Everton mourn the death of Gordon Lee

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022



Everton fans are mourning the death of the club's former manager, Gordon Lee, at the age of 87.

Lee was in charge at Goodison Park from 1977 to 1981, succeeding Billy Bingham and preceding Howard Kendall.

He led the Everton team out at Wembley ahead of the 1977 League Cup Final and also steered the Blues to two FA Cup semi-finals and two Top 4 finishes in the old First Division.

In the definitive history of Everton Football Club, The School of Science, featured the following interview with Gordon Lee by author James Corbett back in 2005.

"Gordon was a passionate, committed and decent man who had garnered an unfair reputation for dour, workmanlike teams rather than — in his words — "coffee-house ball-jugglers" or "Flash Harrys," confirms the author.

"Yet he was a lot better than his reputation implied. He had a great football mind and was a very astute judge of a person."

Living up to his growing repute at the time, Lee had become the hottest managerial property in the business. Think Martin O'Neill or David Moyes today and you've got the picture.

He set out on the managerial path that took him from Port Vale to Newcastle via Blackburn Rovers, whom he led to promotion in 1974-75, before Lee sparked Everton back to life after taking Newcastle to the 1976 League Cup final and Europe.

For all his reputation as a stern and implacable man, Lee is a warm and engaging character, more than happy to talk about the special times in his life that once saw his name touted as the next England coach.

Two decades on, and 70 next birthday, Lee admits he is just content to give the grandkids a cuddle on a Saturday afternoon or take a gentle hike on the sea-front at Lytham St Annes, where he is enjoying a happy and fruitful retirement, rather than perched in a freezing dug-out, breathing fire for 90 emotion-fuelled minutes.

"It is still the best game in the world, but football has gone to another planet now, and I can't say I really miss it too much," said Lee.

"You pick up the newspaper and read that Gerard Houllier is under pressure for his job after two games. I find that quite incredible.

"I managed at the very top with Newcastle and Everton, where the expectation was immense. I do understand the massive pressures and pitfalls of the job, but even now I'd be comfortable handling that pressure the same way that Sir Bobby Robson does at Newcastle.

"Managing a football club is total joy one minute and acute sadness the next. But management gives you a knowledge of people and an incredible insight into human nature. You either have to be a softly-spoken parish vicar or a total bastard.

"If I told the players to do 20 press-ups, I'd know who'd be trying to con me and who'd be doing the graft. I'd often think 'Would I want that fella to marry my own daughter or if there was a hole in the boat, would he try and save me or would he think of himself?' Sometimes there's something about a person that tells you 'yes' or 'no'.

"As a football manager, you have to have that special intuition. I was never frightened to make decisions, but it could break your heart too.

"I had a young Scottish goalkeeper at Goodison who was so close to making it, but one day I had to let him go. He was a clean-cut, dedicated boy, who loved the game and who so wanted to be a footballer. I had tears in my eyes when I was telling him. That was a sad story, but that's football.

"For the life of me, though, I could never imagine me going out to France or Spain and paying £20M for a footballer.

"I don't see that as an enjoyable type of management. I loved nurturing young players and bringing them through. I gave Steve McMahon, Gary Megson and Kevin Ratcliffe their debuts, but nowadays it is all about immediate success.

"I remember at Everton I was looking for a second striker to play with Bob Latchford, and I went to watch Chester Reserves and a young boy called Ian Rush playing as an attacking midfielder.

"The next night, I was at Dumbarton and saw a raw striker called Graeme Sharpe. I went back to the chairman and told him that, paired together, they could be one of the most exciting partnerships in English football.

"Chester wanted £300,000 for Rush, so I signed Graeme for £80,000 because the board said I couldn't have them both.

"There are a lot of outsiders in the modern game, though, and when things go wrong, as they inevitably do when you are a manager, it is usually the home-grown lads who roll their sleeves up and fight your corner when the chips are down. People said I was a negative manager but that never bothered me one jot. I had a tremendous inner self-belief. I believed I was the best and my team was the finest in the land."

