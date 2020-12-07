Ballot for Arsenal and City home games opens Tuesday

While the city of Liverpool is designated as Tier 2 by the Government in terms of coronavirus infection rates, the club is permitted to admit up to 2,000 supporters into Goodison Park as they will do for the first time since the pandemic set in in March when Chelsea are the visitors this coming Saturday.

The ballot for both fixtures is open only to 2020/21 Season Ticket or Lounge Members living within the Liverpool City Region and closes at 11:59pm on Friday 11 December.

Emails to supporters who have been successful (or unsuccessful) will be sent out on 14 December (Arsenal) and 15 December (Manchester City).

Should any public health information or guidance on what is required to attend the game change then that will be provided in the confirmation emails.

Details of the ballot and ticket purchasing options for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Wednesday 23 December will be issued later this week.

Full details at evertonfc.com

