Everton win the Florida Cup on penalties

Sunday, 25 July, 2021



Everton 1 - 1 Millonarios [10 - 9]





New signing Demarai Gray had levelled the match for the Toffees with a second-half penalty after Nathan Broadhead had been felled in the area but neither side could find a winner inside the regulation 90 minutes.

That prompted spot-kicks and Asmir Begovic gave Everton the advantage when he saved the Colombians' second penalty but when Anthony Gordon failed to convert, it went to sudden death and finally to the two goalkeepers to face off with the scores on penalties at 9-9.

Begovic buried his and then saved from his opposite number Murillo to hand the Blues the trophy.

Matchday Updates

This match represented the first of three pre-season friendlies for Everton under Rafa Benitez, and it had been elevated to being the final of the tournament after Arsenal and Inter Milan both withdrew. The organizers have been successful in arranging for additional international sides to step in at short notice, but the kudos of winning the trophy has been reserved for the original participants to contest.

Everton were still heavily depleted with their international stars of Euro 2020 and Copa America absent: Calvert-Lewin, Pickford and Mina are on extended leave, while Richarlison and Nkounkou are competing at the Olympics in Tokyo. Another senior player (unnamed) is suspended under investigation by police while Fabian Delph remained in the UK after possible exposure to COVID-19.

André Gomes completed his self-isolation programme and flew out to join the rest of his teammates, along with the three new signings, Begovic, Andros Townsend and Gray.

A modest crowd of enthusiastic fans occupied the lower tiers of the Camping World Stadium, capacity 65,000, as Moise Keane finally kicked off at 6:08 local time.

Townsend was lively early on, crossing in from the right, then having the first shot of the game, pretty easy for Vargas to collect. At the other end, a neat move saw a snapshot from Llinas heading just inside the post but Begovic got down well to turn it behind for a second corner.

Millonaros started to control possession as the heat quickly had an effect on the tempo. When Everton did have possession, long balls to Townsend or Kean were frequent.

Everton gave up a very soft goal from a corner in the 19th minute, Begovic electing to stand on the line and not come for the ball, which hit the post and was then bundled in off Llinas.

Everton tried to respond through Kean but he was dispossessed a couple of times but James was hanging back a lot in midfield rather than playing up with Kean. Everton finally got some better involvement, Townsend, crossing well again but James running in front of Kean and deemed to commit a handball offence before the drinks break.

Digne whipped in a great cross for Kean but he headed over, with the goal gaping. At the other end, a fierce strike fired on target with power, Begovic across well to beat it away.

As the shadows lengthened, the ball came across from Digne to Townsend and ducked back to fire off a tremendous shot that rattled off the crossbar near the angle of the goal. Coleman clumsily dragged Silva down from behind and was shown a yellow card.

A number of changes at the break, with Kenny, Gomes, Gordon, Broadhead and Gray coming on. Broadhead got a chance to shoot but drove it wide. Some decent attacking play looked attractive but Gray elected to pass when he should have shot and rare chance on goal was wasted.

Gordoon almost got through but lost the ball to a determined tackle. But Iwobi's passing repeatedly was a few feet off target as Everton kept attacking.

In a good attack, Broadhead was chopped down by the keeper, Gray lashing home the penalty kick with style, power and accuracy. Iwobi again completely fluffed an excellent move and scoring chance.

Gbamin made a few mistakes that suggested he still needed more time to get match-fit. Gibson and Davies came on at the drinks break.

Broadhead did well to escape his man and run a long way to goal but he chose to make a dreadful shot straight at the keeper.

Gomes had been his usual self, making poor tackles, and taking a poor free-kick that was lofted into the arms of the goalkeeper as the game looked to be heading for penalties to decide the Florida Cup.