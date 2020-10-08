Members:   Log In Sign Up
Bournemouth's King is a wanted man

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 08 October 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
If Everton hold any genuine interest in Josh King, they will face plenty of competition as the Cherries' striker looks set to leave Dean Court before next Friday's deadline.

With Moise Kean having left on a season-long loan with Paris Saint_Germain and Cenk Tosun weeks away from being ready to resume action, the Toffees have been linked with a move for King.

Deals can still be done between Championship and Premier League clubs and King is reported to be on the target list of everyone from Torino to Tottenham and Aston Villa to West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies are reported by MailSport to have opened talks with Bournemouth over the Norwegian international but could struggle to come up with the full £10m needed to sign him.

Previous reports had said that the south coast club would accept staggered payments in an effort of get King off their wage bill but that remains to be seen.

Paul Kernot
1 Posted 08/10/2020 at 06:27:48
As many have said already, I trust Carlo to get this right. If we've let Kean go, albeit he wasn't much to lose, I'm guessing Carlo either has at least two potential replacements lined up just incase one falls over, or he trusts Simms or perhaps a tweak to the line up allowing Richie to move up top if Dom is injured. We also have other options but it will mean trusting under 23's to step up if 2 are injured which he'll be reluctant to do. We haven't even talked about the the possibility of a Covid infection happening in our camp which, with travel of players this week has to be more of a possibility than in the first four weeks of the season to date.

