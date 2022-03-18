Report

Goodison Reaches Peak Bear-Pit as Everton Triumph Against the Odds

If there was a feeling after the morale-sapping home defeat to Wolves last Sunday that Everton had, perhaps, gone to the well of their home crowd’s vociferous backing one too many times, tonight illustrated in the most stirring way just how deep runs the passion and devotion of this club’s long-suffering fans.

Supporters have answered the clarion call — initially unbidden but increasingly at the request of a struggling team — already this season, starting with the fevered atmosphere against Arsenal in December that carried the Blues to what was, before the win over Leeds last month, their last home win in the Premier League.

And if, as was suggested on these pages that the Leeds game saw the Goodison Park bear-pit cranked up to 11, tonight shattered even Nigel Tufnell’s ambitious ceiling in terms of intensity. This famous old ground has played host to some raucous atmospheres but surely never has the Old Lady quaked to such a ferocious din for as long as it did tonight.

Grasping the gravity of a situation that meant even a draw would have done little for the club’s parlous position, Evertonians shed their nerves at kick-off and dragged the players through 90-odd minutes of fire, brimstone, controversy and the bizarre interruption of an anti-oil protester cable-tying his neck to one of the posts early in the second half to what could end up being one of the most important results in the club’s history.

Article continues below video content

The crowd seemed to live every throw-in, every tackle, every refereeing decision, practically every kick of what was, in truth, an ugly game of football played against the backdrop of gnawing anxiety leading up the game so tangible you could have cut it with a knife. Even as the odds stacked up against the Blues — the loss of Donny van de Beek and Jordan Pickford to illness before-hand, being deprived of kicking towards the Gwladys Street in the second half and then the infuriating circumstances behind Allan’s red card — the fans maintained the volume.

And then… sweet, blessed relief as Alex Iwobi pivoted from being a ceaseless bundle of industry chasing black and white shirts around the park to scorer of what was, in truth, a lovely goal and one worthy of settling any game, never mind one as ugly as this.

In a purely footballing sense, Everton offered desperately little. Newcastle, with the benefit of having had Eddie Howe in the job longer than Frank Lampard and with some savvy recruitment having beefed up what was a woeful side prior to January, were more composed and penetrative over the 90 minutes but came up against the bristling intensity of a Blues team that responded to the urgency of the moment in every way in terms of sheer commitment.

The Magpies didn’t shrink from the ferocity of the atmosphere in the way that Leeds seemed to; indeed they gave as good as they got in what was a very physical contest that straddled the line between legal and not. So it was fitting that referee Craig Pawson, having cultivated a permissive stance over the course of the game, only booked Allan for his cynical and late tackle on Allan Saint-Maximin with nine minutes left of the regulation 90.

His decision, however, at the prompting of the increasingly maligned Stuart Attwell sitting a couple of hundred miles away in Stockley Park, to upgrade that yellow card to red was shocking and it simply ratcheted up the fury in the crowd while simultaneously under-cutting what little chance Everton seemed to have of getting the victory they so badly needed.

Enter Iwobi, the unlikely hero of the hour, a player whose only previous goals in a Blue jersey had come at Wolves in each of the last two seasons and who was, perhaps, only in the starting XI because of Van de Beek’s absence.

By the aftermath of Sunday, it felt as though Everton had made a lie of the refrain that there is enough quality in the ranks to drag themselves clear of relegation this season but together with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi produced a preciously rare moment of brilliance just when the Toffees needed it following Allan’s dismissal.

While the cry from supporters since Sunday had been for the manager to return to a three-man central midfield, Lampard was moved to reinstate Iwobi to the starting XI in place of Van de Beek, deploy Demarai Gray and the indefatigable Anthony Gordon either side of Richarlison, and move Ben Godfrey out to left-back to accommodate Michael Keane's return at centre-half.

Though Everton had the first chance of the game when Iwobi won a corner that Godfrey managed to get his head to but could only plant into Martin Dubravka's arms, they managed to create precious little during a tense first 45 minutes in which the visitors, in very good form coming into the evening, looked more and more comfortable as the half wore on.

