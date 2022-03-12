Everton U18s take on League Leaders Man City

Saturday, 12 March, 2022



Man City U18s 0 - 0 Everton U18s [10']

Everton U18s travel to the city Academy today for a bi test against U18 Premier League (North Division) leaders, Manchester City.

Everton are firmly mid-table, sitting in 8th position having had a disappointing season given the potential of the talent to hand. Francis Okoronkwo is only on the bench, his goals having dried up after a couple of good games following his much-heralded move from Sunderland.

Everton U18s: Nash, Wilson, Campbell, Samuels-Smith, Quintyne, Jagne, Djankpata, Barker, Heath, Lawrence, Sherif, Subs: Stewart, Wright, Apter, Smickle-James, Okoronkwo

