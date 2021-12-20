Watch the U23s at Leeds Utd tonight

Everton U23s travel to York City's LNER Community Stadium tonight for their Premier League 2 encounter with Leeds Utd. The game kicks off at 7 pm GMT and can be streamed via the Everton website for Official Members and Season Ticket Holders.

After a poor start with a largely fresh set of very young players accelerated from the U18s this season, the league form for David Unsworth's charges has improved with 3 wins in the last 4 games.

When the two sides met back in October, Leeds raced into a 2-goal lead in the first half. The hosts hit back though, and scored twice in the final 5 minutes to turn the match around and take the points.

The Toffees are yet to win on their travels this season. From seven matches, Unsworth's side have drawn two and lost five, conceding 20 goals in the process.

