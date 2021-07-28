Carlsey appointed new England U21s boss

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021



He steps up from his roles with the national U20 team and as an assistant coach for the U21s and described his new job as “a massive honour and achievement”.

He will be joined by ex-Chelsea and England left-back Ashley Cole as his assistant.

"I have been on courses with Ashley during lockdown and been impressed," Carsley said. "He is committed to coaching and player development so a lot of our thoughts are aligned.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads