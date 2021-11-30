Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton vs Liverpool
André Gomes is back training with the first team but is not expected to start
Once it became clear that Rafael Benitez was Farhad Moshiri's choice to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as manager, this fixture, the first Merseyside derby of 2021-22, was the one Everton fans were dreading the most. Having already sullied the club's name with the hiring in 2018 of Sam Allardyce, the appointment of a Liverpool FC hero was always a tough ask of Evertonian patience and grace; that the Toffees go into this fixture at such a low ebb and with the reds in such good form makes the whole build-up to the game incredibly difficult to take.
Sunday's depressingly limp defeat at Brentford means that Everton begin a daunting run of five matches against Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Leicester nervously looking over their collective shoulder at the relegation zone just six points below them. Benitez badly needed three points from West London this past weekend to both arrest a worrying six-game sequence without a win and give some hope to an increasingly concerned fanbase heading into this difficult-looking December.
Instead, the Spaniard presided over what was the Blues' fifth defeat in six matches — relegation form no matter which way you slice it — and his players were left under no illusions at the final whistle about what their committed travelling fans thought of what was another dreadful, toothless performance. It's difficult to think of worse circumstances under which to prepare for the visit of your local rivals.
Yet prepare Benitez must, hopefully with the knowledge that Abdoulaye Doucouré and Demarai Gray, two players rushed back from injury for Sunday, will be fit enough to start. Gray was particularly missed at the Brentford Community Stadium until he stepped off the bench with 20 minutes to go and did his best to fashion an equaliser for a desperately blunt Everton attack. His pace and invention combined with Richarlison's return from a one-match suspension should provide a huge lift in quality over what was on show from the likes of Salomon Rondon and Alex Iwobi.
The further addition of one or both of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina would have been a massive psychological boost as well but neither will be able to make it for Wednesday evening. Calvert-Lewin only returned to light training last week as he works his way back from a serious thigh injury and will need more time as will the Colombian.
Much will be made of how Benitez approaches an opposition team with one of the most prolific attacks in the Premier League and which has scored two or more goals in each of their last 17 games in all competitions. Given that Everton scored just once in the month of November, it feels like a harrowing mis-match — Everton have opened as 13/2 underdogs for this game, according to Sports Betting Dime and a draw is 17/4.
It's a match-up that could prompt the manager into a more defensive posture than normal, though. Benitez has been pretty stubborn about his chosen formation but he has used Andros Townsend in a more central role to protect the central midfield pairing and it could be that for this game that he drafts Fabian Delph in alongside Allan and Doucouré to simultaneously provide greater cover for the defence and give the latter license to push forward in a way that he didn't against Brentford, perhaps due to a lack of match fitness.
In that instance, Anthony Gordon might be the one from Sunday's starting XI deemed expendable, with Townsend and Gray tasked with providing the width either side of Richarlison and Rondon dropping back to the substitutes' bench. André Gomes is back in full training but is not expected to be in the starting XI but Tom Davies continues to be sidelined with a knock.
For his part, Jürgen Klopp will have the same five players missing as he did at the weekend, including defender Joe Gomez, midfielder Naby Keita, forward Roberto Firmino and longer-term absentees Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones but the depth of his squad means that he has plenty of alternatives at his disposal.
While Everton broke a 22-year hoodoo back in February by beating Liverpool at Anfield, their winless run in home derbies is itself over a decade old and there are few Evertonians expecting it to end on Wednesday evening. Indeed, most Blues are just hoping to avoid the kind of massacre that would turn Goodison Park into a seething cauldron of ire aimed not at the dark horde from across Stanley Park but the dugout and Directors Box.
This being a derby, though, strange things can happen. This Everton side showed against Tottenham that they can be spirited, determined and difficult to break down and if the fans' frustrations are channelled into turning the Grand Old Lady into a bear pit, the possibility for a competitive encounter and a positive result will always be there. But, boy, it's hard to shake the feeling that damage-limitation will be the order of the day.
Kick-off: 8:15pm, Wednesday 1 December, 2021
Referee: Paul Tierney
VAR: Michael Oliver
Last Time: Everton 2 - 2 Liverpool
Predicted Line-up: Pickford., Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Delph, Doucouré, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison
"His pace and invention combined with Richarlison's return from a one-match suspension should provide a huge lift in quality over what was on show from the likes of Salomon Rondon and Alex Iwobi."
I was going to question this statement until I read the last five words "Salomon Rondon and Alex Iwobi." I guess everything is relative so even with his limitations his return does offer a "huge lift" relatively speaking.
_____Allan_Delph_Doucoure_____
Digne_Godfrey_Keane_Coleman
___________Pickford___________
Oh for such a problem at Everton.
