Everton win the Florida Cup on penalties

Sunday, 25 July, 2021
Everton 1 - 1 Millonarios [10 - 9]

Everton took on Millonarios in the first pre-season friendly for the honour of claiming the modified Florida Cup tonight in Orlando and triumphed in a penalty shoutout after the game had ended 1-1.

New signing Demarai Gray had levelled the match for the Toffees with a second-half penalty after Nathan Broadhead had been felled in the area but neither side could find a winner inside the regulation 90 minutes.

That prompted spot-kicks and Asmir Begovic gave Everton the advantage when he saved the Colombians' second penalty but when Anthony Gordon failed to convert, it went to sudden death and finally to the two goalkeepers to face off with the scores on penalties at 9-9.

Begovic buried his and then saved from his opposite number Murillo to hand the Blues the trophy.

Matchday Updates

This match represented the first of three pre-season friendlies for Everton under Rafa Benitez, and it had been elevated to being the final of the tournament after Arsenal and Inter Milan both withdrew. The organizers have been successful in arranging for additional international sides to step in at short notice, but the kudos of winning the trophy has been reserved for the original participants to contest.

Everton were still heavily depleted with their international stars of Euro 2020 and Copa America absent: Calvert-Lewin, Pickford and Mina are on extended leave, while Richarlison and Nkounkou are competing at the Olympics in Tokyo. Another senior player (unnamed) is suspended under investigation by police while Fabian Delph remained in the UK after possible exposure to COVID-19.

André Gomes completed his self-isolation programme and flew out to join the rest of his teammates, along with the three new signings, Begovic, Andros Townsend and Gray.

A modest crowd of enthusiastic fans occupied the lower tiers of the Camping World Stadium, capacity 65,000, as Moise Keane finally kicked off at 6:08 local time.

Townsend was lively early on, crossing in from the right, then having the first shot of the game, pretty easy for Vargas to collect. At the other end, a neat move saw a snapshot from Llinas heading just inside the post but Begovic got down well to turn it behind for a second corner.

Millonaros started to control possession as the heat quickly had an effect on the tempo. When Everton did have possession, long balls to Townsend or Kean were frequent.

Everton gave up a very soft goal from a corner in the 19th minute, Begovic electing to stand on the line and not come for the ball, which hit the post and was then bundled in off Llinas.

Everton tried to respond through Kean but he was dispossessed a couple of times but James was hanging back a lot in midfield rather than playing up with Kean. Everton finally got some better involvement, Townsend, crossing well again but James running in front of Kean and deemed to commit a handball offence before the drinks break.

Digne whipped in a great cross for Kean but he headed over, with the goal gaping. At the other end, a fierce strike fired on target with power, Begovic across well to beat it away.

As the shadows lengthened, the ball came across from Digne to Townsend and ducked back to fire off a tremendous shot that rattled off the crossbar near the angle of the goal. Coleman clumsily dragged Silva down from behind and was shown a yellow card.

A number of changes at the break, with Kenny, Gomes, Gordon, Broadhead and Gray coming on. Broadhead got a chance to shoot but drove it wide. Some decent attacking play looked attractive but Gray elected to pass when he should have shot and rare chance on goal was wasted.

Gordoon almost got through but lost the ball to a determined tackle. But Iwobi's passing repeatedly was a few feet off target as Everton kept attacking.

In a good attack, Broadhead was chopped down by the keeper, Gray lashing home the penalty kick with style, power and accuracy. Iwobi again completely fluffed an excellent move and scoring chance.

Gbamin made a few mistakes that suggested he still needed more time to get match-fit. Gibson and Davies came on at the drinks break.

Broadhead did well to escape his man and run a long way to goal but he chose to make a dreadful shot straight at the keeper.

Gomes had been his usual self, making poor tackles, and taking a poor free-kick that was lofted into the arms of the goalkeeper as the game looked to be heading for penalties to decide the Florida Cup.

A free-kick in added time was delivered well by Gray but headed clear. Gray tried to win it from long distance but fired well over when he should have carried the ball closer first.

