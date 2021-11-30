Everton vs Liverpool

Once it became clear that Rafael Benitez was Farhad Moshiri's choice to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as manager, this fixture, the first Merseyside derby of 2021-22, was the one Everton fans were dreading the most. Having already sullied the club's name with the hiring in 2018 of Sam Allardyce, the appointment of a Liverpool FC hero was always a tough ask of Evertonian patience and grace; that the Toffees go into this fixture at such a low ebb and with the reds in such good form makes the whole build-up to the game incredibly difficult to take.

Sunday's depressingly limp defeat at Brentford means that Everton begin a daunting run of five matches against Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Leicester nervously looking over their collective shoulder at the relegation zone just six points below them. Benitez badly needed three points from West London this past weekend to both arrest a worrying six-game sequence without a win and give some hope to an increasingly concerned fanbase heading into this difficult-looking December.

Instead, the Spaniard presided over what was the Blues' fifth defeat in six matches — relegation form no matter which way you slice it — and his players were left under no illusions at the final whistle about what their committed travelling fans thought of what was another dreadful, toothless performance. It's difficult to think of worse circumstances under which to prepare for the visit of your local rivals.

Yet prepare Benitez must, hopefully with the knowledge that Abdoulaye Doucouré and Demarai Gray, two players rushed back from injury for Sunday, will be fit enough to start. Gray was particularly missed at the Brentford Community Stadium until he stepped off the bench with 20 minutes to go and did his best to fashion an equaliser for a desperately blunt Everton attack. His pace and invention combined with Richarlison's return from a one-match suspension should provide a huge lift in quality over what was on show from the likes of Salomon Rondon and Alex Iwobi.

The further addition of one or both of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina would have been a massive psychological boost as well but neither will be able to make it for Wednesday evening. Calvert-Lewin only returned to light training last week as he works his way back from a serious thigh injury and will need more time as will the Colombian.

Much will be made of how Benitez approaches an opposition team with one of the most prolific attacks in the Premier League and which has scored two or more goals in each of their last 17 games in all competitions. Given that Everton scored just once in the month of November, it feels like a harrowing mis-match — Everton have opened as 13/2 underdogs for this game, according to Sports Betting Dime and a draw is 17/4.

It's a match-up that could prompt the manager into a more defensive posture than normal, though. Benitez has been pretty stubborn about his chosen formation but he has used Andros Townsend in a more central role to protect the central midfield pairing and it could be that for this game that he drafts Fabian Delph in alongside Allan and Doucouré to simultaneously provide greater cover for the defence and give the latter license to push forward in a way that he didn't against Brentford, perhaps due to a lack of match fitness.

In that instance, Anthony Gordon might be the one from Sunday's starting XI deemed expendable, with Townsend and Gray tasked with providing the width either side of Richarlison and Rondon dropping back to the substitutes' bench. André Gomes is back in full training but is not expected to be in the starting XI but Tom Davies continues to be sidelined with a knock.

For his part, Jürgen Klopp will have the same five players missing as he did at the weekend, including defender Joe Gomez, midfielder Naby Keita, forward Roberto Firmino and longer-term absentees Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones but the depth of his squad means that he has plenty of alternatives at his disposal.

While Everton broke a 22-year hoodoo back in February by beating Liverpool at Anfield, their winless run in home derbies is itself over a decade old and there are few Evertonians expecting it to end on Wednesday evening. Indeed, most Blues are just hoping to avoid the kind of massacre that would turn Goodison Park into a seething cauldron of ire aimed not at the dark horde from across Stanley Park but the dugout and Directors Box.

This being a derby, though, strange things can happen. This Everton side showed against Tottenham that they can be spirited, determined and difficult to break down and if the fans' frustrations are channelled into turning the Grand Old Lady into a bear pit, the possibility for a competitive encounter and a positive result will always be there. But, boy, it's hard to shake the feeling that damage-limitation will be the order of the day.

Kick-off: 8:15pm, Wednesday 1 December, 2021

Referee: Paul Tierney

VAR: Michael Oliver

Last Time: Everton 2 - 2 Liverpool

Predicted Line-up: Pickford., Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Delph, Doucouré, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison



