Everton U23s fall to another defeat at Leicester City

Monday, 20 September, 2021



Leicester City U23s 3 - 1 Everton U23s

Everton's Premier League 2 campaign continued to stutter with another 3-1 loss this evening at Leicester City — their 4th such loss of the season, in 7 games.

Everton went behind after 6 minutes and gave up another goal before half-time. The home side scored again on the hour mark but Everton dug in and got a consolation goal back through Rhys Hughes in added time.

Everton U23s: Leban; Mills [Y:48'], Campbell, Astley, Welch (47' Garcia), Anderson; McAllister, Butterfield, Dobbin (64' Cannon), Price (71' Hughes), Whitaker.

Subs not Used: Barrett, Warrington.

