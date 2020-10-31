Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Isco tempted to join 'close friend' James at Everton

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 31 October 2020 2comments  |  Jump to last
Real Madrid star Isco is being talked about in terms of a loan-cum-permanent move to Everton, starting in January.

According to The Mirror, the 28-year-old's opportunities for a guaranteed starting role at Real Madrid have been going the same way as James Rodriguez's did under Zinedine Zidane and he could be allowed to leave the Bernabeu on loan in the next transfer window.

Goodison Park is seen as a promising destination for Isco because of the presence of James, who is a close friend of the Spaniard, and former Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

Real are shopping his name around potential suitors who would be keen to take him on loan with an obligation to buy, plus a guarantee to pay his sizeable salary and then front up £18m+ next summer to sign him permanently.

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Victor Johnson
1 Posted 31/10/2020 at 21:05:19
Si, por favor!
Alex Gray
2 Posted 31/10/2020 at 21:18:48
Take him everyday. He’s an upgrade on gomes and sigi. A winger and a back up striker and we’re laughing.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.