Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Everton turn to Norwich's Godfrey

Lyndon Lloyd | Wednesday, 30 September 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are reportedly interested in signing Ben Godfrey from Norwich City as an alternative to Fikayo Tomori who looks set to stay with Chelsea.

The Blues had been hoping to take the young centre-half on loan from Stamford Bridge but with Antonio Rudiger's future in West London looking dicey, Frank Lampard has apparently decided to keep Tomori, although Everton haven't given up hope.

Everton have been strongly linked with Jean-Clair Todibo but face competition from Fulham who are prepared to pay £18m (which is short of Barcelona's £23m valuation) but would prefer a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Some reports today have suggested that they would like to take the same approach with Godfrey but the Canaries would only be interested in an outright sale and now The Telegraph claim that Everton have lodged a £26m (£20m, with £6m in add-ons) bid for the 22-year-old.

Reader Comments (6)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Stephen Vincent
1 Posted 30/09/2020 at 18:28:37
If I was Branthwaite, Gibson and even Pennington, I'd be really pissed off. Don't think he'd be that much of an upgrade.
Graham Mockford
2 Posted 30/09/2020 at 18:30:07
Thought he was their standout defender when they beat us at our place last year. Big, strong, quick and comfortable on the ball. The right sort of signing for me.
Tony Everan
3 Posted 30/09/2020 at 18:33:18
It surprises me that we are making an offer of £26m for a back up centre back, I was expecting a loan. Makes me think this rumour is wide of the mark. Sam, Robert what do you make of this young player? I wasn’t focusing on his play when I was watching Norwich and he didn’t particularly stand out. He is not tall for a CB at just over 6ft and he is right footed so in some ways he sounds like he has similarities to Mason Holgate, but he will have to go some to be as good.
I’m am not 100% convinced that he would be a player we are targeting on those terms.
Sam Hoare
4 Posted 30/09/2020 at 18:34:51
Hmmm. He’s quick, good on the ball, quite two footed and decent in the air. But he’s also prone to mistakes and being bullied and pulled out of position. Similar to Todibo in some respects.

Good potential and could be developed into a real talent but £20-26m seems too much to me. Especially with Branthwaite waiting to return. And Gibson down the line maybe.

If we could get Godfrey on loan then great but can’t see why Norwich would do that.

Godfrey could also play DCM in a pinch (he started off there) and maybe Brands thinks his versatility is worth paying a little extra for. He’s a £15m defender to my eyes currently, even with the English player markup.

Kieran Kinsella
5 Posted 30/09/2020 at 18:39:23
Stephen 1

I think Pennington has long since realized he doesn't feature in our plans

Sam Hoare
6 Posted 30/09/2020 at 18:39:38
Tony, he’s pretty two footed and I think he played at LCB a lot for Norwich last year.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.