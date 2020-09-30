Everton turn to Norwich's Godfrey

| Wednesday, 30 September 2020



The Blues had been hoping to take the young centre-half on loan from Stamford Bridge but with Antonio Rudiger's future in West London looking dicey, Frank Lampard has apparently decided to keep Tomori, although Everton haven't given up hope.

Everton have been strongly linked with Jean-Clair Todibo but face competition from Fulham who are prepared to pay £18m (which is short of Barcelona's £23m valuation) but would prefer a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Some reports today have suggested that they would like to take the same approach with Godfrey but the Canaries would only be interested in an outright sale and now The Telegraph claim that Everton have lodged a £26m (£20m, with £6m in add-ons) bid for the 22-year-old.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb