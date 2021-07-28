Richarlison brace seals it for Brazil to advance

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021







The Everton forward fired in two late goals to secure the 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia 3-1 which meant the South Americans finished top of Group D.

Brazil had been pegged back to 1-1 when Abdulelah Al-Amri cancelled out Matheus Cunha's opener at the Saitama Stadium and were in danger of being held to a draw.

Richarlison, however, added to the hat-trick he scored in his country's opening goal at the games when scored with 14 minutes to before sealing adding an insurance goal in injury time.

Elsewhere, some notable names in world football fell by the wayside as Germany, France and Argentina were all eliminated.

Brazil will face Egypt next in the last eight on Saturday.

