the guy we were crying out for. Excellent signing, now Ancelotti needs to mould a team to challenge the top four. Even with these signings we won't go anywhere without creating a heart to the team, hopefully Allan and Doucoure with help from Gomes and Davies that will happen.
Benjamin Dyke
32 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:52:39
No doubt that Carlo identified the problems and has acted! Wow! From despair at the end of last season to excitement! Can't wait for the first match. Let's get at 'em!
Well done everyone at the club!
Tony Everan
33 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:53:06
Massively buzzing here, 3 top quality midfielders, all wanted to be here as first choice and all compliment each other.

There’s not been many great weeks in recent years to be an Evertonian, but this week is game-changing. I can see us being a real force this season.

Darren Hind
34 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:53:31
Danny agreed.

Not the most glamorous of the three and definitely the ugliest, but this is the one I wanted.

Media outlets more interested in misbehaving young England players than making us headline, but I have a feeling we may just make them sit up and take notice this season.

COYB

Bill Gienapp
35 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:54:18
Andrew (7) - you got that right. I feel like the hunchback in the movie 300. "Yes! Yes! I want more! I want it all! Wine! Wealth! Women!"
Graeme Beresford
36 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:55:07
Impressive.

We need a RB even on loan.

A CB even on loan.

And another winger. Leon Bailey would do.

Rob Halligan
37 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:56:07
Brian, I've heard Tomari will be early doors tomorrow.
Mike Gaynes
39 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:58:26
Albert #30, condolences. I'm a Duck in Brookings, and we're smelling your smoke down here. Hope everything turns out OK. Keep us posted, please.
Tony Hill
40 Posted 08/09/2020 at 18:58:51
Best of luck there, Albert @30.
Mike Gaynes
42 Posted 08/09/2020 at 19:02:43
Graeme, last I heard Leon Bailey was in quarantine in Jamaica after going to Usain Bolt's party.
Neil Copeland
43 Posted 08/09/2020 at 19:03:10
What a statement we are making, just praying they all stay fit. Another very good deal brilliantly negotiated.

Rob#37, I can feel a lynching in the air

