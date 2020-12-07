Seasons2020-21Everton News
Ballot for Arsenal and City home games opens Tuesday
While the city of Liverpool is designated as Tier 2 by the Government in terms of coronavirus infection rates, the club is permitted to admit up to 2,000 supporters into Goodison Park as they will do for the first time since the pandemic set in in March when Chelsea are the visitors this coming Saturday.
The ballot for both fixtures is open only to 2020/21 Season Ticket or Lounge Members living within the Liverpool City Region and closes at 11:59pm on Friday 11 December.
Emails to supporters who have been successful (or unsuccessful) will be sent out on 14 December (Arsenal) and 15 December (Manchester City).
Should any public health information or guidance on what is required to attend the game change then that will be provided in the confirmation emails.
Details of the ballot and ticket purchasing options for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Wednesday 23 December will be issued later this week.
Reader Comments (5)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:26:33
3 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:28:19
4 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:31:46
5 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:33:12
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:21:28
Those fans who registered for the Chelsea ballot but were unsuccessful will have an increased chance of registering for the Arsenal or Manchester City ballot due to the weighting that is in place as part of the processing system.