Everton History

The Joe Mercer Plaque Ceremony

Mike Summerbee with Joe's granddaughter, Susan

Supporters from across the football spectrum, including members of Everton FC Heritage Society, came together in Ellesmere Port last Thursday, 18 November, to celebrate the life of Joe Mercer – one of the town’s greatest sons. A plaque commissioned by football historian Mark Metcalf, with the support of the PFA, was unveiled at the Civic Hall.

Mercer, the son of a Nottingham Forest and Tranmere player, was universally admired in the football firmament for his sunny disposition and success as a player with Everton and Arsenal (winning the Football League title at both) – as well as for taking Manchester City to the heady heights. He also had a spell as caretaker manager of the England team.

Although prematurely ushered out of the Goodison Park exit door in 1946 (he went on to show the folly of the decision by leading the Gunners to glory), Joe remained an avowed Evertonian and, in retirement, was a regular attendee at Toffees matches and events. He passed away on his 76th birthday in 1990.

The Mercer family was represented by Joe’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter – along with her husband and children. Former players Graeme Sharp, Peter Reid, Mike Summerbee and Gordon Taylor (representing the PFA) were present, as was a representative of Arsenal. Reid, Summerbee and Taylor all spoke warmly of Joe’s achievements and legacy while Gary James, Joe’s biographer, spoke of how much Ellesmere Port and the Wirral meant to the great man throughout his life.

The attendees assembled in front of the new plaque

In a touching gesture, the Mercer family presented the town’s mayor, Lisa Denson, with the silver tea set that had been presented to Joe after he led Arsenal to the FA Cup win and won the Football Writers’ Player of the Year Award in 1950. Residents had funded the purchase through a subscription scheme – now it has been given back, to be cared for with pride in the Civic Hall.

Recommended reading: Joe Mercer – Football with a Smile by Gary James

Representatives of Arsenal (Mark Brindle), Manchester City (Mike Summerbee), The PFA (Gordon Taylor) and Everton (Peter Reid and Graeme Sharp)

The silver tea set, given back to the people of Ellesmere Port by the Mercer family - 71 years after it was given to Joe

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb