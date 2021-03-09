Man City also interested in Rabiot

| Tuesday, 09 March 2021



That's according to his agent who claims that the Premier League leaders have registered their interest in the 25-year-old Juventus man.

Vincenzo Morabito told Tuttosport that, "the Frenchman is on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City target list but he will not leave Juventus."

MailSport are one of a number of football transfer gossip outlets to suggest that Carlo Ancelotti made firm inquiries about Rabiot last year, hoping to link up again with a player who was in Paris Saint-Germain's B team when he was manager of the French club.

Rabiot appeared to be out of favour for a time at Juve but has played 32 times already for the Italian giants in all competitions this season.

Original Source: Tuttosport

