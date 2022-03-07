Report

Capitulation

Tottenham Hotspur 5 - 0 Everton

Frank Lampard didn’t sugarcoat anything in his post-match press conference to the Sky Sports cameras after another truly horrific Everton performance to add to the 2021-22 catalogue. He blamed the obvious individual mistakes, spoke of players abandoning their positions and singled out Anthony Gordon as the only player who could emerge from this 5-0 humiliation by Spurs with any real credit.

The manager also hinted at how the scale of the problems in the team he inherited are “becoming clear to me more every day” and the fact that only a couple of the other players didn’t just give up gave him “food for thought going forward”. Anyone who watched the match will have an idea of which players he was referring to but, in truth, Lampard was right that only Gordon earned his corn on a desperately poor evening for Everton and one, we can only hope, won’t prove too damaging in the long run.

Because, from the standpoints of morale and goal difference alone, this has the potential to be a costly result. The Blues came into the match with a one-goal edge on Burnley in terms of goal difference and left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium four goals worse off having failed to even register a shot on target. Indeed, in Lampard’s three away matches so far, the team is averaging one effort on goal every 90 minutes.

Much of that is down to mentality, of course. 3-0 was bad enough at half-time but the game was dead within 40 seconds of the start of the second half when Sergio Reguilon drove the ball past Pickford to make it four. At that point, Everton were well beaten thanks to a combination of fairly naive tactics, calamitous defending, a rare goalkeeping error from Jordan Pickford and the deadly finishing of Son Hueng-Min and Harry Kane.

If Lampard has been keen to impress on his new charges that they are better side than either results of the rhetoric of his predecessor would have led them to believe, that has been reflected in his team’s posture at the start of each of the matches since he took charge five weeks ago. Unfortunately, the manager has to take his share of the blame for a suicidally high line that played into his central-defensive pairing’s key weaknesses and Tottenham’s strengths in transition.

Indeed, the way Spurs picked Everton off in the first half was somewhat embarrassing, although Lampard surely wouldn’t have factored in such poor defending from some very experienced personnel or the clumsy own goal that Michael Keane scored in the 14th minute. It was the nadir of a woeful display by the one-time England international and it was no surprise that he was hauled off at half-time in favour of Jarrad Branthwaite. Seamus Coleman, captain and, therefore, de jure leader of the team wasn’t much better; two of his poor passes led to goals.

Up front, Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to offer very little, Richarlison and Gordon toiled with little reward while the midfield three of Donny van de Beek, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucourè failed to provide the kind of defensive cover required against this level of opponent. If the defeats at Newcastle and Southampton showed anything, it was the need to revert to more of a compact low block away from home and concentrate on being hard to beat. If anything, Everton were the opposite.

The early signs from Everton had been positive, though, as they took the game to Tottenham but without unduly threatening Antonio Conte's side and the danger inherent in with as high a line as the Blues were was signalled after just 10 minutes when Son was played into the clear behind the defence but Gordon had tracked back superbly to take the ball off the South Korean's toes before he could shoot.

The warning wasn't heeded, though, and Everton conceded twice in quick succession leaving them with a mountain to climb. First, Ryan Sessegnon powered beyond Seamus Coleman in the 14th minute and centred hard towards the near post where Keane turned the ball into his net before Kane could try and get a boot on it.

Then, three minutes later, the visitors' were carved open with ease down the centre where Kane's pass to Dejan Kulusevski was knocked through the middle to Son and he swept the ball under Pickford who was stranded but should have done better than to allow it to slide under his arm,

Matt Doherty then found himself in on the goalkeeper in the 28th minute but this time Pickford was more than equal to the task and he parried the shot while Kane's first-time effort on the rebound mercifully bounced wide before the England keeper denied Doherty again in the 34th minute.

It was 3-0 not long afterwards, however. Keane was out-muscled by Kane on the halfway line and when the ball broke to Doherty he knocked it over the top for the striker to beat offside, run into oceans of space behind Everton's absent back line and slot past Pickford.

Lampard moved to try and shore up his shambolic defence at half-time by hooking the hapless Keane and introducing Branthwaite but the young defender had been on the field less than 60 seconds before the Blues were torn apart again.

Coleman sold Gordon short with a poor pass and Son found Kulusevski who rolled a pass across the box to Reguilon and the Spaniard, a half-time substitute himself, converted first time to make it 4-0.

Then, after Calvert-Lewin's sole contribution of note, a shot that he dragged across Hugo Lloris's goal in the 53rd minute, Eric Dier clipped the crossbar with a header before Kane completed the rout. Coleman was again at fault with a dreadful pass straight to a white jersey and when Doherty floated the ball to the back post, Kane volleyed it back across Pickford and inside the far post.

Lampard withdrew Van de Beek and then Calvert-Lewin in favour of Vitalii Mykolenko and Dele Alli but apart from a couple of corners that came to nothing, Everton didn't come close to scoring a consolation goal in the closing stages.

Instead, Pickford saved from Steven Bergwijn and Davinson Sanchez planted a header off a free-kick wide before referee Stuart Attwell put the Toffees out of their misery with the final whistle.

In his time at the club so far, Lampard has tried to channel what he knows are the qualities of an Everton side that the supporters want to see. The sad fact is that he just doesn’t have the players to play front-foot, domination football away from home. That above all is hopefully the lesson the manager will have taken from his first three away games, each of which has been worse than the last.

Psychologically, the margin of this defeat could be the most concerning impact of the night and keeping morale high heading into Sunday’s clash with Wolves could be Lampard’s most important task in the days ahead because also doesn’t have a lot of options at his disposal when it comes to dropping those players whose commitment he will now have cause to openly question.

The games will start to run out now. There is talent in this squad that was demonstrated in the home wins over Brentford and Leeds but now needs to be harnessed away from home. Goodison Park may yet prove to be the key to survival but there is surely no doubt in Lampard’s mind that has a huge job on his hands now to keep this team up.

Follow @EFCLyndon

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer