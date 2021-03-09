Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumoursMatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Man City also interested in Rabiot

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 09 March 2021 2comments  |  Jump to last
Everton continue to be linked with French midfielder Adrien Rabiot but now have rivals for his signature in Manchester City.

That's according to his agent who claims that the Premier League leaders have registered their interest in the 25-year-old Juventus man.

Vincenzo Morabito told Tuttosport that, "the Frenchman is on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City target list but he will not leave Juventus."

MailSport are one of a number of football transfer gossip outlets to suggest that Carlo Ancelotti made firm inquiries about Rabiot last year, hoping to link up again with a player who was in Paris Saint-Germain's B team when he was manager of the French club.

Rabiot appeared to be out of favour for a time at Juve but has played 32 times already for the Italian giants in all competitions this season.

Original Source: Tuttosport  

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Justin Doone
1 Posted 09/03/2021 at 22:37:09
A goalscorering midfielder.. get him in!
Oliver Molloy
2 Posted 09/03/2021 at 22:47:41
That was a great match, Rabiot not a massive upgrade for us in my opinion.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2021 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb
Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.