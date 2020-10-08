Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Bournemouth's King is a wanted man
With Moise Kean having left on a season-long loan with Paris Saint_Germain and Cenk Tosun weeks away from being ready to resume action, the Toffees have been linked with a move for King.
Deals can still be done between Championship and Premier League clubs and King is reported to be on the target list of everyone from Torino to Tottenham and Aston Villa to West Bromwich Albion.
The Baggies are reported by MailSport to have opened talks with Bournemouth over the Norwegian international but could struggle to come up with the full £10m needed to sign him.
Previous reports had said that the south coast club would accept staggered payments in an effort of get King off their wage bill but that remains to be seen.
