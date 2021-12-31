Everton to host Foxes on 11 January

Friday, 31 December, 2021



Everton will play Leicester City at Goodison Park on Tuesday 11 January after the game that was postponed in December due to COvid-19 has been rearranged with an 8:00 pm GMT kick-off. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.Also, the visit of Manchester City on Saturday 26 February will now be shown live on Sky Sports with a new kick-off time of 5:30pm GMT.