He needed that self-assurance by the bucket load when Lee controversially sold England centre-forward Malcolm MacDonald to Arsenal for £300,333.

"The manager has to be allowed to manage, irrespective of who the personalities are. At Newcastle, I felt we needed to sell Malcolm MacDonald to improve as a team.

"Malcolm was a god on the terraces and he was one of the highest-paid players in England. He'd been on 'Superstars', riding bikes with Kevin Keegan and all that stuff, but it didn't cut any ice with me.

"I told the directors I'd guarantee them that he would not last 2 years at Arsenal and Newcastle would be better off without him. In fact, he lasted 18 months at Highbury and Newcastle were a 100% better team.

"I remember Malcolm coming back into pre-season training and telling me he'd lost his enthusiasm. I knew he'd been down to London in the summer and he'd been seen with the Arsenal people. He'd also put his house up for sale in Newcastle.

"I was at my best then, and absolutely nothing upset me. I just sent him home with a few choice words ringing in his ears. He didn't want the Newcastle fans to know that he wanted out. He wanted me to take the rap instead.

"It didn't bother me one bit and when I told the players he'd signed for Arsenal it was like I'd fed them a tin of spinach each, they were so pleased."

By the time he reached the gates of Deepdale on a bone-chilling December day in 1981, Lee must have thought he had seen it all.

But Lee needed a Harry Potter magic wand to revive a comatose North End after the fiasco of the Tommy Docherty appointment, which had lasted just 6 months, and left North End running on empty in their centenary season.

Deepdale boasted the biggest board of directors in the land after 20 businessmen stumped up £12,500 each for a seat on the board to keep North End afloat.

Preston were so broke they had to appeal for volunteers to paint the ground. Around 200 fans turned up and the players gave a helping hand too while Lee, against all the odds, steered North End away from certain relegation inside 4 months.

"The one reason I went to Preston was the chairman at the time, Alan Jones, who was a genuine, hard-working man who I had tremendous respect for. However, it didn't take me long to realise it was the impossible job.

"Preston were in a desperate financial situation. They'd sold Deepdale to the local council and they had no assets. At one stage, there were more directors than players at Deepdale — all wanting to be the Chairman.

"I'd battled tooth and nail to keep them up and then I was told I had to sack half my team in the summer for a cost-cutting measure. I thought I'd restored some hope and anticipation and Preston had a chance of building a foundation.

"I was left with virtually no squad, so it became an impossibility to move the club forward. I knew the end was coming, so it didn't upset me when I left Preston."

A 2-year stint in Iceland followed before a spell at Leicester City, but now his interest in the game is confined to live Sky TV games and chats with his old mate Brian Horton, the Port Vale manager.

"I often think back to all the players I signed or played in my teams, many of them big names as managers today.

"But the one signing who gave me the most pleasure was a kid called Sammy Morgan. He was playing for a non-league club called Gorleston near Great Yarmouth, and the manager telephoned me about him.

"He said 'I've got this big, bruising centre-forward who you might be interested in. The only trouble is he looks like a cross between a vicar and a bank manager.'

"The next day, this smartly dressed boy turned up on the doorstep at Port Vale, wearing glasses and a smart suit. Sammy was training to be a PE teacher and we agreed a fee of £5-a-week as a semi-professional.

"But Sammy was sensational — a real blockbusting centre-forward — who helped us win promotion. I ended up selling him to Aston Villa for £30,000!

"Before he went to Villa, he was picked for Northern Ireland against Portugal and the game was played at Hull because of the troubles in the province at the time.

"The Port Vale chairman was so chuffed, he laid on a coach for the whole first team and we went to watch him play. He was brilliant and Sammy and George Best were the best players on the park that night.

"I came from a school where you had to prove your management ability by scratching and scraping for a living at the bottom rung of football. You had to prove you could handle it with no financial help, and then to improve players and get that club promotion.

"Nowadays, if you've played half-a-dozen games for Manchester United or a couple of times for England, then you can get a job as a manager. I find that absolutely incredible because they rarely succeed."

