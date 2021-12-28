Goodison entry requirements for festive fixtures

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021



The two festive Premier League fixtures at Goodison Park will be subject to new entry protocols for fans as part of the Government's ‘Plan B' measures.

The following press release from Everton provides full details (on the assumption that one or both go ahead):

Adult supporters are now required to demonstrate proof of at least two vaccine doses (Covid Pass) or a negative lateral flow test taken within the 48 hours prior to kick-off.

These are the measures in place for fixtures against Newcastle United on December 30 and Brighton and Hove Albion on January 2.

Supporters aged 18 and over are required to complete the self-certification form emailed to them. This will confirm a supporter's COVID status before attending Goodison Park. If you previously completed this form ahead of the postponed Leicester City game, you do not need to repeat the process for each subsequent fixture.

All match attendees aged 18 and over to bring a valid COVID Pass or proof of a negative lateral flow/PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to kick-off. Supporters must be able and prepared to show relevant documentation when asked.

All match attendees to arrive early as matchday spot checks, in line with Premier League requirements, will be increased significantly. The new measures will likely have an impact on entry times to Goodison Park.

All match attendees unable to show a valid COVID Pass (provided they do not have an exemption pass) or proof of a negative lateral flow/PCR test will be denied entry to Goodison Park. This will also impact a supporter's ability to attend future games until they can prove they have met the legal requirements of stadium entry.

For clarity, the accepted evidence of vaccine certification are:

NHS COVID-19 Pass, PDF Form, or a GP Paper Letter.

Accepted evidence of lateral flow test/PCR negative result:

NHS email or text message.

Accepted evidence of exemption:

From 25 December, evidence of exemption will only be accepted in the form of an NHS COVID Pass or a GP Letter. Without this pass, exempt supporters will not be able to access Goodison Park.

To learn more about how to link a vaccination record to the NHS app to create a Covid Pass click here.

There are currently no COVID requirements for under-18s. However, we do strongly encourage supporters in all age groups to take a test on the day of the game, for the additional safety of fellow fans and Club staff.

Anyone purchasing tickets for multiple supporters for future fixtures will be asked, as part of the purchase process, to confirm that all members in the party are either double vaccinated, medically exempt or will take a lateral flow test up to 48 hours prior to kick-off.

The safety and security of our supporters, staff and the local community is Everton's priority and all visitors to Goodison Park are asked to understand this is a developing situation and the rules stated above are liable to change, dependent upon Government and Premier League guidelines.

Supporters attending all fixtures, home and away, should also bring a face covering to wear when in the stadium, in line with government guidance on gatherings in enclosed places, and should arrive at the stadium in good time.

All payments inside the stadium will remain contactless, to speed movement through concourses and minimise contact at all points of sale.

As part of the matchday Code of Conduct, supporters should not attend any fixture if they have COVID-19, returned a positive COVID-19 result - as part of their lateral flow or PCR test within 48 hours of this fixture, if they have any COVID symptoms – including cold or flu-like symptoms, high temperature, new continuous cough, or a loss of sense of taste/smell.

To read the full Supporter Code of Conduct, click here.

