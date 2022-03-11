Everton U23s trounced Brighton at this evening

Friday, 11 March, 2022



Brighton U23s 4 - 2 Everton U23s [90']

Everton U23s are playing Brighton & Hove Albion at The Amex Elite Football Performance Centre, kick-off at 7 pm GMT.

The home side went ahead with Everton trying to play out from the back, losing possession, and a ball in was half-cleared by Anderson smacking off Price and past Crellin into the Everton net.

But Everton got back into the game when Price saw a chance and played the ball forward to Dobbin who finished crisply into the corner.

The fourth goal for Brighton showed up Crellin's poor judgement, coming out for a long ball hoofed up from the back but he completely missed it and allowed the Brighton man to roll run past him and roll the ball into an empty net.

But Everton came back with a good solo goal from Dobbinm a great run down the left before he cooly slotted it across the keeper into the corner of the goal.

But Astley spoilt any late revival, diving in and getting a straight red, although there seemed to be limited contact.

Everton U23s: Crellin, Quirk, Hunt [Y:68'], Kristensen (61' Metcalfe), Astley [Y:49';R:86'], Anderson, Mills (87' Jones), Butterfield [Y:13'] (46' Hughes), Cannon, Price, Dobbin.

Subs not Used: Leban, Hagan.

