Richarlison brace seals it for Brazil to advance
The Everton forward fired in two late goals to secure the 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia 3-1 which meant the South Americans finished top of Group D.
Brazil had been pegged back to 1-1 when Abdulelah Al-Amri cancelled out Matheus Cunha's opener at the Saitama Stadium and were in danger of being held to a draw.
Richarlison, however, added to the hat-trick he scored in his country's opening goal at the games when scored with 14 minutes to before sealing adding an insurance goal in injury time.
Elsewhere, some notable names in world football fell by the wayside as Germany, France and Argentina were all eliminated.
Brazil will face Egypt next in the last eight on Saturday.
Reader Comments (19)
2 Posted 28/07/2021 at 11:31:48
3 Posted 28/07/2021 at 12:17:09
Before the Olympics he said:
* He wanted the iconical #10 Brazilian shirt. He got it.
* He wanted to play as the central forward. He is (NOT always the case when playing for the Brazil national team).
* He wanted to be the Games top goalscorer. He's going the right way about achieving that. Hat-trick in the first 30 minutes of the opening game v Germany no less – a brace today.
I'm only following Brazil's games and glancing at the other results, so I don't know if there is anybody else banging them in and challenging him for the top scorer title.
4 Posted 28/07/2021 at 12:45:05
5 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:05:57
6 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:19:21
A Korean guy scored a hat-trick today but not sure how he's done previously and I think Gignac from France might be on 4.
7 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:19:50
8 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:42:14
Spain the group leaders are beating Argentina 1-0. Australia who were in 2nd are losing by the same score to Egypt which has catapulted Egypt into the qualifying 2nd place.
Australia had beaten Argentina 2-0 previously and lost to Spain. Egypt only had one point before today with a draw v Spain.
9 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:59:23
10 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:14:37
Didn’t really work last season. Does this mean he will let one of them go for a huge price?
11 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:15:10
12 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:27:00
Lots of the usual crap on such sites, having to click loads of times and close multiple windows, but once that's done with for the most part streams are stable, uninterrupted and HD quality.
Love the Olympics, me. Watching and getting well involved with sports I'd normally have no interest in and hearing amazing stories of the sacrifices and hardships athletes pass through to realise their dreams.
13 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:34:35
14 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:41:32
15 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:45:07
I don't mind some of it, but not the Horse Dancing.
16 Posted 28/07/2021 at 15:02:05
Now please, dude, stay healthy.
17 Posted 28/07/2021 at 15:06:38
Also some rumours that Everton are in for Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa of Flamengo, but not from the most reputable of websites. Probably the agent placing a story and trying to stir up interest to make himself a few quid.
18 Posted 28/07/2021 at 16:27:56
19 Posted 28/07/2021 at 16:34:35
Didn't really do himself justice in Italy or Portugal but probably moved to Europe too soon. Been on fire in Brazil since then. Presume Flamengo would want top dollar unless they're desperate for money. Jay Wood will have the lowdown - he's been hoping we'd sign the guy for ages now.
