Doucouré signs on to bolster Everton's midfield

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020



Abdoulaye Doucouré officially became Everton's third signing of the close season today when his £20m move from Watford was confirmed by the club.

The Frenchman, who had a successful medical on Thursday but had to wait for ratification of his move while the final details were ironed out, follows James Rodriguez and Allan through the doors at Finch Farm, pushing the summer's outlay past the £60m mark.

At one stage reportedly valued by the Hornets at £50m, Doucouré's price was negotiated down to more than half, although a further £5m in appearance-related add-ons could eventually bring the transfer up to £25m.

"I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy," Doucoure told evertonfc.com. “I had some interest from other clubs but from the beginning when Everton showed an interest in me I told my agent to focus on Everton.

"It was the only club I wanted to join. Everton has a big history in English football and it is a good club for me to have a step up in my career. I am very happy now to be an Everton player and very excited for the future."

"I can bring my energy - I am a powerful player, I can run a lot, all the game. I can add goals as well. I will try my best to score goals and help the team.

"It is an ambitious project here and it was a big part of my decision, having Marcel and the coach Carlo Ancelotti wanting me. When you come to a club you want the manager and, of course, the Board to support you.

"It was the case with Everton and I was very eager to come here.”

Born in Meulan-en-Yvelines in Île de France, Doucuoré began his career at Rennes where he played 75 Ligue 1 games and scored 12 goals before the Hornets picked him up for an undisclosed fee in 2016.

He spent a year on loan at Granada before breaking into the first team at Vicarage Road and played 129 Premier League matches there, notching 17 goals.

At one time a target for his former boss, Marco Silva, when he was Everton manager, he leaves Watford after four seasons after that club's relegation back to the Championship prompted Doucouré to seek a path back to the Premier League.

Identified by Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti as the kind of powerful, energetic presence the Blues' midfield needs, he has signed a three-year contract (with an option to add a fourth) and will wear the Number 16 jersey.

The three new additions represent a significant overhaul of Everton's midfield, an area of the team that was of grave concern over the run-in to the disappointing 2019-20 season.

Ancelotti's frustration was evident as the Blues won just one of their final six fixtures, finishing in their lowest position for 16 years and falling well short of European qualification.

