Gordon: We have to fight our way out of trouble

Anthony Gordon says Everton's players need to start consistently applying the game-plan from Frank Lampard his coaching staff on the field and show the character to put together a run of results that will lift them clear of relegation danger in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old Scouser has become the embodiment on the pitch of the spirit and anguish expressed on Goodison Park's terraces during the Toffees' abysmal season and he spoke with the national print media ahead of today's Premier League clash with Wolves.

Everton have won just twice in the Premier League since September and currently have their worst points tally after 25 matches in the club's entire history when adjusted to three points for a win but with at least two games in hand on all the clubs around them, their fate is in their hands.

Last Monday's 5-0 defeat to Spurs was a shocking wake-up call but Gordon believes the talent and the determination is there to drag the club out of danger.

“Tottenham was the lowest I've felt all season. It was probably one of the lowest I've felt in my career,” Gordon said in The Telegraph. “It's not the sort of thing a team of this calibre should experience.

“In this league, with its physicality, if you fight first you give yourself a chance. Without any fight or aggression when you start games, you have no chance. We need to fight for ourselves and the club. We have said it too many times and keep making the same mistakes.

“We have no time for that any more. Look at the table and where we are. It is our fault we are there.

“We've had plenty of meetings looking back over games over the past couple of weeks. We knew where we were going wrong and we were putting them right, but then a week later we undo them all again. The good teams don't make the same mistakes twice.”

In the age of social media and at a time when player salaries are higher than ever, it's easy for a narrative to take hold that the players don't care as much as the fans about the danger of relegation but Gordon pushed back strongly against that notion.

Gordon , who is adamant that Everton won't go down, insists that it's clear at Finch Farm that the Blues' beleaguered stars are very much affected by the poor results and are determined to put things right.

“I can totally understand why people might think we don't care. But football is our life,” the winger explained. “We give everything to it. If you look at it from that perspective, for a player not to care is a stupid way of thinking.

“We are here day in, day out. We eat and sleep it. Everyone here cares. From knowing them personally — being around the lads and having a good relationship with them — I really believe that.

“I know we can do it. If we just get certain things right then all the worry will disappear. Look, it's a difficult period. But tough times bring out the best in people.

“There's no, 'Oh we can rest now because we won a few games at home'. We haven't got that choice. It's got to be top performance after top performance and, again, that takes character and togetherness within the team.

“Not many teams have the fanbase we have,” Gordon continued in The Guardian. “So when you experience games at Goodison the atmosphere is incredible. It gives players a massive boost.

"It is like that all over the league but even more so with us because of the massive fanbase. Away from home I put it down to us having a tough season, the squad has lost confidence over time, and it can be tough to go away without confidence."

