Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Former United duo in the frame

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 25 June 2021 51comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are reportedly keen on one former Manchester United player and one soon-to-be ex-Red Devil in the form of Chris Smalling and Sergio Romero.

The Daily Mail is the latest outlet to suggest that the Blues have made an approach to AS Roma about bringing Smalling back to the Premier League, although with five centre-halves already on the books at Goodison Park, it's hard to see where he would fit in.

Meanwhile, with Robin Olsen back with the same Italian club following his season-long loan with Everton, the Toffees are said by The Athletic to be revisiting their interest in Romero whom they tried to sign last summer, only to be put off by an exorbitant valuation from United.

The Argentine international is out of contract this summer and can move for free, with Juventus believed to be interested as well. Romero's desire to remain in the northwest of England could be a significant factor if Everton are, indeed, looking to sign him as back-up to Jordan Pickford.

Reader Comments (51)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Tony Everan
1 Posted 25/06/2021 at 18:24:51
Yeah Lyndon, It’s a bit odd this continuing rumour about Smalling. The only way I can see that happening is if Yerry wants a move and it will materialise after the Copa.

Romero would be a very good keeper as back up if the wage deal was sensible.

Both players have connections to the NW so there maybe a bit of mileage in these rumours.

Danny O’Neill
2 Posted 25/06/2021 at 18:30:44
I don't necessarily think it's odd. If (big if) there's anything in the rumour, it would mean there is a centre back on the exit escalator.

There had been talk of a centre back before Ancelotti's departure.

So, it could be that one of the ones we have is leaving hence looking for a replacement.

Pat Kelly
3 Posted 25/06/2021 at 18:50:31
Oh no, we're not a smalling Club
Barry Rathbone
4 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:06:52
More utd cast offs - just wow!
Joe McMahon
5 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:10:19
All I can say is FFS. Good job we ain't a small club.
Gary Smith
6 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:10:39
Romero – yes, please. Olsen level competition for Pickford (we can see how that's worked) for a year that allows Virginia to go on loan and Leban or Tyrer to step into the first team as a 3rd option. No brainer.

Smalling, GTF.

John Chambers
7 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:19:03
Why are we continually being linked with centre halves? Even if Mina was to leave I don’t see it as a priority area when we need to resolve right back and midfield
Tom Bowers
8 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:30:46
We are not in urgent need of defenders just yet and even so I don't think Smalling would improve on anything we have.

As some are saying we need another class midfielder who can make things happen and another class striker.

Terry White
9 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:31:33
More media rumours that everybody is happy to jump on as if it is gospel.
Robert Tressell
10 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:38:57
We get linked to Smalling every summer. At least they've stopped linking us to Phil Jones
Tom Harvey
11 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:48:44
We've also been linked to Miralem Pjanic another Barca cast off that didn't make the grade, Barca want £30m+ for him, they got lucky last time with Gomes why shouldn't they try again?

Smalling? Utd got rid because he was stale and not performing in the prem, Roma want rid because he's not performing in the Serie A, he's in his football twilight years now, expect us to give him a huge retirement salary, based on his connection to Manu and a 4 year contract.

Bill Gienapp
12 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:51:12
Robert (9) - And Marcos Rojo
Jeff Armstrong
13 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:52:41
Hopefully just internet garbage.
Ian Bennett
14 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:55:26
Are we scouting from Football Manager 2012. What is the point of Brands...
Iain Johnston
15 Posted 25/06/2021 at 19:57:15
Why would we want to buy a 31 year old defender who only signed a 3 year deal 8 months ago?
Load of Bollox.

Surprised we're not being linked with Lascelles now that we're probably getting Benitez... OOOH Shelvey too, now that'd be a heart warming rumour! (not).

Sean Kelly
16 Posted 25/06/2021 at 20:33:48
I think we have burst through the bottom of the barrel and are now in the subsoil scraping at shit.
Dale Self
17 Posted 25/06/2021 at 20:41:26
Actually by Spurs going after Nuno and Crystal Palace losing Favre we are hiding out fairly well. People have questions about the Carlo exit but no real indictment of the club for doing what they are doing here. We'll see when the ultimate outcome is known.
Tom Harvey
18 Posted 25/06/2021 at 20:49:07
Sean,

This is EFC, things can always get worse for us.

Sorry I can't give you a cheery message.

Dale Self
19 Posted 25/06/2021 at 20:53:00
No really. We're okay, go out and have a drink this weekend.
Brendan McLaughlin
20 Posted 25/06/2021 at 21:18:53
Dale#19
No really. We're okay, go out and have a drink this weekend.
Sounds like someone has already started😊
Dale Self
21 Posted 25/06/2021 at 21:21:33
No, if that were the case I'd be slinging expletives in lieu of nicely reminding some that we don't know anything yet and it is far from a meltdown.
Brian Wilkinson
22 Posted 25/06/2021 at 22:16:16
Has anyone seen the stats for Romero, played 63 games for utd and kept 39 clean sheets, conceeding just 27 goals, not bad for a backup keeper.
Justin Doone
23 Posted 25/06/2021 at 22:20:17
I'd rather bring Olsen back. He's proven and offers a different style of keeper. Tall, Safe not small and a risk taker.

Smalling, ha ha someone's having a laugh. Surely we're also favourites to take their left back, central midfielder, Jesse and their goal posts.

Andrew McLawrence
24 Posted 25/06/2021 at 22:34:19
You can kind of see how the summer is going to pan out. First we can't attract a decent manager or at least one who doesn't demand the world to come. Second, the longer this impasse goes on the less chance we have a decent window and end up with past it has beens. Third, whenever we announce Southgate as our new manager two days before the season starts, after his abject failure with England, we will be going backwards at a tremendous rate of knots. All of this could be true apart from Southgate, he would prefer Palace to a 'small' club like Everton.
Soren Moyer
25 Posted 25/06/2021 at 22:54:09
What? Even more Manure outcasts at Everton!? Thought our club had learned by now!!!
Will Mabon
26 Posted 25/06/2021 at 23:09:30
Even the rumours, speculation and fantasy "Scoops" have dropped back into the basement. A real year of loss. Storming start for six weeks, Ancelotti, Rodriguez, DCL leading scorer, top of the league.

Then everyone else in football stuck a pin in a doll of the Toffee Lady.

Jerome Shields
27 Posted 25/06/2021 at 23:40:50
God. It's the annual Man U crap sale. Hopfully Rojo has finally given up the ghost. Kenwright needs to locked up till it is over.
Brendan McLaughlin
28 Posted 26/06/2021 at 00:26:23
Jerome #27
Good post...though not sure Kenwright has been calling the shots for a while.
Bob Parrington
29 Posted 26/06/2021 at 02:18:01
Will, be careful mate! Ya never know who or whaaa..t’s reading?
Alan J Thompson
30 Posted 26/06/2021 at 03:19:34
All we need to round this off is to find out Mina has a clause in his contract that let's him leave for free.
Eddie Dunn
31 Posted 26/06/2021 at 07:23:48
The more I think about it Southgate could very well be our next boss. Sensible, articulate, earnest and well-turned-out. He would be perfect for Kenwright and Moshiri.

The only problem would be that he plays with two defensive midfielders (oh I wonder what that would be like in home games against the also-rans?)

Danny O’Neill
32 Posted 26/06/2021 at 07:56:30
Eddie, stop it. I've just been out with the dogs and I'm calm. Or was!!

Nothing wrong with 2 defensive midfielders, providing it's in a 4-2-3-1 and the attacking 4 are effective.

Thanks Eddie. I need to take the dogs out again.

Mark Ryan
33 Posted 26/06/2021 at 09:04:22
Papers say " Everton linked with Smalling but he doesn't want to go there" ha ha, for once I don't fecking blame him
Eddie Dunn
34 Posted 26/06/2021 at 09:51:00
Danny -your dogs will be very fit if Toothy gets the job!
Anthony A Hughes
35 Posted 26/06/2021 at 10:16:16
Brands playing playing a blinder here
Phillip Warrington
36 Posted 26/06/2021 at 11:19:56
When the fuck are we going to stop buying players who can't make it in the top teams anymore? Seems like we only buy or sign players in the U23s that can do well in that league but are never good enough to be regular first team players. We just don’t seem to sign the up-and-coming players anymore at a young age.
Sye Turner
37 Posted 26/06/2021 at 12:35:56
The papers reckon Smalling doesn't fancy us. Well that's the best news this week because we don't want him. Jog on.
Laurie Hartley
38 Posted 26/06/2021 at 13:11:55
The transfer window will be on us very shortly. My contention is that signing two good young players for the position of right-back and right-winger will transform last seasons “also-rans” into Top 6 contenders

I would like to see us sign Max Aarons from Norwich and Adama Traore from Wolves. I think these two will enable the new manager to get the best out of the current squad in this 4-4-1-1 formation.

Pickford
Aarons Keane Godfrey Digne
Traore Allan Davies Richarlison
Rodriguez (or Sigurdsson)
Calvert-Lewin


Danny O’Neill
39 Posted 26/06/2021 at 13:57:05
Well, as the manager thing seems to be done, I'll switch to the team. Here's my fantasy football Everton first eleven Laurie however unrealistic it is!!

Based on 4-2-3-1, my preferred formation:

Pickford

Dumfries, Godfrey, Koulibaly, Digne

Allan, Doucoure

Sabitzer, Rodriguez (10), Richarlison

Calvert-Lewin

Assumption obviously we keep the current team and I would guess outgoings would include Mina and Kean.

My Koulibaly wish could still be on as Rafa has links from his Napoli days right?!!

Whatever happens, the other thing we need to focus on is squad depth. That proper bit us in the arse last season. But even with what I've suggested, we would have Coleman, Keane, Holgate and Nkounkou as a backup back 4; not too bad. Davies and possibly / hopefully Gbamin in midfield. Sigurdsson for Rodriguez in the number 10.

Do I hear optimism amidst the managerial anxiety??!!

John Raftery
40 Posted 26/06/2021 at 14:05:10
Laurie (38) Traoré would certainly make the team more exciting to watch. While I like his pace and dribbling ability I worry about the lack of an end product. From what I have seen his crossing is erratic and his goal scoring record speaks for itself. We already have too many players who don’t score sufficient goals.

Some fans seem to assume we can take for granted a top half finish next season, whoever is managing the team. That seems to me complacent. We have too many players on the downward curve and not enough with the potential to improve. Without an injection of energy and quality in central defence, midfield and attack we may find ourselves struggling nearer to the bottom six than the top six.

Robert Tressell
41 Posted 26/06/2021 at 14:26:17
Good players but I doubt established Premier League players or stars like Koulibaly will be on the shopping list because of the cost / value. There's quite a few low profile but good Spanish right backs, maybe some talent direct from Argentina - and then players who can't quite claim a first team spot like Marc Roca at Bayern or even DeBeek at Man Utd. Sounds like Mattheus Nunes is already done. I wonder if we're waiting to wrap up a more exciting signing like Bailey to sweeten the pill when they announce Benitez.
James Flynn
42 Posted 26/06/2021 at 17:19:10
Danny (39) - "Do I hear optimism amidst the managerial anxiety??!!"

Why not?

Bad as last season was, we finished 6 or 7 points off the Europa and 8 off the CL.

We need pace and skill in the mid-field added. I'd like to think that's Brands' focus.

Clive Rogers
43 Posted 26/06/2021 at 19:38:44
Yawn!
Gaute Lie
44 Posted 28/06/2021 at 16:34:25
Romeo yes. Smalling neh.
Martin Reppion
45 Posted 29/06/2021 at 09:29:13
Why is anyone we may sign from Manchester immediately branded a Man Utd reject and slagged off?

Sometimes, a player is surplus to requirements at one club and makes a hit at another. The fit is right. Tim Howard and Phil Neville played in excess of 600 games for Everton between them.

Romero may not get much game time at Manchester or Everton. But he is a top keeper. If he's settled in the North-West, the move may be a good fit for him (and us) rather than just a payday.

Smalling is a different case. Fully fit, he was a top performer and has pace and experience, which with a lot of young centre-backs in the squad could be invaluable. But we can't be signing injured players. That's what medicals and scouts are for.

If he wants to come here, he must be fit. The contract needs to reflect that.

Matthew Williams
46 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:03:15
The Goalie would be an adequate back up for Pickford.

As for Smalling...WHY.

If I was the owner of my beloved club,then Chris Mepham would be an Everton player NOW.

Our recruitment process is fucking dire.

Derek Knox
47 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:36:34
Wherefore Art Thou Romeo ?
Mike Dolan
48 Posted 09/07/2021 at 02:26:39
I would not be to unhappy to see Virginia as the second choice but only if he is given a reasonable regular rotation with Pickford. Pickford's form really improved only after he got some real competition for his job.

Every player in the squad is improved by resting them. If any player in the squad is not competent to play in most games, then they need to be replaced.

Ed Prytherch
49 Posted 09/07/2021 at 04:14:36
Martin @45,

Andrei Kanchelskis wasn't too bad either.

But I still don't want Smalling.

Steve Shave
50 Posted 09/07/2021 at 07:24:54
So the dust has settled on Rafa (for many of us, anyway) and now we enter into our bi-annual period of frustration at the lack of signings. This pensiveness amongst us gets compounded as we watch our poorer and weaker competitors (such as Crystal Palace) sign good up-coming players for a pony. Olise to Palace is an absolute steal and there were many who felt they could get £20M for the lad, a real talent.

I really hope the ducks are lined up, I really do; however,I am often left feeling like we try to aim too high for players who would rather play elsewhere. Everton is a step down for them and they keep us hanging; meanwhile, other targets go to Wolves and Palace etc. This has been a problem in my view.

Romero? Yes, please, very capable deputy. Smalling? No, thanks. We are well stocked in defence. I do not think we need to mess with it though I wouldn't be too upset if we sold Holgate and promoted Branthwaite so he could get some minutes this season, I really rate that lad. So my fantasy team for next season would be:

Pickford
Dumfries Godfrey Mina Digne
Allan Doucouré
Bailey James Richarlison
Calvert-Lewin

I'd take that with a really good back-up forward (Edouard et al) and Nunes from Sporting. Romero as back-up keeper, that would represent good business in my view.

I agree with others, we are 3 signings away from potentially making us a much stronger outfit. I don't want Zaha as he is 28 and has peaked, but something tells me we might still be in for him – please God, let Iwobi be part of the package. I like many just want to see some movement with incomings and outgoings soon.

Robert Tressell
51 Posted 09/07/2021 at 08:26:17
Steve the Olise deal is really frustrating. I think the price is low because it was his final year of contract. Maybe he looked at Eze last year too and thought it's a good fit and a chance for first team football right away. With us he'd have to be more patient.

Annoying, but good players are still out there in numbers. If we do get Bailey or similar, then it would be a big lift.

