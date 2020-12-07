Seasons2020-21Everton News

Ballot for Arsenal and City home games opens Tuesday

Monday, 7 December, 2020 5comments  |  Jump to last
Everton will open the ballot for season ticket holders to apply to attend the upcoming home fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City at 9am tomorrow (Tuesday, 8 December).

While the city of Liverpool is designated as Tier 2 by the Government in terms of coronavirus infection rates, the club is permitted to admit up to 2,000 supporters into Goodison Park as they will do for the first time since the pandemic set in in March when Chelsea are the visitors this coming Saturday.

The ballot for both fixtures is open only to 2020/21 Season Ticket or Lounge Members living within the Liverpool City Region and closes at 11:59pm on Friday 11 December.

Emails to supporters who have been successful (or unsuccessful) will be sent out on 14 December (Arsenal) and 15 December (Manchester City).

Should any public health information or guidance on what is required to attend the game change then that will be provided in the confirmation emails.

Details of the ballot and ticket purchasing options for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Wednesday 23 December will be issued later this week.

Patrick McFarlane
1 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:21:28
If you entered the ballot and missed out on the Chelsea game, you have an increased possibility of being chosen for the upcoming games.

Those fans who registered for the Chelsea ballot but were unsuccessful will have an increased chance of registering for the Arsenal or Manchester City ballot due to the weighting that is in place as part of the processing system.

Rob Halligan
2 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:26:33
Pardon my ignorance, John, but does that mean those who were successful for Chelsea, cannot enter for the next two games?
Patrick McFarlane
3 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:28:19
No Rob, it just means that the club is using some weighting mechanism to give those who didn't get chosen last time an increased chance this time around.
Patrick McFarlane
4 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:31:46
I can't edit my reply to you Rob, but reading the club's statement back it is a tad ambiguous where it says "an increased chance of registering.'
Rob Halligan
5 Posted 07/12/2020 at 18:33:12
Still not sure how that works? If they enter they still have a chance of being drawn out.

