Manchester United vs Everton

Everton face arguably their toughest test of the season thus far as they travel to Old Trafford to face a Manchester United side high on talent but who have exhibited some weaknesses in recent weeks.

The Red Devils sit above the Blues in the Premier League table on goal difference but have only won two of their last five games in all competitions and it took a very late goal by Cristiano Ronaldo to take the points against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday night, a match they were fortunate to win.

Prior to that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had overseen successive home defeats, to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Aston Villa in the League last weekend, results that will give Rafael Benitez hope that his men can bring a result back down the M62 from the lunchtime kick-off.

The Spaniard looks likely to have a similar pool of available players from which to choose as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman return to individualised training but neither will be available until after the international break. Likewise Richarlison who has been pictured doing gym work as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he sustained against Burnley.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was shown training with the group at Finch Farm, suggesting that he could available to make his first League fixture of the campaign but he is an unlikely starter, particularly given his shortage of match fitness.

Indeed, barring some unforeseen news on the injury front from Benitez's press conference, the midfield and attacking positions will probably remain unchanged, which would mean Salomon Rondon continuing up front supported by Demarai Gray and with Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend in the wider roles.

In defence, Ben Godfrey is the likely deputy again for Coleman and although he needed some treatment during the win over Norwich last time out, Jordan Pickford looks set to take his customary place in goal.

Everton may be going to United without two of the players who scored in last season's six-goal thriller — Calvert-Lewin is out and James Rodriguez is gone — but they will travel in confidence despite having lost their last two games on the road.

As Doucouré admitted to the Official Site earlier this week, the Blues' players know that the loss to Aston Villa was a much closer-run thing than the 3-0 scoreline suggested and that the squad will have learned from the experience.

That will stand them in good stead against a United side that is brimming with talent and has a match-winner in the form of Ronaldo but who have not been all that convincing of late.

That means that of the Toffees can get under their skin early and use the space in transition that will inevitably open up given the way Solskjaer's men play, there will be opportunities to get something from the game. A point would be more than satisfactory; a win would be a massive confidence-booster and lay down a marker, perhaps, for what this team can do under Benitez despite its and depleted numbers.

Kick-off: 12:30pm, Saturday 2 October, 2021

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Stuart Atwell

Last Time: Manchester United 3 - 3 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Iwobi, Townsend, Gray, Rondon