I would go with that team also. My worry is that in the presser Rafael Benitez is talking about being strong defensively. That's obviously important but I hope it doesn't equate to parking two busses. I watched the RS at Brentford, and not for the first time the RS ran into trouble when their opponents actually attacked them. With Rich, Gray, Townsend and Docuore we could do likewise. If we sit back and try to quell the storm it's a bit like the Battle of Britain. You might survive through the night if their bombs are misdirected but you can't win the battle if the Luftwaffe are overhead and you're hankered in the Elephant and Castle underground station. Best case a few mortars knock out some of their flyers (e.g. Pickford on VVD) but if you want to win, you have to get bomber Harris airborne and take the fight over to Dresden.
Feel sorry for me though fellas. I’m currently off work with Covid. So is my wife, who is a Liverpool season ticket holder. Which means tomorrow is just me and her, watching it together at home. Oh the joys.
Unfortunately.....
If there is a god, a Liverpool player gets a red card, we get a deflected goal, we fight like lions, the woodwork is on our side, and the crowd scream the boys home to a desperate and famous narrowest of wins.
🙏 COYBlues, do us proud, us Evertonians deserve it.
Phil (4) is spot on. Unless Mina or Calvert-Lewin were to make a miraculous, last-moment return tomorrow, there's no other lineup Rafa should even think about putting out there.
And the same Aldridge, even in an emotional f a cup semi in 89 replayed, ruffled and took the piss out of Brian Laws after scoring an own goal, shithouse.
Mike @ 18; He ran the show then, he was on loan playing for a contract though.
My rs bro in law, who is one of the very few semi sensible ones, said at the time...if you don't buy him - we should.
Imagine him on (alleged) Klopps east german 'magic juice' and an inhaler.
I can imagine a few of their sprogs starting, with a very potent bench having a rest.
It's what he does after all, to good effect from his point of view, and why not given the crippling inadequacy pervading our club under the owner/boardroom we've been cursed with for decades?
He will never, ever have the confidence or assertiveness to match his natural skills.
The defence don't worry about playing out. Go direct and early to the pace up top and force the opposition back that way. No-one wants to see our centre backs and Doucoure trying to pass the ball in the face of their pressing.
A fitting 4-3-2-1 Christmas Tree.
But I don't know what to actually expect. Can Benitez get any kind of positivity into this club for one day? I'd suggest not and he wouldn't have been the one preparing for this fixture if it was up to me.
32 Posted 01/12/2021 at 05:44:32
33 Posted 01/12/2021 at 06:04:16
Okay we have been unfortunate with injuries, and the loss of a player many on here said was ' Championship at best ', seems to have totally left us devoid of any vestige of attacking threat. No matter how good a player is, no Team should be dependent on one player. Again, they will be missed, but this should be where someone gets a chance to stake a claim of being under serious consideration, or a reserve, if they ever get a chance from the bench, to do so.
Right time for the others, if they can muster a backbone between them, to start playing like Professional Footballers and not like a bunch of Pensioners who have just taken up ' walking football '. Nothing wrong with being a Pensioner by the way, I am one myself, but hopefully most will get the ' analogy '.
If we can start on the right foot and take the game to Liverpool, we are the Home side after all, like Corporal Jones used to say to Captain Mainwaring " they don't like it up 'em Sir " in Dad's Army.
34 Posted 01/12/2021 at 06:30:06
Such a shame because I like the fella but we are definitely going to need to be in the market for a new centre half soon.
Gomes will not be anywhere near the pitch because again he's another one who's never fit even when he actually is available.
Our midfield will likely be swarmed, Doucoure not fully up to speed and Allan just not in games at the moment to have any real impact.
Sad thing about it though is another manager will get sacked if we lose heavily tonight in all probability and another new victim will be chosen by the bungling owner of the club and be expected to take charge of these same meek disinterested players and produce different results.
It's naive for us to think that the return of DCL will make any real difference, both he and Richarlison played in home games that were lost last season to the likes of Sheffield United, Newcastle and Fulham and eventually finished in 11th.
I don't know what the answer is to solving Everton anymore because there are too many questions to begin asking and issues to be resolved just to expect a new manager to change the clubs ethos and dynamic.
35 Posted 01/12/2021 at 06:58:01
Play a weakened team and we may have them.
It will depend on our fight and determination though, along with a strong ref, they will scream, moan and dive all over the park.
I fully expect VVD to try and exact some revenge, he's an arrogant self centred bastard and I hate him.
36 Posted 01/12/2021 at 07:12:06
I really worry about 0-5.
37 Posted 01/12/2021 at 07:32:41
38 Posted 01/12/2021 at 07:33:50
That’s so worrying it’s unreal, because Rafa has already stated “defend as a unit and counter” as the strategy. The problem is though, like with City you just wont stop that many goal scorers. The ONLY way to beat them is to be brave and go at them (like Brentford and Brighton did). Make sure they are cautious of throwing too many forward and playing with their high line.
It’s not in the Rafa DNA to do it.
Personally, I’d go 4-3-3 with pace and goal threat - and if Gomes genuinely fit I’d have him in ahead of Delph, but too big a risk for first game back.
Pickford
Coleman Godfrey Keane Digne
Allan Doucoure Delph
Dobbin Richie Gray
39 Posted 01/12/2021 at 07:50:16
That’s not to say we should be passive. We need to be intense, compact, determined and to make the right decisions as to when to counter with speed and men. We also need to be excellent at set pieces which has been an issue all season.
We often do our best when people expect the worse and I would not be that surprised by a valiant draw.
40 Posted 01/12/2021 at 07:54:58
A red in my pub has offered a bet that, if they win, I wear a shoite shirt to the next home game (can cover it up), and if Everton win, he will get an Everton tattoo.
Fingers crossed!!!!!!!!
41 Posted 01/12/2021 at 07:56:08
42 Posted 01/12/2021 at 07:58:45
As surfer Mick Fanning will tell you, you have to punch the shark to stop it attacking you
That would be my approach. Not for one second am I suggesting we attack, attack, attack. I'm saying we have to land a punch to even be in the game. Be horrible, give them something to worry about. The cliches work sometimes, that's why they're cliches.
43 Posted 01/12/2021 at 07:59:18
I am optimistic that Everton will put on a show tonight. They will be motivated and at least have a defence with defenders with some games under their belt. I just hope there is not a tendency to play too deep, they need to push up into midfield and hopefully get lucky.
Hopefully Rondon will give them some problems but I don't think he will score.
I was talking to a friend that just watches football. He said, "I never liked Rondon, he never looked like scoring for Newcastle. "
That's probably why we got him for nothing. Though he is good at giving Everton shape, which is what is needed this evening.
44 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:01:28
45 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:02:19
Benitez said early doors, when we were getting a couple of wins, that he knew what the supporters wanted: 100% effort and commitment. Well we haven't seen much of that the last few weeks.
We are in freefall and the rot has to stop very soon or we really will be in the shit.
Only another 25 points!
46 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:04:11
I can understand Gary's frustration with Benitez, but he himself is the one who points out how many goal scorers Liverpool have got throughout their team compared to Everton, so to go toe to toe would be folly in my opinion.
Fight, defend as a unit (we have only done this really well against Spurs), stay in the game, get the crowd going, and then start getting after them a bit more once we have got these basics right, is my own view, because I don't think we can afford to lose an early goal tonight.
47 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:06:39
An open game will suit them more than us but, as I said, we have to counter quickly and aggressively at the right time. As always, a lot will come to good decision-making.
48 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:09:10
49 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:13:49
50 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:25:16
Prediction. A bit more effort than in recent matches, buoyed by a rabid crowd. We may even still be in touch at half-time. But an inevitable loss. I'm going with 1-3.
51 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:29:52
I'm not picking out Coleman here either but it's the club’s fault for keeping him on as first-choice right-back when he's 3 years past his best.
52 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:31:07
My only hope is that over the years we have been underdogs as they have lorded it in the Premier League, but we have come away with draws.
If this lot have anything about them, this is the game to show some professional pride.
53 Posted 01/12/2021 at 08:48:22
54 Posted 01/12/2021 at 09:02:11
Regardless of the result and or performance, judging by two articles in the Echo this morning, I can't see Benitez being removed from his seat of power at Goodison in the near future, as it looks increasingly certain to be the case that Moshiri has hired the Spaniard to oversee a period of austerity due to FFP and that star players will be sold as and when required.
Rafa Benitez insists Everton must 'learn' from other clubs who have sold players and improved their squad with the proceeds. In answering a question about Farhad Moshiri's backing, Benitez said the club needed to manage their transfer budget better by 'selling some players at a profit'. Asked to then expand on his comments, the Everton manager said financial fair play regulations have to show the club that player sales must become a more important way of generating cash if they are to find the money to improve their squad.
In answering a question about Farhad Moshiri's backing, Benitez said the club needed to manage their transfer budget better by 'selling some players at a profit'.
Asked to then expand on his comments, the Everton manager said financial fair play regulations have to show the club that player sales must become a more important way of generating cash if they are to find the money to improve their squad.
Benitez believes that "stability" is at the forefront of Moshiri's thinking. "I am in constant communication with the board and Mr Moshiri so I have this feeling that that they realise that they were changing managers in the past - even changing the profile of the managers in the past - and it was not working," Benitez said. "So they know that we need stability and they know that is really important for changing things in the future so you can't blame the owner for spending a lot of money. "It is just that we have to be sure we do things right in the future and the reason why we can't spend now is because the Premier League rules don't allow us to do that. "So hopefully we can manage in a better way, we can sell some players at a profit and we can use this money to improve the squad and to ensure we are stronger. "I think they [the board] realise the over the years that changing managers, changing the way to do things is not right, it is not productive, and hopefully we can keep this stability."
"I am in constant communication with the board and Mr Moshiri so I have this feeling that that they realise that they were changing managers in the past - even changing the profile of the managers in the past - and it was not working," Benitez said.
"So they know that we need stability and they know that is really important for changing things in the future so you can't blame the owner for spending a lot of money.
"It is just that we have to be sure we do things right in the future and the reason why we can't spend now is because the Premier League rules don't allow us to do that.
"So hopefully we can manage in a better way, we can sell some players at a profit and we can use this money to improve the squad and to ensure we are stronger.
"I think they [the board] realise the over the years that changing managers, changing the way to do things is not right, it is not productive, and hopefully we can keep this stability."
Benitez is either a very arrogant person who has misread the runes or he is in the most powerful position as Everton manager since David Moyes left Goodison. If it is the latter, we can only hope that he manages to get more out of his team in the coming months than he has in the last couple.
55 Posted 01/12/2021 at 09:14:04
Be gone, you dull kopite.
56 Posted 01/12/2021 at 09:18:33
57 Posted 01/12/2021 at 09:21:24
How can we expect our weak-willed players to show the necessary bottle and fight in this game when they have performed so abysmally up to now?
We need Mike Lyons, Joe Royle and the ghosts of Dave Hickson and Howard Kendall to give the pre-match team talk as none of our pussies even know or care what this game (or any game, it would seem) means to the fans. Seamus Coleman is an exception but sadly he is past his best.
Reidy and Cahill were not natural Evertonians but they were professional with a high degree of personal integrity. They took to the pitch and played for us! This bunch of pussies cannot even do it for their own reputations. They are a collective joke.
If we get anything out of tonight's game, I will be amazed. In fact, I will be amazed if it is less than 0-4. I am just going on the available evidence of our games up to now!
I expect Rafa's name to be shouted to the rafters at Goodison tonight – but it won't be by Evertonians!
How has it come to this, Bill?!
Yours, from behind the sofa.
58 Posted 01/12/2021 at 09:21:31
59 Posted 01/12/2021 at 09:28:45
60 Posted 01/12/2021 at 09:31:52
We all know there are many faults running right through the club, but the first job of a manager is to sort out the team. If he wants to fight other battles, then at least wait till you have the team winning games and away from a relegation battle.
Seems like the rumours about Mina moving to Italy in January could be true. Seems ironic he played the full 90 minutes for Colombia 3 times in a week but comes back and has a hamstring problem that's kept him out for a couple of months.
I also found Benitez comment about there being a better connection this season between players and fans than there was last season – really?
Judging by his comments, it seems he feels very confident that Moshiri won't pull the plug on him despite us being in 14th place. Normally, Moshiri has sacked his previous managers if the team has been in 13th spot.
Unless we can get something from tonight or a win against Arsenal, we may find ourselves even further down the Premier League table before our trip to Crystal Palace.
61 Posted 01/12/2021 at 09:45:51
Please prove me wrong. Benitez's "better connection between fans and players than last season comment" – for fuck's sake, we weren't in the ground!
62 Posted 01/12/2021 at 09:45:53
63 Posted 01/12/2021 at 10:24:58
Every team we face will be fancy their chances and Newcastle have ominously yet to win a single game. Still, expectations have been lowered so far by the combined forces in play that not losing will be deemed success by most of us.
64 Posted 01/12/2021 at 10:39:23
I think we are pretty much all agreed on the team and they really must get out there and fight like never before. They will be after Pickford at corners and we need a very strong unbiased referee.
The crowd has a huge part to play in this game and really can be the 12th man. Richiarlison – everyone else, for that matter – is due a goal.
We can't go out and attack them because our attack is not good enough and we would leave too many holes for them to break which plays into their hands as their front three would have a field day. This is a game for dogs of war – Ebbrell, Horne and Parkinson were no great shakes individually but, as a unit all revved up by Joe, they gave anyone a game and not even Roy Keane enjoyed playing against them.
At the very least, we deserve a flat-out performance of fight, grit, determination and guts and any player who does not crawl off the pitch absolutely shattered should never play for us again.
Get stuck in boys!!
65 Posted 01/12/2021 at 10:41:51
Benitez may get away with a defensive performance tonight. If we go after them, I think they'll cut us apart, far too much pace of passing and movement up top for the Shite.
66 Posted 01/12/2021 at 10:53:17
There is nothing in our current form to suggest we can get anything from this game sadly.
But, I'm an optimistic blue and will be cheering my team onto a hopeful 3 points
67 Posted 01/12/2021 at 10:56:40
You would always want local players playing against them but unfotunately Tom Davies and Anthony are nowhere near good enough for us and both are very lightweight
We just need to compete but I'm not looking forward to it
Peter Belfast
