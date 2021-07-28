Seasons2021-22Everton News

Carlsey appointed new England U21s boss

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021
Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley has been named the new head coach of England Under-21s following the departure from the role of Aidy Boothroyd.

He steps up from his roles with the national U20 team and as an assistant coach for the U21s and described his new job as “a massive honour and achievement”.

He will be joined by ex-Chelsea and England left-back Ashley Cole as his assistant.

"I have been on courses with Ashley during lockdown and been impressed," Carsley said. "He is committed to coaching and player development so a lot of our thoughts are aligned.”  

