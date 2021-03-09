Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Man City also interested in Rabiot
That's according to his agent who claims that the Premier League leaders have registered their interest in the 25-year-old Juventus man.
Vincenzo Morabito told Tuttosport that, "the Frenchman is on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City target list but he will not leave Juventus."
MailSport are one of a number of football transfer gossip outlets to suggest that Carlo Ancelotti made firm inquiries about Rabiot last year, hoping to link up again with a player who was in Paris Saint-Germain's B team when he was manager of the French club.
Rabiot appeared to be out of favour for a time at Juve but has played 32 times already for the Italian giants in all competitions this season.
Original Source: Tuttosport
2 Posted 09/03/2021 at 22:47:41