Penalty Shoot-Out:

Keane — Scored: 1 - 0
Pereira — Scored: 1 - 1
Gray — Scored: 2 - 1
Marquel — Saved! 2 - 1
Gordon — Hit the bar: 2 - 1
Vargas — Scored: 2 - 2
Gomes — Scored: 3 - 2
Abadia — Scored: 3 - 3
Broadhead — Scored 4 - 3
Ruiz — Scored: 4 - 4
Gbamin — Scored: 5 - 4
Guerra — Scored: 5 - 5
Gibson — Scored: 6 - 5
Garcia — Scored: 6 - 6
Kenny — Scored: 7 - 6
Martel — Scored: 7 - 7
Davies — Scored: 8 - 7
Mario — Scored: 8 - 8
Anderson — Scored: 9 - 8
Roman — Scored: 9 - 9
Begovic — Scored 10 - 9
Murillo - Saved!

Everton: Begovic, Coleman [Y:42'] (46' Kenny), Holgate (61' Keane), Godfrey (72' Gibson), Digne (61' Anderson), Allan (61' Gbamin), Doucouré (46' Gomes), Iwobi (72' Davies), Townsend (46' Gray), Rodriguez (46' Gordon), Kean (46' Broadhead).
Subs not Used: Virginia, Tyrer, Whitaker.

Millonarios: Vargas (46' Moreno), Roman, Llinas, Vargas, Perlaza, Pereira [Y:43'], Mojica, Vega, Rengifo, Uribe, Silva
Subs: Murillo, Rosales, Marquez, Guerra, Valencia, Ruiz, Abadia, Garcia,

 

Derek Knox
1 Posted 25/07/2021 at 20:08:34
Looking forward to this if just to see how the new recruits fare. A pity in some ways we didn't have a few more through the door, to bed them in too. Still, with little outlay, hats off to Rafa & Maecel on the incomings thus far and offloading some high earners.
Gary Smith
2 Posted 25/07/2021 at 20:24:02
Rangers just slapped Carlo's Madrid…

I wonder what odds he's got of lasting a full season?

Ed Prytherch
3 Posted 25/07/2021 at 20:28:19
The game is on ESPN2 in the USA at 6:00 pm ET.
Gary Smith
4 Posted 25/07/2021 at 20:30:39
If it were me….

Virginia
Coleman Godfrey Keane Kenny
Gbamin Doucouré
Townsend James Gordon
Kean

Assuming 5 subs?

Allan for Gbamin
Gomes for Doucouré
Gray for Gordon
Iwobi for James
Young cb (Gibson?) for Keane.

Shane Corcoran
5 Posted 25/07/2021 at 20:31:07
Digne on leave?
Dale Self
6 Posted 25/07/2021 at 20:32:53
Thank you Ed. I’ll be seeing you tomorrow then. UTFT!!!!!
Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 25/07/2021 at 20:48:36
And right after this game is over, it's the Gold Cup, USA vs Jamaica. If you've never seen Leon Bailey play (our rumored transfer target), here is your chance. Fox Sports 1, 10pm ET.
George Freeman
8 Posted 25/07/2021 at 20:50:28
Digne trained in the first session last Wednesday so surely not on leave.
Steven Sturm
9 Posted 25/07/2021 at 20:58:39
I will be watching from the pub. Had tickets, hotel, airline to be there in person and then it all hit the fan with Arsenal pulling out and the uncertainty of who would actually be in this tournament. Got everything refunded. I'll put the money towards attending a game at Goodison Park.
Paul Hewitt
10 Posted 25/07/2021 at 21:02:10
Looking forward to this game. Hopefully it will shut a few doubters up.
Geoff Lambert
11 Posted 25/07/2021 at 21:15:23
Did I read somewhere that Gbamin has another injury?
Derek Knox
12 Posted 25/07/2021 at 21:24:13
Paul H, Doubters? On TW! Get away. 😂
Jim Lloyd
13 Posted 25/07/2021 at 21:29:40
Derek, Did you get a "Official Membership" so that you can watch the match. I'm going to try and get on Everton Tv to watch it.
Jim Lloyd
14 Posted 25/07/2021 at 21:44:04
That's it, I'm now a member. does anyone know how the match is shown when "streaming" Do you just get on to Everton TV?
Brian Wilkinson
15 Posted 25/07/2021 at 21:50:07
Hi Mike, I watched a couple of the Jamaca games, looks a very decent talent Bailey, would be a very good signing if we got him.
Gavin Johnson
16 Posted 25/07/2021 at 21:59:35
Pity there's not a free stream. I thought there might have been one on FrontRowSport which is my usual go to.

