Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Everton to offer Carragher Jr. a route into the Premier League

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 11 May 2021 0comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are reportedly in talks with Wigan Athletic over signing James Carragher, son of ex-Liverpool defender and current Sky Sports pundit Jamie.

The 18-year-old is out of contract at the League One club this summer, although they would be due a development fee.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Carragher is the only incoming transfer David Unsworth is planning for the Under-23s squad this summer as the club continue to blood talent from the academy at USM Finch Farm.

