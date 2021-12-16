Leicester game called off due to Covid cases

Thursday, 16 December, 2021



In a statement at evertonfc.com, the club explained that Leicester had applied to have the match rearranged due to a high case load in their squad.

Leicester applied for the fixture to be postponed due to an ongoing outbreak within the club, which also resulted in the postponement of the Foxes' scheduled clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

In considering any application to postpone, the Premier League Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors and each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis.

Everton appreciates that there will be many supporters who will be inconvenienced with the fixture postponement and we sincerely apologise for the disruption, which was out of our control, but we respect the Premier League's decision and acknowledge that the health and safety of both clubs' players and staff must always come first.

An announcement on the rearranged match details will be confirmed and communicated on evertonfc.com in due course.