Benitez short on numbers ahead of Burnley game

Thursday, 23 December, 2021



One of them is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who could make his long-awaited return from injury but the manager will need to turn to youth players after the club returned five positive tests for coronavirus.

That has compounded a lengthy injury list that includes Richarlison, Allan, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, and Tom Davies.

It means that Benitez will need to turn to youth players again to round out his team and it's unlikely he will be able to name a full substitutes bench.

He may also need to bury the hatchet with Lucas Digne who has been frozen out for the past three games following a reported disagreement over tactics.

