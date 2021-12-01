Everton U23s play Peterborough on Wednesday

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021



If perhaps you wish for some respite from the impending Goodison derby and all that it might bring, and yet you still want to watch some Everton football on Wednesday night, then an interesting fixture in the U23s Premier League Cup potentially awaits you in Southport on Wednesday night.

Kicking off at 7 pm, just an hour before the Big Match at Goodison Park, Everton U23s take on Peterborough Utd in the third of six games to be played in Group D. Everton sit 3rd in the group with 3 points from beating Burnley, but they lost the first game at Sheffield Utd.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads