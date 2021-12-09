Scouting duo follow Brands out the door

Thursday, 9 December, 2021



In the wake of Director of Football, Marcel Brands, stepping down, Steinsson, the man the Dutchman hired as the club's Head of Recruitment and Development, has decided to leave.

Manager of Scouting and Operations, Dan Purdy, is also parting ways with Everton after six years with the club.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads