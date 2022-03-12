Blues to support Ukraine humanitarian effort

Everton are kickstarting their own campaign to support the humanitarian fundraising effort in Ukraine.

The club will contribute £250,000 to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Chairman Bill Kenwright and Majority Shareholder Farhad Moshiri will match that figure, ensuring £500,000 will be donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal to launch a club campaign to promote and support the fundraising effort.

The Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal is a collaboration of 15 leading UK aid charities focused on raising funds to quickly and effectively respond to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Everton's promotion of the fundraising message will begin at Goodison Park during Sunday’s Premier League fixture with Wolves. The club will also continue to reinforce its support for the people of the Ukraine prior to kick-off.

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright said: “The images we have all seen of the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine are heartbreaking. And Wrong. Simply and horribly wrong!

“As a Club, we have been following with growing horror the news from Ukraine, where indiscriminate attacks are placing innocent civilians, including children, in harm’s way.

“Football has an incredible power to unite people and we are eager to do everything we can to show our support for the innocent victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We are all praying for peace - but we are also determined to help the humanitarian effort right now in a bid to save lives. The toll this war is exacting on Ukrainian families is horrendous.

“Our donation to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal is the start of a campaign to promote and support the fundraising efforts of the Disaster Emergency Committee for Ukraine.”

The club is also working closely with the Premier League as part of the league’s commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine.

If you wish to donate to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, you can do so online here [ donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal ].

