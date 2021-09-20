Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton U23s fall to another defeat at Leicester City
Leicester City U23s 3 - 1 Everton U23s
Everton's Premier League 2 campaign continued to stutter with another 3-1 loss this evening at Leicester City — their 4th such loss of the season, in 7 games.
Everton went behind after 6 minutes and gave up another goal before half-time. The home side scored again on the hour mark but Everton dug in and got a consolation goal back through Rhys Hughes in added time.
Everton U23s: Leban; Mills [Y:48'], Campbell, Astley, Welch (47' Garcia), Anderson; McAllister, Butterfield, Dobbin (64' Cannon), Price (71' Hughes), Whitaker.
Subs not Used: Barrett, Warrington.
Reader Comments (17)
We’re playing 3- 5-2, but at sometime it’s got to be changed.
Brent, it'd be difficult picking out the good; let's just say, even with our injuries, they won't be troubling the first team any time soon. It was probably closer than 3-1 suggests but lots of improvements needed.
Tyrer, Iversen, Onyango, Quirk, Kristensen? John? Hunt? Hagan? Higgins? – That's quite a list. But Darren says we can't use injuries as an excuse...
Simms must be part of the first-team set-up, at least during the current injury crisis... and possibly beyond.
I had not counted two consecutive 4-0 defeats of Everton women's team.
So... our "Aye, aye, captain" (management) is drunken all the time.
Given the amount of games we have coming up we will need some reinforcements though, either older like Gordon, Simms, Branthwaite or even younger like Jenson Metcalfe, Jack Tierney, Emilio Lawrence from the U18s. And hopefully Onyango will be back soon.
Up until the injury crisis in the seniors, Gordon and Branthwaite should have been playing in the U23s. First choice goalkeeper Tyrer is injured and also John, Onyango and Iversen. With them 6 in the squad, I imagine we would have won more games.
Also, reverting to this 3 at the back hasn't helped as it's hard enough for a centre--back to move to left-back but left-wingback is even more difficult.
Also, up front it seems like he doesn't know what to do with Dobbin. Central on his own, central with a partner and from the left.
I am almost certain Anderson, Quirk and Hunt will be released at the end of the season; same with Kristiensen and Hagan. Hughes and Iversen will probably get 1-year contracts and go out on loan. Same needs to happen with John and Astley as they have learned all they can at this level.
Next season we should be stronger if we persevere with the team as some of them will grow and some will benefit from the extra experience.
The U23s are getting a lot of stick from many fans on here, and have been since Unsworth made the 'mistake' of actually winning the competitions his teams were entered into.
The changes made and poor results so far make sure that is unlikely to happen again any time soon.
I also doubt it will magically create the rapid pathway for supposedly blocked starlets to now reach and excel in the first-team. They need to be exceptionally good players for that to happen and we don't seem to have many of them coming through.
I thought that Brands would change the structure of the whole youth Acadamy but it is still much the same as when he arrived. It really should be updated with some top class coaches if they can get them to come. It doesn't seem to be working or producing any likely future stars at the moment.
There's always a debate about nature or nurture. Is it a matter of getting the raw talent or is it about the coaching?
I noticed that Phil Foden started training with Man City aged 4, Mount with Chelsea at 4 also, Arnold with Liverpool at 6. Do we need to get better at signing brilliant toddlers? Or are they as good as they are because they've been with those clubs since before they started infants school?
For what it's worth, jonjoe Kenny joined Everton at 7, and Tom Davies at 11. Did those few years make a difference or did they lack the innate ability of "stars"? We haven't had an actual homegrown (eg, from boyhood) successful product since Wayne Rooney almost 20 years ago.
