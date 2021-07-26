Everton take ownership of Bramley-Moore Dock

Together with Laing O'Rourke, as explained in an email to supporters from Stadium Director, Colin Chong, the club is beginning "enabling works" which will, over the next few weeks, prepare the site for the actual build.

The job of infilling the dock with sand from the Mersey estuary won't start for several weeks — repairs to the dock wall which will be preserved underneath the stadium and the careful removal and rehoming of any wildlife and other organisms in the water will be undertaken first — but Chong expects that ground will formally be broken on the eastern quayside in the early part of August.

There will, of course, be no public access to Bramley-Moore Dock while construction is underway but Everton will be installing a webcam to broadcast live images of what is happening at the site as well as launching a new project website to house the latest news and which will act as the portal for any questions supporters may have on the process of building out the new ground.

The club hope to have finished construction of their new home by the summer of 2024.

