Former United duo in the frame

| Friday, 25 June 2021



Everton are reportedly keen on one former Manchester United player and one soon-to-be ex-Red Devil in the form of Chris Smalling and Sergio Romero.

The Daily Mail is the latest outlet to suggest that the Blues have made an approach to AS Roma about bringing Smalling back to the Premier League, although with five centre-halves already on the books at Goodison Park, it's hard to see where he would fit in.

Meanwhile, with Robin Olsen back with the same Italian club following his season-long loan with Everton, the Toffees are said by The Athletic to be revisiting their interest in Romero whom they tried to sign last summer, only to be put off by an exorbitant valuation from United.

The Argentine international is out of contract this summer and can move for free, with Juventus believed to be interested as well. Romero's desire to remain in the northwest of England could be a significant factor if Everton are, indeed, looking to sign him as back-up to Jordan Pickford.

