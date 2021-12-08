Seasons2021-22Everton News
Digne plays down talk of spat with Benitez
The French midfielder was a surprise absentee when the starting line-ups were announced an hour before Everton's pulsating victory over the Gunners and further confusion was sparked when Benitez confirmed that Digne was not injured.
Speculation in the media and on Twitter the following morning swirled around rumours of a training ground bust-up between the defender and his boss, with The Athletic claiming that, "he had made his frustrations clear in conversations behind the scenes with Benitez, challenging his new manager with growing regularity."
Digne's specific beef was supposedly over the more defensive role he is being asked to play by Benitez, one that is limiting his influence over the team going forward.
Digne sought to play down the talk, however, with a post on Instagram where he said:
"Don't believe everything you read. Only one thing matters: The club.
"What a fight — what a win against Arsenal, guys!
"I was sad not to play. I was looking forward to be playing for Everton as always. The manager chose not to select me. That's football."
1 Posted 08/12/2021 at 22:50:51
I reckon it was message sent from Benitez to the players that anyone can be dropped if they don't play well. Benitez has quoted a few times we need competition for positions.
Digne has been nearly guaranteed a spot since Baines left with no competition. Now, Benitez is saying, play well, or be dropped from the squad, even if there is no direct replacement.