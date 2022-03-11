Lampard's selection options boosted by duo's return

Everton have been buoyed by the news that both Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray have resumed full training and are in contention for Sunday's all-important clash with Wolves.

Godfrey has missed the last six games in all competitions after suffering a hamstring tear in Frank Lampard's first match in charge early last month and, after a fortnight's individual work, rejoined the first team this past week as the final part of his recovery.

Gray, meanwhile, has only featured for 13 minutes as a substitute since having to come off in the match after the Brentford tie at Newcastle United with a hip problem. He subsequently came down with a virus and was unavailable for the tie against Boreham Wood and Monday's defeat at Tottenham.

Both players could play important roles in a game that has assumed out-sized significance given that the Blues have lost three Premier League matches in succession and come into the weekend sitting just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Defeats for Leeds, Watford and Norwich yesterday will have helped their cause but, like Newcastle have done under Eddie Howe, Everton now need to start helping themselves by picking up wins in the back-to-back home games against Wolves and the Magpies.