Chris Wood headed straight at the impressive Asmir Begovic in the 11th minute, Ryan Fraser fired a half-volley well wide and Wood despatched a header off another set-piece narrowly over as the Magpies looked the more likely to score before the break.

Joe Willock, meanwhile, had the first effort on target of the second period when his deflected shot was comfortably gathered by Begovic before proceedings were disrupted for more than eight minutes by the one-man protest in front of the Gwladys Street and had to be cut loose.

When play resumed, Everton didn't manage to fashion an opportunity until Gray sliced a half-volley over the crossbar from around 12 yards out on the hour mark after good work by Seamus Coleman while Emil Krafth saw a decent long-range effort dealt with by Begovic a few minutes later.

And the Bosnian had to be at his best in the 70th minute when Miguel Almiron beat Godfrey down the outside and cut the ball back for Bruno Guimarães but Begovic pawed the ball away from his goal superbly.

What had been a fractious affair throughout got testier as the second half wore on and when Krafth chopped Richarlison down on the edge of the box, it handed Gordon an opportunity from a free-kick but his effort couldn't find its way through the defensive wall.

Everton kept the ball after the resulting corner had been cleared, though, and Gordon stung Dubravka's palms with a strong drive after excellent footwork had taken him away from two Newcastle players.

Gray was replaced by Calvert-Lewin with a quarter of an hour of the regulation 90 minutes to go and he was almost handed a quick chance to break the deadlock but Richarlison's whipped cross in the 80th minute was just too far ahead of him.

Everton's hopes of grabbing a vital victory appeared to have been dashed, however, three minutes later when Allan scythed Saint-Maximin down in full flight and Pawson stepped into the limelight to upgrade the yellow to red to the dismay and fury of the Blues' players and crowd.

Newcastle were denied the chance to make their numerical superiority count in what ended up being more than an additional quarter-hour's play by dogged Everton defending by all nine remaining outfield players and Begovic who denied Willock with another good save at his near post.

And then, after Gordon was denied a penalty when barged over in the box, the roof came off Goodison as Iwobi plundered the winner with 98 minutes on the clock. Coleman, who was back to his tenacious best, won a full-blooded challenge against Saint-Maximin, bouncing off the French winger in the centre-circle and moving the ball quickly forward to Iwobi.

The Nigerian glided inside Dan Burn, left him for dead and found Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the box who composed himself when it looked like his first touch might have got away from him before turning and laying a lovely reverse pass into Iwobi's path where he slotted across the keeper and into the far corner to send Goodison wild.

On the sidelines, Everton's management team erupted, with Lampard admitting afterwards that he might have broken a bone in his hand in the process while the Goodison crowd, which had fought every moment along with the players all night, turned into a mass of limbs.

Fabian Schär had a wild effort at goal fly off target as Newcastle tried to avoid a second successive 1-0 defeat after going on a nine-match unbeaten to haul themselves clear of danger but the night was to be Everton's.

With low confidence verging on crippling among the players after what was Lampard’s fourth League defeat in five, Everton sitting above the drop zone on goal difference, Newcastle in a rich vein of form and then Allan’s sending off appearing to cut off the Blues’ avenue to victory, this was an uplifting triumph against mounting odds.

It was another evening where, to a man (including the beleaguered Michael Keane who was excellent), the players rallied to put in a battling display that, if nothing else, proved once more that they do possess the fight when the chips are down. If things go the way Evertonians hope over the remainder of the season, it has the potential to go down in Goodison folklore as one of Everton’s most memorable matches.

But for this to prove to be the turning point that the Leeds game wasn’t, the players have to maintain this effort and commitment while finding a higher level of football in the coming weeks. This was all fire and little finesse and that’s not going to be enough in many of the forthcoming fixtures.

After Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final, one that will test the Blues’ dreadful away form once again, the manager and his staff have the international break to work with those players who won’t be away with their national teams to continue developing an effective playing style that can grind out the remaining points we need.

Until then, the catharsis that accompanied this dramatic victory by the 10-man Toffees will afford the fans and players alike a little room to breathe before the League programme resumes at the London Stadium on 3rd April.

Follow @EFCLyndon

Share article:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer