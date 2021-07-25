Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton win the Florida Cup on penalties
Everton 1 - 1 Millonarios [10 - 9]
New signing Demarai Gray had levelled the match for the Toffees with a second-half penalty after Nathan Broadhead had been felled in the area but neither side could find a winner inside the regulation 90 minutes.
That prompted spot-kicks and Asmir Begovic gave Everton the advantage when he saved the Colombians' second penalty but when Anthony Gordon failed to convert, it went to sudden death and finally to the two goalkeepers to face off with the scores on penalties at 9-9.
Begovic buried his and then saved from his opposite number Murillo to hand the Blues the trophy.
Matchday Updates
This match represented the first of three pre-season friendlies for Everton under Rafa Benitez, and it had been elevated to being the final of the tournament after Arsenal and Inter Milan both withdrew. The organizers have been successful in arranging for additional international sides to step in at short notice, but the kudos of winning the trophy has been reserved for the original participants to contest.
Everton were still heavily depleted with their international stars of Euro 2020 and Copa America absent: Calvert-Lewin, Pickford and Mina are on extended leave, while Richarlison and Nkounkou are competing at the Olympics in Tokyo. Another senior player (unnamed) is suspended under investigation by police while Fabian Delph remained in the UK after possible exposure to COVID-19.
André Gomes completed his self-isolation programme and flew out to join the rest of his teammates, along with the three new signings, Begovic, Andros Townsend and Gray.
A modest crowd of enthusiastic fans occupied the lower tiers of the Camping World Stadium, capacity 65,000, as Moise Keane finally kicked off at 6:08 local time.
Townsend was lively early on, crossing in from the right, then having the first shot of the game, pretty easy for Vargas to collect. At the other end, a neat move saw a snapshot from Llinas heading just inside the post but Begovic got down well to turn it behind for a second corner.
Millonaros started to control possession as the heat quickly had an effect on the tempo. When Everton did have possession, long balls to Townsend or Kean were frequent.
Everton gave up a very soft goal from a corner in the 19th minute, Begovic electing to stand on the line and not come for the ball, which hit the post and was then bundled in off Llinas.
Everton tried to respond through Kean but he was dispossessed a couple of times but James was hanging back a lot in midfield rather than playing up with Kean. Everton finally got some better involvement, Townsend, crossing well again but James running in front of Kean and deemed to commit a handball offence before the drinks break.
Digne whipped in a great cross for Kean but he headed over, with the goal gaping. At the other end, a fierce strike fired on target with power, Begovic across well to beat it away.
As the shadows lengthened, the ball came across from Digne to Townsend and ducked back to fire off a tremendous shot that rattled off the crossbar near the angle of the goal. Coleman clumsily dragged Silva down from behind and was shown a yellow card.
A number of changes at the break, with Kenny, Gomes, Gordon, Broadhead and Gray coming on. Broadhead got a chance to shoot but drove it wide. Some decent attacking play looked attractive but Gray elected to pass when he should have shot and rare chance on goal was wasted.
Gordoon almost got through but lost the ball to a determined tackle. But Iwobi's passing repeatedly was a few feet off target as Everton kept attacking.
In a good attack, Broadhead was chopped down by the keeper, Gray lashing home the penalty kick with style, power and accuracy. Iwobi again completely fluffed an excellent move and scoring chance.
Gbamin made a few mistakes that suggested he still needed more time to get match-fit. Gibson and Davies came on at the drinks break.
Broadhead did well to escape his man and run a long way to goal but he chose to make a dreadful shot straight at the keeper.
Gomes had been his usual self, making poor tackles, and taking a poor free-kick that was lofted into the arms of the goalkeeper as the game looked to be heading for penalties to decide the Florida Cup.
Zonal marking from a corner. Their player had a free header while our players (particularly Andros Townsend) were concentrating on just marking space. Iwobi seems to be playing too far forward on the left. Townsend has struggled to get into it on the right but has had a couple of good moments (a shot after 2 mins and a good right footed cross). Rodriguez has looked class but he doesn’t seem to know where he is playing. He seemed to start up front but is now playing behind Kean and is more involved consequently. I have to say that Kean has looked hopeless up front. He’s just missed a free header 6 yards out. He handled a good cross from Townsend. He’s lost the ball several times when it has been played up to him. Begovic has looked ok. Looks like a 4--4-1-1 or maybe a 4-2-3-1 with Rodriguez in a roaming role. We are trying to be quick in transition but they are pressing us well. We've had quite a few miscommunications and overhit passes. 2 good saves from Begovic. Townsend is getting forward well and is looking to get crosses in, not just cutting inside on his left which is encouraging. Cracked the bar with our best chance of the half. James looks fit and our best player by some distance, nuts if we let him leave the club. Iwobi has looked OK, trying to pass forward. Gotta disagree with Danny, I thought Kean player well. Making some dangerous runs, looks quick and strong and fitter than last time he played for us. He's improved a lot at PSG. Coleman has played a much more disciplined role at right back. We’ve struggled to get the wingers into the game. Townsend hit the post with a cracking effort just before half time though - he has looked good when we have managed to get him involved. Allan has worked hard and made several interceptions. Doucoure has been anonymous. We seem caught between 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1. Broadhead, Gomes, Gordon, Kenny and Gray on at half time, so let’s see how we perform second half. Pitch is now completely in the shade - it looked red hot out there first half, particularly on the left side. Jamie, you were on camera twice!! Anyone ever played football in 88F (31C) under a glaring sun and high humidity? I have. It's suffocating, so I'll give the players a pass on their apparent lethargy in the first half. The entire team changed in the 2nd half, bar the keeper, and it was a better half for the Blues. Some top quality penalties by both teams. But what about that scally Jonjo Kelly and his cheeky wink and smile? Well done Begovic both in the game and in the shoot out. Can't read too much into a game like this, so I won't. Silverware for Benitez in his first game. Whodav thunk it? http://phatgoc.cc/truc-tiep-bong-da Found myself sending positive waves towards my TV every time Gbamin was on-camera. Couldn't help it. Second half did look better. Our changes worked for us and theirs didn’t work as well. Midfield looked a lot better. I thought Gray looked dangerous, and so did Broadhead. He started quietly but really grew into it and really should have put us 2-1 up. The heat was obviously a big factor, but I would say all 3 new signings made solid starts. I thought the young lads all played well. We’ll look better with DCL up front and Richarlison playing wherever he plays. A useful game in the circumstances, although we’ll need to work on the balance in midfield - a perennial Everton problem. For me, Iwobi and Kean looked lost also, but it’s early days… Very ponderous first half due to the heat and we picked up the game in the shade in the second half along with personnel changes. If we can keep Gbamin fit, he’s an absolute unit and ran the midfield along with Gomes. Superb turnout of blues both English/Scouse and locals. Obviously James was the big draw for many of the Colombians and newer Everton fans. One thing that irked many of fans was the lack of acknowledgement from the new boss. The players came over to show their appreciation, but he stayed over by the dugout. I was surprised JJK didn’t take one sooner. Remember he was 16 and scored the crucial pen for England under 17s in the final? Always had a soft spot for the lad. A true Evertonian You got to hang with Dr. David? And Lyndon? That's some classy company, mate. Delighted that David is feeling well enough to travel for an event like this. Same for me. I thought JJK had a good game when he came on. He’s well worth keeping in my opinion, if only as back up for Coleman. Good to have some Evertonians in the dressing room, and he can’t be a bad player if he has captained England u20s and won the World Cup at his age. In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
Pereira — Scored: 1 - 1
Gray — Scored: 2 - 1
Marquel — Saved! 2 - 1
Gordon — Hit the bar: 2 - 1
Vargas — Scored: 2 - 2
Gomes — Scored: 3 - 2
Abadia — Scored: 3 - 3
Broadhead — Scored 4 - 3
Ruiz — Scored: 4 - 4
Gbamin — Scored: 5 - 4
Guerra — Scored: 5 - 5
Gibson — Scored: 6 - 5
Garcia — Scored: 6 - 6
Kenny — Scored: 7 - 6
Martel — Scored: 7 - 7
Davies — Scored: 8 - 7
Mario — Scored: 8 - 8
Anderson — Scored: 9 - 8
Roman — Scored: 9 - 9
Begovic — Scored 10 - 9
Murillo - Saved!
Subs not Used: Virginia, Tyrer, Whitaker.
Subs: Murillo, Rosales, Marquez, Guerra, Valencia, Ruiz, Abadia, Garcia,
Reader Comments
A free-kick in added time was delivered well by Gray but headed clear. Gray tried to win it from long distance but fired well over when he should have carried the ball closer first.Penalty Shoot-Out:
Keane — Scored: 1 - 0
Everton: Begovic, Coleman [Y:42'] (46' Kenny), Holgate (61' Keane), Godfrey (72' Gibson), Digne (61' Anderson), Allan (61' Gbamin), Doucouré (46' Gomes), Iwobi (72' Davies), Townsend (46' Gray), Rodriguez (46' Gordon), Kean (46' Broadhead).
