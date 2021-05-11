Skip to Main Content
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Everton vie for Brentford's latest star striker

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 11 May 2021 0comments  |  Jump to last
Everton and Leicester City are among a number of clubs said to be eyeing a move for Ivan Toney who has racked up over 30 goals for Brentford during their charge into the Championship playoffs this season.

The 25-year-old could become the latest player the Bees cash in on following Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma's transfers to Aston Villa and West Ham respectively in recent seasons.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was recently quoted by The Athletic as saying that he hopes Toney stays, particularly if the Londoners gain promotion this month but he was realistic enough to know that they might not be able to resist a big offer:

"Normally we want our players to be here two or three years but I think there are only six to 10 clubs in the world who are not selling clubs so let's see, if he's not staying with us he's going to be bloody expensive.”

Original Source: The Athletic [£]  
Reliability rating:

