Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Boro looking to sign Bolasie from Everton
Bolasie, who is in the final year of his Everton contract, has been told by Carlo Ancelotti that he isn't in the Italian's plans this season and is free to find another club in order to play first-team football.
Rumoured interest from Greece and Turkey failed to materialise into anything concrete before the international deadline on 5th October but Boro have offered him a potential move, according to Sky Sports.
Reader Comments
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.