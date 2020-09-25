Everton join race for Milik

Friday, 25 September 2020



According to Sky Italia's Gianluca DiMarzio, the Blues made contact with the Serie A club yesterday and he expects things to hot up on that front in the final days of the transfer window.

Milik has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham this summer, with the North Londoners reportedly ready to offer cash to buy him outright.

The 26-year-old Pole has been with Napoli since 2016 and has scored 38 goals in League 96 games in his time in Italy but is now in the last year of his contract.

A loan move to Roma that included an option to buy for £16.5m recently fell through and with Napoli keen to offload him, it could be a straight choice between Jose Mourinho's Spurs or linking back up with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