Millonarios: Vargas (46' Moreno), Roman, Llinas, Vargas, Perlaza, Pereira [Y:43'], Mojica, Vega, Rengifo, Uribe, Silva
I wonder what odds he's got of lasting a full season?
Virginia
Assuming 5 subs?
Allan for Gbamin
I hope we see the new signings make an appearance and lets hope Gbamin continues his stand out form and Moise Kean can get some goals.
We’ve conceded a bad goal. Zonal marking from a corner. Their player had a free header while our players (particularly Andros Townsend) were concentrating on just marking space.
Iwobi seems to be playing too far forward on the left. Townsend has struggled to get into it on the right but has had a couple of good moments (a shot after 2 mins and a good right footed cross).
Rodriguez has looked class but he doesn’t seem to know where he is playing. He seemed to start up front but is now playing behind Kean and is more involved consequently.
I have to say that Kean has looked hopeless up front. He’s just missed a free header 6 yards out. He handled a good cross from Townsend. He’s lost the ball several times when it has been played up to him.
Begovic has looked ok.
Looks like a 4--4-1-1 or maybe a 4-2-3-1 with Rodriguez in a roaming role. We are trying to be quick in transition but they are pressing us well. We've had quite a few miscommunications and overhit passes.
2 good saves from Begovic. Townsend is getting forward well and is looking to get crosses in, not just cutting inside on his left which is encouraging. Cracked the bar with our best chance of the half. James looks fit and our best player by some distance, nuts if we let him leave the club. Iwobi has looked OK, trying to pass forward.
Gotta disagree with Danny, I thought Kean player well. Making some dangerous runs, looks quick and strong and fitter than last time he played for us. He's improved a lot at PSG.
Coleman has played a much more disciplined role at right back.
We’ve struggled to get the wingers into the game. Townsend hit the post with a cracking effort just before half time though - he has looked good when we have managed to get him involved. Allan has worked hard and made several interceptions. Doucoure has been anonymous.
We seem caught between 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1. Broadhead, Gomes, Gordon, Kenny and Gray on at half time, so let’s see how we perform second half. Pitch is now completely in the shade - it looked red hot out there first half, particularly on the left side.
Jamie, you were on camera twice!!
Anyone ever played football in 88F (31C) under a glaring sun and high humidity? I have. It's suffocating, so I'll give the players a pass on their apparent lethargy in the first half.
The entire team changed in the 2nd half, bar the keeper, and it was a better half for the Blues.
Some top quality penalties by both teams. But what about that scally Jonjo Kelly and his cheeky wink and smile?
Well done Begovic both in the game and in the shoot out.
Can't read too much into a game like this, so I won't.
Silverware for Benitez in his first game.
Whodav thunk it?
Found myself sending positive waves towards my TV every time Gbamin was on-camera. Couldn't help it.
Second half did look better. Our changes worked for us and theirs didn’t work as well. Midfield looked a lot better. I thought Gray looked dangerous, and so did Broadhead. He started quietly but really grew into it and really should have put us 2-1 up.
The heat was obviously a big factor, but I would say all 3 new signings made solid starts. I thought the young lads all played well. We’ll look better with DCL up front and Richarlison playing wherever he plays. A useful game in the circumstances, although we’ll need to work on the balance in midfield - a perennial Everton problem. For me, Iwobi and Kean looked lost also, but it’s early days…
Very ponderous first half due to the heat and we picked up the game in the shade in the second half along with personnel changes. If we can keep Gbamin fit, he’s an absolute unit and ran the midfield along with Gomes. Superb turnout of blues both English/Scouse and locals. Obviously James was the big draw for many of the Colombians and newer Everton fans. One thing that irked many of fans was the lack of acknowledgement from the new boss. The players came over to show their appreciation, but he stayed over by the dugout.
I was surprised JJK didn’t take one sooner. Remember he was 16 and scored the crucial pen for England under 17s in the final? Always had a soft spot for the lad. A true Evertonian
You got to hang with Dr. David? And Lyndon? That's some classy company, mate. Delighted that David is feeling well enough to travel for an event like this.
Same for me. I thought JJK had a good game when he came on. He’s well worth keeping in my opinion, if only as back up for Coleman. Good to have some Evertonians in the dressing room, and he can’t be a bad player if he has captained England u20s and won the World Cup at his age.
