Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton take ownership of Bramley-Moore Dock
Together with Laing O'Rourke, as explained in an email to supporters from Stadium Director, Colin Chong, the club is beginning "enabling works" which will, over the next few weeks, prepare the site for the actual build.
The job of infilling the dock with sand from the Mersey estuary won't start for several weeks — repairs to the dock wall which will be preserved underneath the stadium and the careful removal and rehoming of any wildlife and other organisms in the water will be undertaken first — but Chong expects that ground will formally be broken on the eastern quayside in the early part of August.
There will, of course, be no public access to Bramley-Moore Dock while construction is underway but Everton will be installing a webcam to broadcast live images of what is happening at the site as well as launching a new project website to house the latest news and which will act as the portal for any questions supporters may have on the process of building out the new ground.
The club hope to have finished construction of their new home by the summer of 2024.
Reader Comments (5)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 26/07/2021 at 21:23:50
3 Posted 26/07/2021 at 21:34:01
Or is this really happening? The start of a new beginning.
4 Posted 26/07/2021 at 21:41:33
5 Posted 26/07/2021 at 21:42:33
Soft sod that I am, I found it emotional, thinking of the 100 years or so my grandad, dad, I, son and daughters, grandsons and many other family members and friends have been attending Goodison.
I’ve promised one grandson my ticket for the 1st match there, I look forward to my first visit shortly after.
A little piece of history.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 26/07/2021 at 21:14:55