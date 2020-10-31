Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Isco tempted to join 'close friend' James at Everton
According to The Mirror, the 28-year-old's opportunities for a guaranteed starting role at Real Madrid have been going the same way as James Rodriguez's did under Zinedine Zidane and he could be allowed to leave the Bernabeu on loan in the next transfer window.
Goodison Park is seen as a promising destination for Isco because of the presence of James, who is a close friend of the Spaniard, and former Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti.
Real are shopping his name around potential suitors who would be keen to take him on loan with an obligation to buy, plus a guarantee to pay his sizeable salary and then front up £18m+ next summer to sign him permanently.
