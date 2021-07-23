Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton to face Mexico's Pumas in second Florida game
The Blues will play the three-time CONCACAF Champions League winners, formally known as Club Universidad Nacional, on Wednesday 28 July, kick-off 6pm (EDT), 11pm (BST).
Everton were due to face the winners of Arsenal v Inter but the London club was forced to withdraw following a number of positive coronavirus tests in their camp while the Italian club decided not to travel citing Covid-19 concerns.
Tickets for the original matches will be refunded by Ticketmaster. General admission tickets are now available for both rescheduled Everton games, priced at $20 for the clash with Millonarios on 25 July and $35 for the Wednesday double-header which also feature a Colombian derby game between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional that evening.
Reader Comments (2)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 23/07/2021 at 19:48:38
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 23/07/2021 at 18:59:10