I hope we see the new signings make an appearance and lets hope Gbamin continues his stand out form and Moise Kean can get some goals.

Steven Sturm
17 Posted 25/07/2021 at 22:16:57
http://www.hesgoal.com/news/83575/Everton_vs_Millonarios.html
David McMullen
18 Posted 25/07/2021 at 22:25:47
Thought Hesg was taken down?
Mike Gaynes
19 Posted 25/07/2021 at 22:26:01
Brian #15, what we need most is pace, and Bailey brings that along with a great deal of skill.
Kevin Dyer
20 Posted 25/07/2021 at 23:16:37
hesgoal.com or fpstreams.weebly.com
Kevin Dyer
21 Posted 25/07/2021 at 23:28:10
Uh oh lads we are 1-0 down, corner kick, our zonal defence a bit static there
Danny Broderick
22 Posted 25/07/2021 at 23:41:12
The game is on Premier Sports 2 if anyone has that channel and wants to watch it.

We’ve conceded a bad goal. Zonal marking from a corner. Their player had a free header while our players (particularly Andros Townsend) were concentrating on just marking space.

Iwobi seems to be playing too far forward on the left. Townsend has struggled to get into it on the right but has had a couple of good moments (a shot after 2 mins and a good right footed cross).

Rodriguez has looked class but he doesn’t seem to know where he is playing. He seemed to start up front but is now playing behind Kean and is more involved consequently.

I have to say that Kean has looked hopeless up front. He’s just missed a free header 6 yards out. He handled a good cross from Townsend. He’s lost the ball several times when it has been played up to him.

Begovic has looked ok.

Steve Griffiths
23 Posted 25/07/2021 at 23:50:22
The game is on YouTube
Alex Gray
24 Posted 25/07/2021 at 23:58:09
We look all over the place and unfit as expected to be honest but to be losing to these is a bit embarrassing. James has had flashes, Townsend looks good when he’s on the ball but Doucoure and Allan look miles off it.
Kevin Dyer
25 Posted 25/07/2021 at 00:12:42
You can see the difference in match sharpness and fitness, with Millionarios having started their season already.

Looks like a 4--4-1-1 or maybe a 4-2-3-1 with Rodriguez in a roaming role. We are trying to be quick in transition but they are pressing us well. We've had quite a few miscommunications and overhit passes.

2 good saves from Begovic. Townsend is getting forward well and is looking to get crosses in, not just cutting inside on his left which is encouraging. Cracked the bar with our best chance of the half. James looks fit and our best player by some distance, nuts if we let him leave the club. Iwobi has looked OK, trying to pass forward.

Gotta disagree with Danny, I thought Kean player well. Making some dangerous runs, looks quick and strong and fitter than last time he played for us. He's improved a lot at PSG.

Danny Broderick
26 Posted 25/07/2021 at 00:12:50
First half, we’ve had about 40% possession. They are halfway through their season, this is our first proper friendly and it has shown. They have edged the first half.

Coleman has played a much more disciplined role at right back.

We’ve struggled to get the wingers into the game. Townsend hit the post with a cracking effort just before half time though - he has looked good when we have managed to get him involved. Allan has worked hard and made several interceptions. Doucoure has been anonymous.

We seem caught between 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1. Broadhead, Gomes, Gordon, Kenny and Gray on at half time, so let’s see how we perform second half. Pitch is now completely in the shade - it looked red hot out there first half, particularly on the left side.

Danny Broderick
27 Posted 26/07/2021 at 00:33:34
1-1. Penalty converted by Demarai Gray. Broadhead won the pen with a great run and was brought down as he went round the keeper. We’ve looked much better with the subs on. Anderson has come on at left back - I don’t know him! Keane and Gbamin have also come on. 30 mins left.
James Flynn
28 Posted 26/07/2021 at 01:27:21
Fun game.

Jamie, you were on camera twice!!

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
29 Posted 26/07/2021 at 01:33:07
Well, that was a lot of fun in the end.

Anyone ever played football in 88F (31C) under a glaring sun and high humidity? I have. It's suffocating, so I'll give the players a pass on their apparent lethargy in the first half.

The entire team changed in the 2nd half, bar the keeper, and it was a better half for the Blues.

Some top quality penalties by both teams. But what about that scally Jonjo Kelly and his cheeky wink and smile?

Well done Begovic both in the game and in the shoot out.

Can't read too much into a game like this, so I won't.

Silverware for Benitez in his first game.

Whodav thunk it?

Albert Perkins
31 Posted 26/07/2021 at 01:36:49
For those looking for streams in the future, I watched the game on this Vietnamese channel. Thanks to them. You can try to get English commentary also. My go to from the States.

http://phatgoc.cc/truc-tiep-bong-da

Kieran Kinsella
32 Posted 26/07/2021 at 01:47:19
Everton quickly sussed out that keep would dive early to the right every time. Nice to see some running and attacking from Broadhead and the new guys. Gbamin looked in decent shape but even against modest opponents Tom kept giving the ball away while Gomes was slow and petulant. Hopefully Rafa weeds them out
James Flynn
33 Posted 26/07/2021 at 01:47:26
JJK Knew it too, didn't he?

Found myself sending positive waves towards my TV every time Gbamin was on-camera. Couldn't help it.

Peter Gorman
34 Posted 26/07/2021 at 01:47:31
Who would have thought that Begovic was so cunning? Diving to his right for all the penalties except the last, to lure their keeper into a perfect trap.
Danny Broderick
35 Posted 26/07/2021 at 01:50:33
Missed the end of the shoot out as I had to work!

Second half did look better. Our changes worked for us and theirs didn’t work as well. Midfield looked a lot better. I thought Gray looked dangerous, and so did Broadhead. He started quietly but really grew into it and really should have put us 2-1 up.

The heat was obviously a big factor, but I would say all 3 new signings made solid starts. I thought the young lads all played well. We’ll look better with DCL up front and Richarlison playing wherever he plays. A useful game in the circumstances, although we’ll need to work on the balance in midfield - a perennial Everton problem. For me, Iwobi and Kean looked lost also, but it’s early days…

Kristian Boyce
36 Posted 26/07/2021 at 02:13:37
Just left the stadium, I’m very very burnt from the Florida sun. Had a good mini ToffeeWeb meet up with Jamie, Alan, Lyndon & Dr France.

Very ponderous first half due to the heat and we picked up the game in the shade in the second half along with personnel changes. If we can keep Gbamin fit, he’s an absolute unit and ran the midfield along with Gomes. Superb turnout of blues both English/Scouse and locals. Obviously James was the big draw for many of the Colombians and newer Everton fans. One thing that irked many of fans was the lack of acknowledgement from the new boss. The players came over to show their appreciation, but he stayed over by the dugout.


Kieran Kinsella
37 Posted 26/07/2021 at 02:38:39
Jay Wood

I was surprised JJK didn’t take one sooner. Remember he was 16 and scored the crucial pen for England under 17s in the final? Always had a soft spot for the lad. A true Evertonian

Mike Gaynes
38 Posted 26/07/2021 at 02:40:06
Kristian, glad you had a good time -- I'm sure it was worth the sunburn.

You got to hang with Dr. David? And Lyndon? That's some classy company, mate. Delighted that David is feeling well enough to travel for an event like this.

Danny Broderick
39 Posted 26/07/2021 at 03:00:34
Kieran (37),

Same for me. I thought JJK had a good game when he came on. He’s well worth keeping in my opinion, if only as back up for Coleman. Good to have some Evertonians in the dressing room, and he can’t be a bad player if he has captained England u20s and won the World Cup at his age.

Phil Smith
40 Posted 26/07/2021 at 03:34:19
Iwobi looked quick and up for it, as was Broadhead. Needs to work on his finishing but quick as. Gomes looked composed but midfield gave the ball away, especially James. Kean looked rusty but got into good positions. Disappointed with Gordon and his pen miss was the icing. Godfrey was awful, I thought. Promising from Gray and Townsend. Kenny was class and surprised me. Encouraging.

