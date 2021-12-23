Seasons2021-22Everton News
Broadhead on song but injured again
Nathan Broadhead, head in hands after suffering another hamstring injury at The Emirates on Tuesday night
Nathan Broadhead's stop-start career seems to have been bedevilled by injury spells, the latest one coming this week after he hit a rich vein of form, scoring five goals in his last four games for Sunderland, where he is on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old Everton Academy product has suffered a number of repeated injuries, the latest is another hamstring injury that is concerning as it follows on from an earlier injury this season that kept him sidelined for seven games.
The Wales youth international broke through into David Unsworth's title-winning Under-23s side back in 2017 and got his senior debut as a sub against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus that year. But in the 4 years since then he has featured for the Everton senior side only once more when he came on as a sub in a Premier League game last season under Carlo Ancelotti for a few minutes against Brighton.
Nonetheless, he was given a new 2-year contract by Everton after Ancelotti had departed, but before Rafa Benitez was appointed. In pre-season, Broadhead traveled to the USA with the new manager and senior Everton squad to win the Florida Cup, and was on the bench for the first game of the new Premier League season against Southampton before he moved on loan to Sunderland.
Sunderland were competing in the Quaterfinals of this season's League Cup on Tuesday where they came up against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and were soon chasing the game, two goals down in the first half-hour. Bu Sunderland hit back when Nathan Broadhead coolly clipped over the onrushing Bernd Leno from a superbly-weighted pass.
But that goal would prove to be only a consolation in a thumping 5-1 defeat that would get worse for Broadhead and Sunderland when he had to be substituted just before half-time with yet another hamstring injury sustained as he went to ground under pressure from Gunners defender Rob Holding.
Manager Lee Johnson called it 'a disaster' for the Black Cats and has hinted that he will be looking to replace Broadhead when the transfer window opens, suggesting that the injured player could return to Everton for his recovery and recuperation, cutting short the loan agreement.
"It's a disaster," said Johnson, who confirmed it was not a recurrence of the hamstring trouble that kept him out for the whole of October.
"It's his hamstring, the other one. I don't know if I've run over a black cat or what."
Reader Comments (5)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 23/12/2021 at 10:08:48
A few late bloomers do emerge but really the statistics are very much against Broadhead.
But for him being on our books already, I don't think we'd be interested in a 23-year-old uncapped Welsh player, currently sitting 44th in the third tier scoring charts (albeit having played fewer games than many).
3 Posted 23/12/2021 at 10:11:09
Michael, I might be wrong but didn't he come on as a sub. in the game when we played a team from South Africa and scored a good goal at Goodison Park in a 4-0 win I think, this was classed as a first-team game.
4 Posted 23/12/2021 at 10:17:13
5 Posted 23/12/2021 at 10:23:27
The SportPesa Trophy! Kariobangi Sharks 1 - 1 Everton. Broadhead came on for Lookman after 15 minutes and played the rest of the game, scoring for Everton 'first team' in the penalty shoot-out.
However, it was a friendly, Dave, rather than a truly competitive professional game (an 'Exhibition game' as the Yanks would say) and they don't count towards official player stats, despite the massive turnout – 64,829.
Oh, and in the interests of true nit-picking pedantry, it was Kenya, not South Africa, and the score was 4-3 (not 4-0) in the shoot-out. Close… at least half a cigar.
Gotta love this perceptive claim from another of those stoopid clickbait sites:
"Benitez could save Everton millions by recalling forward Nathan Broadhead from his loan spell with Sunderland to improve his attacking options."
