Boro looking to sign Bolasie from Everton

| Thursday, 15 October 2020



Bolasie, who is in the final year of his Everton contract, has been told by Carlo Ancelotti that he isn't in the Italian's plans this season and is free to find another club in order to play first-team football.

Rumoured interest from Greece and Turkey failed to materialise into anything concrete before the international deadline on 5th October but Boro have offered him a potential move, according to Sky Sports.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb