Seasons2021-22Everton News
Scouting duo follow Brands out the door
In the wake of Director of Football, Marcel Brands, stepping down, Steinsson, the man the Dutchman hired as the club's Head of Recruitment and Development, has decided to leave.
Manager of Scouting and Operations, Dan Purdy, is also parting ways with Everton after six years with the club.
Reader Comments
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.