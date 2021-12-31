Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton to host Foxes on 11 January

Michael Kenrick Friday, 31 December, 2021 0comments  |  Jump to last
Everton will play Leicester City at Goodison Park on Tuesday 11 January after the game that was postponed in December due to COvid-19 has been rearranged with an 8:00 pm GMT kick-off. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Also, the visit of Manchester City on Saturday 26 February will now be shown live on Sky Sports with a new kick-off time of 5:30pm GMT.  

