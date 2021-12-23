Seasons2021-22Everton News
Benitez short on numbers ahead of Burnley game
One of them is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who could make his long-awaited return from injury but the manager will need to turn to youth players after the club returned five positive tests for coronavirus.
That has compounded a lengthy injury list that includes Richarlison, Allan, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, and Tom Davies.
It means that Benitez will need to turn to youth players again to round out his team and it's unlikely he will be able to name a full substitutes bench.
He may also need to bury the hatchet with Lucas Digne who has been frozen out for the past three games following a reported disagreement over tactics.
If Everton are denied their request for postponement, then I I hope the club takes out an official complaint against the EPL.
All other teams cough and sneeze and the game is postponed.
The season of goodwill, my arse, in context of the EPL.
All take care and enjoy!
☘️👍🍺🍺🍺🙏🏼🍻🍻⚽️🥃🥃🥃😁
UTFT!
Or replace the medical team, or have we done that already?
Who was it they played?
Can appreciate that it’s maybe tactical not naming them, but makes it hard for us to judge as fans if this is right or not.
Personally I think the premier league should be allowing any club to request a cancel or no club to, but looks like we agreed the “14” rule too, so our own fault for reporting DCL as fit (and Gbamin / Tosun as ‘ever’ fit).
Hopefully it’s 5 from the poorer players, and not another 5 ‘starters’. For all we know it could also be 5 defenders, or 5 attackers. In either event that’s not acceptable.
Some more info please Everton.
