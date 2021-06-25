Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Former United duo in the frame
Everton are reportedly keen on one former Manchester United player and one soon-to-be ex-Red Devil in the form of Chris Smalling and Sergio Romero.
The Daily Mail is the latest outlet to suggest that the Blues have made an approach to AS Roma about bringing Smalling back to the Premier League, although with five centre-halves already on the books at Goodison Park, it's hard to see where he would fit in.
Meanwhile, with Robin Olsen back with the same Italian club following his season-long loan with Everton, the Toffees are said by The Athletic to be revisiting their interest in Romero whom they tried to sign last summer, only to be put off by an exorbitant valuation from United.
The Argentine international is out of contract this summer and can move for free, with Juventus believed to be interested as well. Romero's desire to remain in the northwest of England could be a significant factor if Everton are, indeed, looking to sign him as back-up to Jordan Pickford.
Reader Comments (51)
There had been talk of a centre back before Ancelotti's departure.
So, it could be that one of the ones we have is leaving hence looking for a replacement.
Smalling, GTF.
As some are saying we need another class midfielder who can make things happen and another class striker.
Smalling? Utd got rid because he was stale and not performing in the prem, Roma want rid because he's not performing in the Serie A, he's in his football twilight years now, expect us to give him a huge retirement salary, based on his connection to Manu and a 4 year contract.
Load of Bollox.
Surprised we're not being linked with Lascelles now that we're probably getting Benitez... OOOH Shelvey too, now that'd be a heart warming rumour! (not).
This is EFC, things can always get worse for us.
Sorry I can't give you a cheery message.
No really. We're okay, go out and have a drink this weekend.
Sounds like someone has already started😊
Smalling, ha ha someone's having a laugh. Surely we're also favourites to take their left back, central midfielder, Jesse and their goal posts.
Then everyone else in football stuck a pin in a doll of the Toffee Lady.
Good post...though not sure Kenwright has been calling the shots for a while.
The only problem would be that he plays with two defensive midfielders (oh I wonder what that would be like in home games against the also-rans?)
32 Posted 26/06/2021 at 07:56:30
Nothing wrong with 2 defensive midfielders, providing it's in a 4-2-3-1 and the attacking 4 are effective.
Thanks Eddie. I need to take the dogs out again.
I would like to see us sign Max Aarons from Norwich and Adama Traore from Wolves. I think these two will enable the new manager to get the best out of the current squad in this 4-4-1-1 formation.
Pickford
Aarons Keane Godfrey Digne
Traore Allan Davies Richarlison
Rodriguez (or Sigurdsson)
Calvert-Lewin
Based on 4-2-3-1, my preferred formation:
Pickford
Dumfries, Godfrey, Koulibaly, Digne
Allan, Doucoure
Sabitzer, Rodriguez (10), Richarlison
Calvert-Lewin
Assumption obviously we keep the current team and I would guess outgoings would include Mina and Kean.
My Koulibaly wish could still be on as Rafa has links from his Napoli days right?!!
Whatever happens, the other thing we need to focus on is squad depth. That proper bit us in the arse last season. But even with what I've suggested, we would have Coleman, Keane, Holgate and Nkounkou as a backup back 4; not too bad. Davies and possibly / hopefully Gbamin in midfield. Sigurdsson for Rodriguez in the number 10.
Do I hear optimism amidst the managerial anxiety??!!
Some fans seem to assume we can take for granted a top half finish next season, whoever is managing the team. That seems to me complacent. We have too many players on the downward curve and not enough with the potential to improve. Without an injection of energy and quality in central defence, midfield and attack we may find ourselves struggling nearer to the bottom six than the top six.
Why not?
Bad as last season was, we finished 6 or 7 points off the Europa and 8 off the CL.
We need pace and skill in the mid-field added. I'd like to think that's Brands' focus.
Sometimes, a player is surplus to requirements at one club and makes a hit at another. The fit is right. Tim Howard and Phil Neville played in excess of 600 games for Everton between them.
Romero may not get much game time at Manchester or Everton. But he is a top keeper. If he's settled in the North-West, the move may be a good fit for him (and us) rather than just a payday.
Smalling is a different case. Fully fit, he was a top performer and has pace and experience, which with a lot of young centre-backs in the squad could be invaluable. But we can't be signing injured players. That's what medicals and scouts are for.
If he wants to come here, he must be fit. The contract needs to reflect that.
As for Smalling...WHY.
If I was the owner of my beloved club,then Chris Mepham would be an Everton player NOW.
Our recruitment process is fucking dire.
Every player in the squad is improved by resting them. If any player in the squad is not competent to play in most games, then they need to be replaced.
Andrei Kanchelskis wasn't too bad either.
But I still don't want Smalling.
I really hope the ducks are lined up, I really do; however,I am often left feeling like we try to aim too high for players who would rather play elsewhere. Everton is a step down for them and they keep us hanging; meanwhile, other targets go to Wolves and Palace etc. This has been a problem in my view.
Romero? Yes, please, very capable deputy. Smalling? No, thanks. We are well stocked in defence. I do not think we need to mess with it though I wouldn't be too upset if we sold Holgate and promoted Branthwaite so he could get some minutes this season, I really rate that lad. So my fantasy team for next season would be:
Pickford
Dumfries Godfrey Mina Digne
Allan Doucouré
Bailey James Richarlison
Calvert-Lewin
I'd take that with a really good back-up forward (Edouard et al) and Nunes from Sporting. Romero as back-up keeper, that would represent good business in my view.
I agree with others, we are 3 signings away from potentially making us a much stronger outfit. I don't want Zaha as he is 28 and has peaked, but something tells me we might still be in for him – please God, let Iwobi be part of the package. I like many just want to see some movement with incomings and outgoings soon.
Annoying, but good players are still out there in numbers. If we do get Bailey or similar, then it would be a big lift.
1 Posted 25/06/2021 at 18:24:51
Romero would be a very good keeper as back up if the wage deal was sensible.
Both players have connections to the NW so there maybe a bit of mileage in these rumours.