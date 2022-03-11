Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton U23s trounced Brighton at this evening

Friday, 11 March, 2022 19comments  |  Jump to last
Brighton U23s 4 - 2 Everton U23s [90']

Everton U23s are playing Brighton & Hove Albion at The Amex Elite Football Performance Centre, kick-off at 7 pm GMT.

The home side went ahead with Everton trying to play out from the back, losing possession, and a ball in was half-cleared by Anderson smacking off Price and past Crellin into the Everton net.

But Everton got back into the game when Price saw a chance and played the ball forward to Dobbin who finished crisply into the corner.

The fourth goal for Brighton showed up Crellin's poor judgement, coming out for a long ball hoofed up from the back but he completely missed it and allowed the Brighton man to roll run past him and roll the ball into an empty net.

But Everton came back with a good solo goal from Dobbinm a great run down the left before he cooly slotted it across the keeper into the corner of the goal.

But Astley spoilt any late revival, diving in and getting a straight red, although there seemed to be limited contact.

Everton U23s: Crellin, Quirk, Hunt [Y:68'], Kristensen (61' Metcalfe), Astley [Y:49';R:86'], Anderson, Mills (87' Jones), Butterfield [Y:13'] (46' Hughes), Cannon, Price, Dobbin.
Subs not Used: Leban, Hagan.

 

Reader Comments (19)

Dale Self
1 Posted 11/03/2022 at 19:36:03
Several of the usual faces are not on the sheet for the U23s. Perhaps Frank will have a real look at a couple over the next couple of matches. Dobbin is playing and they are down 1-0 to BHA at the moment. Cmon Blues!

And make that BHA 1-1 Everton. Dobbin from the right part of the D on a turnover and pass from Price, I think.

Brent Stephens
2 Posted 11/03/2022 at 19:41:41
Dale, this is a U23 game arranged late in the day?? It wasn't on the fixture list the last time I looked.
Brent Stephens
3 Posted 11/03/2022 at 19:44:45
Brent Stephens
4 Posted 11/03/2022 at 19:46:46
So Welch on the bench for the first team on Sunday? And Kyle John? Unless injured.
Dale Self
5 Posted 11/03/2022 at 19:51:00
Brent, I'm looking at the BHA feed on youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpVWgI-Caj4&ab_channel=OfficialBrighton%26HoveAlbionFC

Halftime now still 1-1. Says live but I could be a dumbass. And how do they claim Albion all to themselves? Harrumpf!

Brent Stephens
6 Posted 11/03/2022 at 19:56:28
Thanks, Dale. Nothing showing at the moment – half-time?
Dale Self
7 Posted 11/03/2022 at 19:57:37
Yep. Sorry for the teaser with bad timing.
Brent Stephens
8 Posted 11/03/2022 at 20:01:49
Outrageous, Dale!
Brent Stephens
9 Posted 11/03/2022 at 20:06:01
Hughes on for Butterfield. Now being shown live.
Dale Self
10 Posted 11/03/2022 at 20:07:12
Scumbags just flashed a Villa tag for our substitutes. The nerve!
Dale Self
11 Posted 11/03/2022 at 20:09:34
Horrible call for a Brighton penalty there.
Brent Stephens
12 Posted 11/03/2022 at 20:10:29
1-2. The subtitles are hilarious.
Brent Stephens
13 Posted 11/03/2022 at 20:14:21
1-3. Free kick.
Dale Self
14 Posted 11/03/2022 at 20:14:51
Sublime at that.
Dale Self
15 Posted 11/03/2022 at 20:23:37
Apparently Brighton U23s have a player called Captain Spunk!
Dale Self
16 Posted 11/03/2022 at 20:44:51
4-2 but a beautiful run and goal from Dobbin again.
Mike Doyle
17 Posted 11/03/2022 at 21:00:32
I caught the last 2 goals of the U23 game.

On the basis of BHA’s 4th, looks like our U23 defenders have been modelling themselves on Keane & Holgate.

Dobbin looked good and took his goal well.

Our U23s were far more successful a few seasons back with Niasse up front and a few over 30s in the side. Hopefully our new DoF will stop playing youngsters and bring back the glory days.

Dave Abrahams
18 Posted 11/03/2022 at 21:07:23
I only saw the last thirty minutes after Brent Stephens said it was now showing live. Glad I never saw the first hour of what looked like a shit performance with the only bit of brilliance coming from Dobbin's individual goal, very good.

Thanks a bunch, Brent – that was a another fine bleedin' mess you got me into!!

Kieran Kinsella
19 Posted 11/03/2022 at 21:08:17
Mike Doyle,

LMAO lets get James McCarthy back in there, Harry Charsley too.

