Benitez short on numbers ahead of Burnley game

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 23 December, 2021 7comments  |  Jump to last
Rafael Benitez has expressed his surprise that Everton's Boxing Day clash with Burnley is going ahead as he says that he has just nine senior outfield players available.

One of them is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who could make his long-awaited return from injury but the manager will need to turn to youth players after the club returned five positive tests for coronavirus.

That has compounded a lengthy injury list that includes Richarlison, Allan, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, and Tom Davies.

It means that Benitez will need to turn to youth players again to round out his team and it's unlikely he will be able to name a full substitutes bench.

He may also need to bury the hatchet with Lucas Digne who has been frozen out for the past three games following a reported disagreement over tactics.  

Robert Williams
1 Posted 23/12/2021 at 14:39:41
Burying the Hatchet sound ominous! - sell him and get some money in for a new look team.
Paul Birmingham
2 Posted 23/12/2021 at 14:44:52
What’s the standard and protocols set by the EFL, for seeking match postponement due to Covid19?

If Everton are denied their request for postponement, then I I hope the club takes out an official complaint against the EPL.

All other teams cough and sneeze and the game is postponed.

The season of goodwill, my arse, in context of the EPL.

All take care and enjoy!
☘️👍🍺🍺🍺🙏🏼🍻🍻⚽️🥃🥃🥃😁

UTFT!

Alan J Thompson
3 Posted 23/12/2021 at 14:51:29
Nine senior outfield players and a goalie makes ten. Add either Begovic or Lonergan and were home as the bench is rarely used properly anyway. I'm sure we've all heard, "You're the Manager, manage".
Or replace the medical team, or have we done that already?
Kieran Kinsella
4 Posted 23/12/2021 at 14:58:26
I imagine the EPL are reluctant to cancel another Burnley game as they’ve three games in hand already but it’s farcical that Leeds last week had nine fit senior players and had to play, others with bigger squads and fewer absentees did not. Presumably the teams cancelled for Boxing Day won’t have magically healed by the 28 so more postponement. It doesn’t make for a very equitable situation in terms of scheduling. They should just cancel the season and share the title equally
Ray Roche
5 Posted 23/12/2021 at 15:00:37
I’m sure I read that you need only 14 fit first teamers for a game to go ahead. I suppose it depends who you are and if the game is scheduled to be televised. Dear God, don’t dare stop the cash cow that IS Sky!
Alan J Thompson
6 Posted 23/12/2021 at 15:08:20
Is it really that much of a problem? After all, a few days after postponing our game Leicester lined up in a League Cup quarter final.
Who was it they played?
Gary Willock
7 Posted 23/12/2021 at 15:23:31
Assuming the 5 of the 6 injuries are: Coleman, Mina, Richie, Townsend, and Tom. Be intrigued to know who the extra injury and 5 Covid cases are.

Can appreciate that it’s maybe tactical not naming them, but makes it hard for us to judge as fans if this is right or not.

Personally I think the premier league should be allowing any club to request a cancel or no club to, but looks like we agreed the “14” rule too, so our own fault for reporting DCL as fit (and Gbamin / Tosun as ‘ever’ fit).

Hopefully it’s 5 from the poorer players, and not another 5 ‘starters’. For all we know it could also be 5 defenders, or 5 attackers. In either event that’s not acceptable.

Some more info please Everton.

