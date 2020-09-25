Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Everton join race for Milik

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 25 September 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are said to have expressed an interest in Arkadiusz Milik with a view to bringing the striker in on loan from Napoli for the season.

According to Sky Italia's Gianluca DiMarzio, the Blues made contact with the Serie A club yesterday and he expects things to hot up on that front in the final days of the transfer window.

Milik has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham this summer, with the North Londoners reportedly ready to offer cash to buy him outright.

The 26-year-old Pole has been with Napoli since 2016 and has scored 38 goals in League 96 games in his time in Italy but is now in the last year of his contract.

A loan move to Roma that included an option to buy for £16.5m recently fell through and with Napoli keen to offload him, it could be a straight choice between Jose Mourinho's Spurs or linking back up with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

Reader Comments

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.