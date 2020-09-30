Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Everton turn to Norwich's Godfrey
The Blues had been hoping to take the young centre-half on loan from Stamford Bridge but with Antonio Rudiger's future in West London looking dicey, Frank Lampard has apparently decided to keep Tomori, although Everton haven't given up hope.
Everton have been strongly linked with Jean-Clair Todibo but face competition from Fulham who are prepared to pay £18m (which is short of Barcelona's £23m valuation) but would prefer a season-long loan with an option to buy.
Some reports today have suggested that they would like to take the same approach with Godfrey but the Canaries would only be interested in an outright sale and now The Telegraph claim that Everton have lodged a £26m (£20m, with £6m in add-ons) bid for the 22-year-old.
I’m am not 100% convinced that he would be a player we are targeting on those terms.
Good potential and could be developed into a real talent but £20-26m seems too much to me. Especially with Branthwaite waiting to return. And Gibson down the line maybe.
If we could get Godfrey on loan then great but can’t see why Norwich would do that.
Godfrey could also play DCM in a pinch (he started off there) and maybe Brands thinks his versatility is worth paying a little extra for. He’s a £15m defender to my eyes currently, even with the English player markup.
I think Pennington has long since realized he doesn't feature in our plans
