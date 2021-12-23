Broadhead on song but injured again

Thursday, 23 December, 2021





Nathan Broadhead's stop-start career seems to have been bedevilled by injury spells, the latest one coming this week after he hit a rich vein of form, scoring five goals in his last four games for Sunderland, where he is on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old Everton Academy product has suffered a number of repeated injuries, the latest is another hamstring injury that is concerning as it follows on from an earlier injury this season that kept him sidelined for seven games.

The Wales youth international broke through into David Unsworth's title-winning Under-23s side back in 2017 and got his senior debut as a sub against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus that year. But in the 4 years since then he has featured for the Everton senior side only once more when he came on as a sub in a Premier League game last season under Carlo Ancelotti for a few minutes against Brighton.

Nonetheless, he was given a new 2-year contract by Everton after Ancelotti had departed, but before Rafa Benitez was appointed. In pre-season, Broadhead traveled to the USA with the new manager and senior Everton squad to win the Florida Cup, and was on the bench for the first game of the new Premier League season against Southampton before he moved on loan to Sunderland.

Sunderland were competing in the Quaterfinals of this season's League Cup on Tuesday where they came up against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and were soon chasing the game, two goals down in the first half-hour. Bu Sunderland hit back when Nathan Broadhead coolly clipped over the onrushing Bernd Leno from a superbly-weighted pass.

But that goal would prove to be only a consolation in a thumping 5-1 defeat that would get worse for Broadhead and Sunderland when he had to be substituted just before half-time with yet another hamstring injury sustained as he went to ground under pressure from Gunners defender Rob Holding.

Manager Lee Johnson called it 'a disaster' for the Black Cats and has hinted that he will be looking to replace Broadhead when the transfer window opens, suggesting that the injured player could return to Everton for his recovery and recuperation, cutting short the loan agreement.

"It's a disaster," said Johnson, who confirmed it was not a recurrence of the hamstring trouble that kept him out for the whole of October.

"It's his hamstring, the other one. I don't know if I've run over a black cat or what."

