Richarlison brace seals it for Brazil to advance

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 19comments  |  Jump to last

Brazil are into the quarter-finals of the men's football at the Tokyo Olympics thanks to a brace of goals from Richarlison.

The Everton forward fired in two late goals to secure the 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia 3-1 which meant the South Americans finished top of Group D.

Brazil had been pegged back to 1-1 when Abdulelah Al-Amri cancelled out Matheus Cunha's opener at the Saitama Stadium and were in danger of being held to a draw.

Richarlison, however, added to the hat-trick he scored in his country's opening goal at the games when scored with 14 minutes to before sealing adding an insurance goal in injury time.

Elsewhere, some notable names in world football fell by the wayside as Germany, France and Argentina were all eliminated.

Brazil will face Egypt next in the last eight on Saturday.  

Reader Comments (19)

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
1 Posted 28/07/2021 at 11:09:51
Olympic football update.

Brazil has just beaten Saudi Arabia 3-1 with Richarlison bagging a late pair. Good header and a simple tap in at the far post.

Between his two goals he got another fine finish but it was rightly ruled out for the crosser of the ball being offside.

In the same group Ivory Coast drew with Germany which eliminated the latter from the quarter finals, qualifying the Africans.

Brazil's quarter final opponents will be decided later today in a very tight group. Depending how results go, it will be the second place team between Spain, Argentina or Australia.

Dennis Stevens
2 Posted 28/07/2021 at 11:31:48
Do they have a golden boot for top scorer in the Olympics &, if so, would Richarlison be in contention?
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
3 Posted 28/07/2021 at 12:17:09
Don't think they do Dennis, but Richarlison must be in contention with 5 goals to his name.

Before the Olympics he said:

* He wanted the iconical #10 Brazilian shirt. He got it.

* He wanted to play as the central forward. He is (NOT always the case when playing for the Brazil national team).

* He wanted to be the Games top goalscorer. He's going the right way about achieving that. Hat-trick in the first 30 minutes of the opening game v Germany no less – a brace today.

I'm only following Brazil's games and glancing at the other results, so I don't know if there is anybody else banging them in and challenging him for the top scorer title.

Tony Everan
4 Posted 28/07/2021 at 12:45:05
Yes, no golden boot in the Olympics, but it would be a fine accolade being top scorer especially aligned to an Olympic gold medal. Richie is doing his country proud, and us.
Ian Burns
5 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:05:57
Although there isn’t any golden boot award at the Olympics, I think I am correct in saying the last Everton player to win such an award as top scorer at a major tournament was Gary Lineker in 1986 - and he didn’t play for us again, having left for a top Spanish club!
Andrew Ellams
6 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:19:21
Jay,

A Korean guy scored a hat-trick today but not sure how he's done previously and I think Gignac from France might be on 4.

Dennis Stevens
7 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:19:50
D'you think it's an omen, Ian?
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
8 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:42:14
Potentially bit of a shock on the cards as to who qualifies to play Brazil with 10 mins of the games to go.

Spain the group leaders are beating Argentina 1-0. Australia who were in 2nd are losing by the same score to Egypt which has catapulted Egypt into the qualifying 2nd place.

Australia had beaten Argentina 2-0 previously and lost to Spain. Egypt only had one point before today with a draw v Spain.

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
9 Posted 28/07/2021 at 13:59:23
Yep! Disappointment for Aussie Blues. Egypt beat them 2-0 which, together with the 1-1 draw between Spain v Argentina, means 1st Spain, 2nd Egypt who will be Brazil and Richarlison's opponents in Saturday's quarter-final match.
David Cooper
10 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:14:37
With Richarlison proving himself as the focus of the the attack and scoring 5 goals, is this going to provide Rafa with his first big problem? How to play Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin together?

Didn’t really work last season. Does this mean he will let one of them go for a huge price?

Danny O’Neill
11 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:15:10
Not seeing any of this on UK channels. Just gymnastics. Any tips on where to watch the football?
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
12 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:27:00
Danny, this is my 'go to' site for footy in particular, but all major sports and their events are covered.

VIP Box

Lots of the usual crap on such sites, having to click loads of times and close multiple windows, but once that's done with for the most part streams are stable, uninterrupted and HD quality.

Love the Olympics, me. Watching and getting well involved with sports I'd normally have no interest in and hearing amazing stories of the sacrifices and hardships athletes pass through to realise their dreams.

David Cooper
13 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:34:35
Watched the game on Canadian TV. Both Richarlison’s goals were frrom inside the 6-yard box, one a header and one a tap-in. Looked a very happy player in what was a competitive game. Basically played the same role as DCalvert-Lewin. Over to you, Rafa!
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
14 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:41:32
Nice finish off a good move for the offside disallowed goal he scored between his two legit goals too, wasn't it David?
Danny O’Neill
15 Posted 28/07/2021 at 14:45:07
Thanks Jay, I'll have a look at that.

I don't mind some of it, but not the Horse Dancing.

Mike Gaynes
16 Posted 28/07/2021 at 15:02:05
I sure as hell wasn't in favor of him going to Japan, but it seems to be working out. Looks like we'll be getting back a happier and more valuable player.

Now please, dude, stay healthy.

Steve Ferns
17 Posted 28/07/2021 at 15:06:38
Any suggestions of discontent from Richarlison in the Brazilian press? I hope the suggestions that he needs to "repay" us for letting him go to the Olympics are true.

Also some rumours that Everton are in for Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa of Flamengo, but not from the most reputable of websites. Probably the agent placing a story and trying to stir up interest to make himself a few quid.

David Cooper
18 Posted 28/07/2021 at 16:27:56
Why Steve would you be looking for rumours of Richi’s discontent? Let him enjoy playing for Brazil and hope that he comes back to us!
Robert Tressell
19 Posted 28/07/2021 at 16:34:35
We've been linked to Gabriel Jesus most summers for the past few years - ever since he was in Inter's reserves.

Didn't really do himself justice in Italy or Portugal but probably moved to Europe too soon. Been on fire in Brazil since then. Presume Flamengo would want top dollar unless they're desperate for money. Jay Wood will have the lowdown - he's been hoping we'd sign the guy for ages now.

